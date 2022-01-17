U.S. markets closed

Web Real Time Communication Global Market Opportunities to 2027: 41% CAGR Forecast During 2021-2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Real Time Communication Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global web real time communication market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global web real time communication market to grow with a CAGR of 41.1% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report presents drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global web real time communication market over the period of 2019 to 2027.

The Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global web real time communication market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Furthermore, the Growth Matrix in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Increasing demand for web real time communication solutions from SMBs drives the market growth

  • Demand for secure & robust communication boost the market growth

2) Restraints

  • Web real time communication standards still in developmental phase may hinder the market growth

3) Opportunities

  • Customized solutions to cater to specific needs of organizations provide growth opportunities

The global web real time communication market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, and industry vertical.

The companies covered in the report include:

  • Avaya Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dialogic Corporation

  • Plantronics Inc.

  • Oracle

  • Plivo Inc.

  • Quobis

  • Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.

  • Vonage

  • TWILIO Inc.

The report includes:

  • Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the web real time communication market.

  • Complete coverage of all the segments in the web real time communication market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

  • Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global web real time communication market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

  • Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Web Real Time Communication Market Highlights
2.2. Web Real Time Communication Market Projection
2.3. Web Real Time Communication Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Web Real Time Communication Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Web Real Time Communication Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Web Real Time Communication Market

4. Web Real Time Communication Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Web Real Time Communication Market by Component
5.1. Solution
5.2. Services

6. Global Web Real Time Communication Market by Deployment Type
6.1. Cloud
6.2. On-premises

7. Global Web Real Time Communication Market by Industry Vertical
7.1. BFSI
7.2. Retail
7.3. Telecom & IT
7.4. Public Sector
7.5. Media & Entertainment
7.6. Others

8. Global Web Real Time Communication Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.2. Europe
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.4. RoW

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzrjrb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


