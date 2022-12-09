U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.00
    +14.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,872.00
    +69.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,701.50
    +56.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,824.80
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.85
    +0.39 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.40
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0572
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2251
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3850
    -0.2450 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,220.60
    +387.19 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.19
    +11.50 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Real Time Bidding (RTB) Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the real time bidding (rtb) market are Google LLC, Facebook Inc, Adobe Inc, PubMatic Inc, Smaato Inc, WPP PLC, YANDEX LLC, The Rubicon Project Inc, Salesforcecom Inc, Criteo, MEDIAMATH INC, AppNexus, MoPub, Match2One AB, Verizon Media and ABB Ltd.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371407/?utm_source=PRN



The global real time bidding market is expected to grow from $8.46 billion in 2021 to $10.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.16%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The real time bidding market is expected to grow to $28.87 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.47%.

The real time bidding (RTB) market consists of sales of real time bidding solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to sell premium spots that are in high demand, which makes it difficult for publishers to sort through potential buyers.Real-time bidding refers to the process in which digital advertising inventory is bought and sold.

This process occurs between authorized buyers, which helps to evaluate and bid on each available impression.

The various types of ad formats in real-time bidding are RTB image; RTB video.RTB image refers to a form of programmatic trading, in which the ad inventory available on publishers' websites is auctioned off instantly to advertisers by showing stock images on the internet.

RTB helps in running multiple stock image adverts on different social media platforms such as websites and apps, which has increased its popularity among advertisers.The various types of auction markets are open auctions and invited auctions.

Media and entertainment, games, retail and e-commerce, travel and luxury, mobile apps, and others are the applications of real-time bidding.

North America was the largest region in the real time bidding market in 2021. The regions covered in the real time bidding market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing number of smartphone users is expected to propel the growth of the real-time bidding (RTB) market going forward.A smartphone refers to a cellular telephone with an integrated computer and other features that are associated with smartphones, such as an operating system, web browsing, and the ability to run software applications.

Smartphones are devices that we can carry in our pockets.Smartphones help real-time bidding marketers reach their customers in real-time and also help target potential customers according to location and context.

For instance, in 2022, there were 6.65 billion smartphone users worldwide, which equates to 83.37% of the world's population owning a smartphone. Nearly, 7.26 billion people worldwide, or 91.16% of the world's population, are smartphone or feature phone owners. Therefore, the growing number of smartphone users is driving the growth of the real-time bidding market.

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the real-time bidding market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as a living charter bidding platform that works on data and instant communication to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in April 2022, Aerobid, a Poland-based company that operates and brokers on a global scale online bidding platform, introduced a live charter bidding platform for brokers to request and book flights nearly instantaneously.It also helps operators to receive and bid on flight requests.

The help of data and instant communication helps in quick and transparent bookings. With the help of this, brokers submit detailed flight requests that can be viewed by operators on the Platforms Marketplace or through instant notifications via text or email.

In December 2021, Discovery Inc., an American mass media company, purchased the assets, techniques, and intellectual property of ZEDO for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition expands Discovery's global direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms with key ad technology platform capabilities like supply-side platform (SSP) and real-time bidding (RTB), improving the consumer experience and driving monetization. Discovery's ad solutions will be able to innovate more quickly as a result of the acquisition of ZEDO's technology. ZEDO is a US and India-based advertising technology company, which provides several online advertising products and services to advertisers, internet publishers, and agencies.

The countries covered in the real time bidding market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The real time bidding market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides real time bidding market statistics, including real time bidding industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an real time bidding market share, detailed real time bidding market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the real time bidding industry. This real time bidding market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371407/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-time-bidding-rtb-global-market-report-2022-ukraine-russia-war-impact-301698167.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Set for Steep Weekly Loss as Slowdown Concerns Loom Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of around 10% after a volatile period of trading as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an easing of China’s strict virus curbs and a disruption to US crude flows.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky T

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitt

  • Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

    The highly-disliked cable and internet giant is making a move that's going to anger some subscribers.

  • Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales

    A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said. "The issue with Google Ad Manager has been resolved and ad serving has now been restored for the affected users,” Google said in a tweet on Thursday evening. News websites such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times were being affected by the issue, one of the sources said.

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • John Paulson Seeks to Shut Down Wife’s Suit Alleging Hidden Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson is seeking to shut down his wife Jenica’s lawsuit accusing him of shielding billions of dollars in assets from their divorce, claiming she’s the one who’s engaged in a “selfish money grab.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twi

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • Slack's new CEO, Lidiane Jones, brings two decades of product experience to the job

    Jones, who lives in the Boston area, has been at Salesforce for three years and quickly rose up the ranks: She started as head of product for Commerce Cloud, then was bumped up to GM of Commerce Cloud before — prior to her promotion this week — holding the title of GM of Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Experience Cloud, which basically encompasses the company’s entire B2C business. Before that, she spent 13 years at Microsoft working on a variety of products, from Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Project to Enterprise Application Virtualization, Office Collaboration and finally Azure Machine Learning.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks

    The top-performing tech penny stocks include car data company Otonomo Technologies, quantum computer company IonQ and 3-D printing firm Nano Dimension..

  • FedEx's top HR exec, Chris Winton, leaves to take role at Tesla working for Elon Musk

    MBJ reported last month that FedEx’s top HR executive, Chris Winton, had left the job to take an outside position. Now we know who his new boss is: Elon Musk.

  • 3 Tech Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Even though tech stocks are deep in bear market territory, they're still a better play than crypto.

  • Short Sellers’ Damning Reports May Get Harder to Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Targets of damning reports by short sellers and other critics of corporate performance can insist that Google cuts internet search links to the research — but only if they can show it’s wrong, according to the European Union’s top court. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Ma

  • Can you still retire on $1 million? That’s what today’s millionaires want to know.

    The financial turmoil of this year has given us many more opportunities for retirement portfolios than existed a year ago.

  • If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This

    For many reasons, including rising costs of living and longevity, Americans are delaying their retirement. While workers in the past would try to hang it up at around 62, workers now are frequently planning on working into their 70s. If … Continue reading → The post If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon’s US Workers Get Inflation-Busting Pay Hike as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is awarding US employees above-inflation pay increases just weeks after the Texas oil giant posted its highest quarterly profit, underlining how strong 2022 has been for the fossil-fuel industry while other sectors like technology and finance cut jobs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the