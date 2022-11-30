Web Real-Time Communication Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The global web real-time communication market is expected to grow from $4.19 billion in 2021 to $6.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.37%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The web real-time communication market is expected to reach $27.25 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.66%.



The web real-time communication market consists of sales of web real-time communication by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for real-time data transfer for communications without the need for a custom interface, special software, and extra plugins for integration.Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) is an open-source project developed to embed real-time video, voice, confessing, messaging, and other capabilities through JavaScript APIs within web browsers.



It provides browser-to-browser communications without the need for additional plugins/utilities.



The main components of web real-time communication are solution and service.Solution refers to developing real-time communication for various firms for easy digital interaction.



Web real-time communication solution offers voice calling, video calling, conferencing, messaging, file sharing, and others within the organizations.The web real-time communication-enabled devices are mobile, desktop, and tablet.



These communication software solutions or services can be deployed on the cloud or on-premise. It is used by small, medium, and large-scale enterprises in information technology (IT) and telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare, retail, media and entertainment and others.



North America was the largest region in the web real-time communication market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the web real-time communication market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing popularity of BYOD will propel the web real-time communication market growth.BYOD is when employees connect to the organizationâ€™s network and access what they need to complete their tasks using their personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, laptops, and others.



BYOD is aided by web real-time communication as it links browser-to-browser without additional plugins/utilities.According to Cisco, an IT and networking company, 89% of IT departments enable BYOD in some form, and 69% of IT leaders are positive about BYOD.



Therefore, the growing adoption of BYOD policy in companies is driving the web real-time communication market.



New product innovation is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the web real-time communication market.Major companies operating in the web real-time communication market are focused on research and development for product innovations that could give better solutions to customers and strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2020, Ribbon Communications Operating Company Inc, a US-based company operating in web real-time communication, launched a new Work@Home solution based on cloud computing, to address telecommuting wave for remote working in partnership with UnifiedCommunications.com. Work@Home solution provides offices with remote working capabilities that include video, screen sharing, chat, and other features. UnifiedCommunications.com is a US-based company operating in web real-time communication.



In January 2020, Enghouse Systems Limited, a Canada-based Software Company operating in various verticals including web real-time communication, acquired Dialogic Corporation for $52.0 million. With this acquisition, Enghouse Systems Limited aims to strengthen its multi-media processing product portfolio and gain a market advantage in the enterprise video and unified communications market. Dialogic Corporation is a US-based Company operating in web real-time communication.



The countries covered in the web real-time communication market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



