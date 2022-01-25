All Real Nutrition Takes Protein Bars to the Next Level

The Irish Snack Brand Uses Dairy From Kerry and Sea Salt from the Emerald Isle to Set a New Standard for Quality Protein Bars

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein bars are a quick and convenient way to access nutrition. Unlike many grab-and-go foods, protein bars aren't made with junk or designed for taste alone. They're formulated to supply crucial nutritional support, as well — at least, that's what good protein bars are designed to do.

As Healthline reports , though, "Given the wide variety of protein bars on the market, it's important to know that not all protein bars are created equal." This disparity in protein bar quality is precisely why Niall Harty and Ross McDowell have created such a lofty vision for their protein bar company, All Real Nutrition.

"There are a lot of fake and artificial products on the market," explains Harty, "We created a product that was all about real food and being real and transparent all through our brand. Most 'real food' brands compromise on nutrition and taste. We wanted to create a product that delivered equally on taste, real food, and nutrition. We wanted a brand that stood for more than just sales and could do better in the world."

For All Real Nutrition, this high-minded vision starts with quality ingredients. The company includes its brief list of wholesome ingredients right on its website. All of these are derived from natural and whole foods, including sea salt harvested right off of the Irish coast in the nearby Beara peninsula in County Cork.

In addition, the brand utilizes a hyper premium hero ingredient: grass-fed Irish milk. This is the same milk that is used to create other popular Irish, melt-in-your-mouth products such as Kerrygold butter.

All Real Nutrition bars are manufactured using the company's unique production method and formula that has been developed in-house. This allows All Real to achieve a truly one-of-a-kind degree of soft texture that endures throughout the shelf life of its protein bars.

From quality ingredients to proprietary manufacturing methods, All Real Nutrition has managed to create a protein bar that outshines all of its competitors. This is setting a new health snacking standard for consumers across the globe, even as the brand continues to increase its international footprint — including an upcoming entry into the U.S. health food marketplace in early 2022.

About All Real Nutrition: All Real Nutrition was co-founded by engineers Niall Harty and Ross McDowell. After years spent in development, the company was officially launched in 2020 and operates out of a factory in Kerry, Ireland. The company is also proud of its Bord Bia's Origin Green Certification. Learn more about All Real Nutrition at eatallreal.com .

