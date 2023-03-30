The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse The Real Good Food Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RGF) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The US$114m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$11m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Real Good Food Company will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for Real Good Food Company

Consensus from 4 of the American Food analysts is that Real Good Food Company is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$23m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 62% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Real Good Food Company given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Real Good Food Company currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Real Good Food Company which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Real Good Food Company, take a look at Real Good Food Company's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has Real Good Food Company's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Real Good Food Company's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here