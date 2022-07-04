Real Group Secures Dubai's Largest Stadium for First Crusty Demons World Tour Stop

Since being formed in 1994, daredevil motorcyclists Crusty Demons have broken numerous world records - and are embarking on a world tour this year

BRISBANE, Australia, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Group, one of Australia's largest promotion and PR companies, has confirmed four new locations for the Crusty Demons world tour.

The Crusty Demons are a group of world-class stunt motorcyclists and daredevils, that have been at the forefront of extreme sport for over three decades.

This year's tour aims to showcase some of the world's best motorcyclists and never before seen stunts whilst attempting to break another world record.

From motocross races and bike jumping stunts, these athletes are no strangers to high-risk sports. They've been pushing boundaries with various projects, and this tour will be no exception.

The upcoming tour will begin on September 23, 2022, starting in Australia, and moving through North America, Europe and UAE.

The team will be attempting a spectacular, never before seen stunt by riding their bikes off the top of one of Dubai's most famous buildings, The Burj Al Arab, and parachuting down to safety. This stunt will be televised live around the world.

The story of Real Group

Real Group has been working with events and promotions for close to five decades including some of the biggest international fight nights, concerts and sporting events.

A veteran in the marketing and PR space, Real Group has been in the industry since the 1970s. Founded in Australia two generations ago, the brand has expanded to six countries on different continents and serves thousands of clients worldwide.

The company has established itself as a one-stop-shop for all things business growth, PR strategy, marketing, and promotions.

Real Group said: "From influencer marketing, event organisations, successful celebrity management - including soccer and tennis superstars, boxing world champs, A-list singers, and actors - to TV production and PR strategies, the list goes on with the possibilities of our services."

Giving back is also important to the company, and that's something the founder, Jey Ada, hopes to achieve through Real Group's online learning platform.

The mission is to equip people with skills that will enable them to become better entrepreneurs and help them succeed in the ever-changing business landscape.

Apart from the Crusty Demons world tour this year, Real Group is also proud to present and promote with the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

The group has partnered with Secretary General Jimee Chaichotchuang to showcase and present the Asia Pacific boxing championships and Mu Thai World championships in an explosive event in 2022 in the Arabian peninsular, which will accelerate the legacy of Real Group's upstanding history in the fight night industry.

To learn more about Real Group & their upcoming events, visit their website: https://www.realmediagroup.com.au

