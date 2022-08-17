U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

Real-Time Bidding Market to Exhibit 36.71% CAGR by 2030; Increasing E-Commerce Investment & Modernization of Media Programs Will Favor Growth: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·8 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The growing demand for online content by the local population supports the growth of the real-time bidding market in North American countries.

Newark, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global real-time bidding market is expected to grow from USD 9.51 billion in 2021 to USD 158.71 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 36.71% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Real-time bidding has gained popularity across different sectors, including media and entertainment, education, e-commerce, etc. Real-time bidding has provided all the industries mentioned above to monetize their inventories by offering them online on different platforms. This type of bidding works on a real-time basis, which means that the information regarding the ad impression, along with other details like which app or web page it will be telecasted on, is sent to an advertisement exchange agency. The agency or mediator then auctions it to the advertisers willing to pay the highest price for telecasting their ad on the platform. The agency then selects the highest bid, and the advertisement is readily shown to the users present on the platform. The whole process of real-time bidding takes a fraction of a second to complete.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12845

Advertisers consider multiple factors, such as user behavior and publishing an app or website, while deciding on the bid amount. The working of real-time bidding is somehow similar to any stock exchange. Most advertisers now prefer programmatic advertisement, and the constant development in advertisement technology gives an edge to real-time bidding. Advertisers can now publish thousands of their advertisements online without any hassle.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global real-time bidding market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

● In April 2018, tech giant, Google, had introduced a solution for exchange bidding that operates on DoubleClick for publishers. The launch of this solution helped the publishers to monetize their inventory.

Real-Time Bidding Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

235

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2021-2030

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.71%

Market growth 2021-2030

USD 158.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America emerged as the largest market for the global real-time bidding market, with a 37.11% share of the market revenue in 2021.

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Google, Adobe, WPP, Criteo, Smaato, Facebook, PubMatic, Yandex, Rubicon Project, Salesforce, MediaMath, AppNexus, MoPub, Verizon Media, Platform One

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Growth & Trends

With the growing trend of social media platforms, there has been a rise in online surfing time. Further, the increasing demand for online streaming content by millennials and Gen X drives the market's growth. The advertisers have identified the opportunities and thus are investing hugely in surfacing their media online through which they can attract their target audience. The advancement in machine learning and artificial intelligence is leading to the development a more interactive bidding software that provides seamless services to clients. The media and entertainment industry offers ample opportunities for the real-time bidding market. Digital marketing is one of the fastest-growing sectors in recent years, and advertisers are willing to invest in digital marketing to reach out to numerous people simultaneously. Many supply-side and demand-side developers have stepped into the market recently. They have actively collaborated and partnerships with different websites. However, the demand for the real-time bidding market is restricted by certain factors, including breaches of data privacy and the growing incidence of cyber threats.

Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12845

Key Findings

● In 2021, the invited auction was expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2030

The auction segment is divided into invited auction and open auction. In 2021, the invited auction was expected to register a high growth rate during 2022-2030. Invited auctions are meant only for selected bidders and buyers. It is not open to the general public, making it safer than the open auction.

● In 2021, the RTB video segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 57.08% and a market revenue of 5.42 billion.

The format segment is divided into RTB video and RTB image. In 2021, the RTB video segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 57.08% and a market revenue of 5.42 billion. RTB videos engage customers for a certain period. Revenue generated from RTB videos is high, and thus many buyers prefer to bid on them.

● In 2021, the mobiles segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 45.09% and a market revenue of 4.28 billion.

The device segment is divided into desktops, mobiles, and others. In 2021, the mobiles segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 45.09% and a market revenue of 4.28 billion. Mobiles have provided an efficient platform for real-time bidding. Plenty of applications run advertisements on their platform to generate revenue. With the constant rise in sales of smartphones, the real-time bidding market is expanding rapidly.

● In 2021, the retail and e-commerce segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 24.84% and a market revenue of 2.36 billion.

The application segment is divided into travel and luxury, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, education, music, and others. In 2021, the retail and e-commerce segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 24.84% and a market revenue of 2.36 billion. Retail and e-commerce companies require customer data to attract a huge customer base to their websites and applications. They offer personalized ads to customers, so they spend more time viewing them.

To purchase research report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12845/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the Real-Time Bidding Market

● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global real-time bidding market, with a market share of around 37.11% in 2021. The market for real-time bidding in the North American region has risen due to prominent market players, a well-developed digital marketing sector, and advanced bidding software. The North American region's distributed network of the supply-side platform is majorly responsible for the market's growth. The advertisers are deploying real-time bidding solutions for most of their operations, and thus the market is growing fast in North America compared to other regions.

Key players operating in the global real-time bidding market are:

● Google
● Adobe
● WPP
● Criteo
● Smaato
● Facebook
● PubMatic
● Yandex
● Rubicon Project
● Salesforce
● MediaMath
● AppNexus
● MoPub
● Verizon Media
● Platform One

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global real-time bidding market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Real-Time Bidding Market by Auction:

● Invited Auction
● Open Auction

Global Real-Time Bidding Market by Format:

● RTB Video
● RTB Image

Global Real-Time Bidding Market by Device:

● Desktops
● Mobiles
● Others

Global Real-Time Bidding Market by Application:

● Travel and Luxury
● Mobile Apps
● Retail and E-Commerce
● Media and Entertainment
● Education
● Music
● Others

About the report:

The global real-time bidding market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


