U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,217.16
    -78.96 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,501.01
    -548.45 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,644.58
    -360.27 (-2.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.64
    -46.57 (-2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.28
    +3.74 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.70
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    -0.0065 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7590
    -0.0670 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2596
    -0.0149 (-1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5950
    -0.5440 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,367.38
    -1,089.20 (-2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.68
    -49.19 (-5.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Real Good Foods Offering Exclusive Access to New Products, Merchandise and Gift Cards to Qualified Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RGF

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced a new rewards program exclusively for shareholders through TiiCKER.

Qualified shareholders owning Real Good Foods stock can redeem bundled perks featuring their nutritious meal products, free shipping, special access to the Real Good Foods merchandise in their Shareholder Store and Visa Gift cards. Perks are available at TiiCKER.com/RGF and can be redeemed when a shareholder creates a TiiCKER account and connects their brokerage. In addition to rewarding shareholders with free perks, Real Good Foods will now be able to directly communicate and engage with their investors.

"Community has and will always be our number one priority at Real Good Foods," said Bryan Freeman, executive chairman of Real Good Foods. "Our community relationships have grown our brand and propelled our products to over 16,000 stores nationwide. We are pleased to announce our partnership with TiiCKER, which will allow us to directly connect and build relationships with our community of investors and give them exclusive real-good rewards—because as a community-focused brand, we want to give back to those who support us the most."

TiiCKER has created a new industry – direct-to-shareholder marketing – by partnering with public companies and major brands to build and grow the first shareholder reward and engagement platform.

"TiiCKER offers Real Good Foods a first-ever way to verify, reward and engage with their growing shareholder base—and attract new investors to their company," said Jeff Lambert (Tii:JEFE), founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "Most consumers have no idea that the brands they love are publicly traded and they can earn rewards for owning stock. We want Real Good Foods' shareholders to taste how rewarding our mutual mission of brand loyalty and fostering community can be."

The TiiCKER mobile apps and web-based platform provide access to product discounts, VIP events and exclusive perks to shareholders, as well as commission-free trading, shareholder stores and editorial content. For public companies, TiiCKER is the only direct-to-consumer platform for CMOs and marketers previously unable to reach their millions of owners, and for investor relations executives to grow and engage their previously ignored retail investors.

To claim shareholder perks offered by Real Good Foods, please visit TiiCKER.com/RGF.

About TiiCKER
Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform, providing consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading and custom articles and content. For its public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets shareholder loyalty programs, helping companies engage and reward their consumers and owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

About The Real Good Food Company
Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 420,000 followers.

For interviews with Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman, email realgoodfoods@powerdigital.com.

Media Contact
Nikole Johnston
realgoodfoods@powerdigital.com

Investor Contact
Chris Bevenour
ir@realgoodfoods.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-good-foods-offering-exclusive-access-to-new-products-merchandise-and-gift-cards-to-qualified-shareholders-301533465.html

SOURCE Real Good Foods

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Is on Pace to Lose $100 Billion in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is on pace to wipe off over $100 billion from its valuation in a single session Tuesday as the stock is down more than 11% as investors fear that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Another 4% Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite down 2.9% as of 1:10 p.m. ET, tech stocks were in all-out retreat ahead of first-quarter earnings reports. Semiconductors, in particular, were under pressure. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was down 4.4%, slightly better than its 6% drop earlier in the day.

  • General Electric stock falls on earnings beat, weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss GE earnings.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits can certainly excite investors. For instance, metrics like revenue growth and market opportunity are much more important. With that in mind, here are two supercharged growth stocks worth buying right now.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohit

  • Sherwin-Williams stock surges on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Sherwin-Williams.&nbsp;

  • The S&P 500 will ‘fall sharply’ and join an ongoing bear market, Morgan Stanley warns

    Morgan Stanley says inflation has peaked but argues investors should be cautious as the S&P 500 is likely to "fall sharply" as the Fed raises rates

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall sharply ahead of Big Tech earnings

    U.S. stocks plunged Tuesday, accelerating April's sell-off after markets briefly retreated from losses to end higher in the previous trading session. Investors are looking ahead to a batch of mega cap tech earnings in the coming days, with reports from Microsoft and Alphabet due out after the bell.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the cloud-based customer relationship-management company, were sliding this morning as investors grow increasingly pessimistic about high-growth technology stocks. While there wasn't any company-specific news that caused Salesforce's stock to fall today, some technology investors are exiting their positions in the sector as fears of rising inflation, the war in Ukraine, and economic uncertainty fuel a sell-off. As a result, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 2.9% by mid-afternoon.

  • Nasdaq Dives 400 Points As Stock Market Correction Intensifies ; Tesla, Nvidia, AMD Fall Hard

    Another wave of selling hit the Nasdaq composite Tuesday as high-profile names like Tesla, Nvidia and AMD fell hard.

  • Tilray Vs. Curaleaf: Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Buy Right Now?

    There’s no doubt, the past year has been a massive disappointment for investors of cannabis stocks. Following Joe Biden’s presidential win and the Dems wrestling control of both houses of congress, hopes were high that Federal legalization was just around the corner. That, however, hasn’t materialized so far despite overwhelming public support. Side by side with the lack of progress on comprehensive cannabis reform, cannabis stocks’ appeal has waned, and investors have turned away from the secto

  • Treasury Yields Keep Declining Amid Signs of Extreme Bearishness

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury yields are declining, most for a third straight day, amid signs that positioning for higher yields had become extreme, setting the stage for a snap-back.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Is Shorting Tesla Stock—and He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • Twitter CEO set to receive $42 million if terminated after Musk deal

    On Monday billionaire Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, ending its run as a public company since 2013. Musk in a securities filing on April 14 had said he did not have confidence in Twitter's management. Equilar's estimate includes a year’s worth of Agrawal's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards, an Equilar spokesperson said, based on Musk’s offering price of $54.20 per share and terms in the company's recent proxy statement.