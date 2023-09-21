A real estate transformation is underway in one of Naples' oldest neighborhoods

A transition is underway in one of Old Naples' last original neighborhoods.

Premier Sotheby's International Realty has announced that a limited collection of three newly built residences have entered the residential real estate market in the Lake Park neighborhood.

According to the City of Naples website, the Lake Park neighborhood has about 450 single-family homes "with mature landscaping and quiet streets where children play and neighbors chat."

Lake Park is nestled between Goodlette-Frank Road and US-41, close to downtown Naples. The community dates back to 1952.

Here is what to know about the new Lake Park residences

The Lake Park new-construction homes being offered by Premier Sotheby's International Realty start at $3.8 million. The other two homes are $4.1 million and $4.5 million respectively.

Completion is anticipated for fall and winter of 2023.

The new homes are located at 1448 10th Street North, 1478 10th Street North, and 1114 6th Lane North

Coastal-chic architecture is the style, crafted by developer Dave Wainscott.

The homes offer a blend of elegance and modern living. Each listing boasts contemporary designs and state-of-the-art amenities, spacious open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and outdoor spaces.

According to Premier Sotheby's International Realty, the development is leading the Lake Park transformation, "bridging the allure of Naples’ highly anticipated Design District and the classic charm of 5th Avenue and 3rd Avenue."

