Real Restoration Named to Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Real Restoration Group
·4 min read

Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Inc. Business Media just announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring Real Restoration Group for their proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 B2B organizations across the globe in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

Real Restoration Named to Inc. Business Media

Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life, says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

Real Restoration Group provides construction management, general contracting and design-build services to government, education, healthcare, residential, commercial, multifamily, retail, hospitality, and institutional sector clients throughout the Midwest and South Florida markets.

I take great pride in what we have been able to accomplish over the last decade. For me, the significance of this milestone is more than just keeping the lights on. It means our clients and employees believe the work we do is valuable. Importantly, it validates the business benefits of being customer-centric. says Morris Gershengorin, Founder and CEO of Real Restoration Group.

From a small family office, to Inc 5000's Fastest Growing Companies and Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago, Real Restoration Group maintains a close-knit family feel while simultaneously embracing growth and opportunity. Recognized industry wide for their unmatched commitment to developing personal relationships with every client while maintaining the ability to take on projects of any size, Real Restoration Group’s holistic approach to doing business has been a sustainable driver of growth.

Real Restoration takes pride in having diversity both within their hiring practices and subcontractors that they work with on a regular basis. Adapting employees’ skills and roles to the post pandemic ways of working has been crucial to building operating-model resilience. Crafting an ongoing training program addressing strategy to develop employees’ critical cognitive capabilities, social and emotional skills, and their adaptability and resilience effectively doubling down through reinvestment in development and a commitment to reskilling. They believe developing this muscle and acute awareness strengthens the firm’s growth for future disruptions.

Real Restoration feels a strong sense of duty when it comes to giving back to the community, which is a sentiment that guides our work. Real Restoration group Chicago believes in the community and giving back to it as much as possible. They have provided an abundance of pro bono work and restoration throughout Chicago. They are highly involved with a number of different charities, most notably F.R.E.E., The Anti-Defamation League, JUF, and most recently the Ronald McDonald Foundation. As a board member of F.R.E.E. Real Restoration Group contributes a large amount of time to both the organization and growing the different platforms within it.

It is these principles that have led Real Restoration to become the company it is; a company people trust in, a company people believe in. What we see in our company’s future is rapid growth, innovation, and the ability to touch many different levels of the community and greater society, including those in desperate need of help.

Real Restoration Group is committed to simplifying the construction process, providing an unmatched client experience, and exceeding even the highest of industry standards.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

About Inc. Business Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Real Restoration Group

Real Restoration Group provides construction services to government, education, healthcare, institutional and commercial clients throughout the Midwestern United States and South Florida Market. Committed to simplifying the building experience, Real Restoration Group offers construction services, general contracting and design-build services across a wide range of projects that require the highest standards for operation. Real Restoration Group is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional offices coming soon in Miami. Learn more at www.realrestoration.com.

Contact Real Restoration Group

Morris Gershengorin

1322 W Walton St, Chicago, IL 60642

(312) 265-4668


info@realrestore.com

###

