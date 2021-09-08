U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,516.55
    -3.48 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,162.05
    +62.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,315.96
    -58.37 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.61
    -16.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.48
    +1.13 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.00
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    -0.0035 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    -0.0140 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3250
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,515.20
    -4,366.46 (-8.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.67
    -10.80 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.45
    -34.92 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Real-time database platform SingleStore raises $80M more, now at a $940M valuation

Ingrid Lunden
·3 min read

Organizations are swimming in data these days, and so solutions to help manage and use that data in more efficient ways will continue to see a lot of attention and business. In the latest development, SingleStore -- which provides a platform to enterprises to help them integrate, monitor and query their data as a single entity, regardless of whether that data is stored in multiple repositories -- is announcing another $80 million in funding, money that it will be using to continue investing in its platform, hiring more talent and overall business expansion. Sources close to the company tell us that the company's valuation has grown to $940 million.

The round, a Series F, is being led by Insight Partners, with new investor Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and previous backers Khosla Ventures, Dell Capital, Rev IV, Glynn Capital, and GV (formerly Google Ventures) also participating. The startup has to date raised $264 million, including most recently an $80 million Series E as recently as last December, just on the heels of rebranding from MemSQL.

The fact that there are three major strategic investors in this Series F -- HPE, Dell and Google -- may say something about the traction that SingleStore is seeing, but so too do its numbers: 300%+ increase in new customer acquisition for its cloud service and 150%+ year-over-year growth in cloud

Raj Verma, SingleStore's CEO, said in an interview that its cloud revenues have grown by 150% year over year and now account for some 40% of all revenues (up from 10% a year ago). New customer numbers, meanwhile, have grown by over 300%.

"The flywheel is now turning around," Verma said. "We didn’t need this money. We've barely touched our Series E. But I think there has been a general sentiment among our board and management that we are now ready for the prime time. We think SingleStore is one of the best kept secrets in the database market. Now we want to aggressively be an option for people looking for a platform for intensive data applications or if they want to consolidate databases to 1 from 3, 5 or 7 repositories. We are where the world is going: real-time insights."

With database management and the need for more efficient and cost-effective tools to manage that becoming an ever-growing priority -- one that definitely got a fillip in the last 18 months with Covid-19 pushing people into more remote working environments. That means SingleStore is not without competitors, with others in the same space including Amazon, Microsoft, Snowflake, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Redis and more. Others like Firebolt are tackling the challenges of handing large, disparate data repositories from another angle. (Some of these, I should point out, are also partners: SingleStore works with data stored on AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Red Hat, and Verma describes those who do compute work as "not database companies; they are using their database capabilities for consumption for cloud compute.")

But the company has carved a place for itself with enterprises and has thousands now on its books, including GE, IEX Cloud, Go Guardian, Palo Alto Networks, EOG Resources, and SiriusXM + Pandora.

“SingleStore’s first-of-a-kind cloud database is unmatched in speed, scale, and simplicity by anything in the market,” said Lonne Jaffe, managing director at Insight Partners, in a statement. “SingleStore’s differentiated technology allows customers to unify real-time transactions and analytics in a single database.” Vinod Khosla from Khosla Ventures added that “SingleStore is able to reduce data sprawl, run anywhere, and run faster with a single database, replacing legacy databases with the modern cloud.”

Recommended Stories

  • Notion acquires India's Automate.io in push to accelerate product expansion

    Notion said on Wednesday it has acquired Automate.io, an Indian startup that builds connectivity and integrations with over 200 services, as the workplace productivity startup looks to accelerate its product expansion to become more compelling for tens of millions of individuals and businesses that are increasingly moving to digital collaborative tools. The San Francisco-headquartered startup, which was last valued at $2 billion in private markets, said the acquisition of the Hyderabad-headquartered Automate will help Notion understand the know-how of -- and leverage -- the 200 integrations the Indian startup has developed to give users and enterprises alike the ability to bring their most workflows into Notion.

  • Hardliners get key posts in new Taliban government

    The all-male cabinet includes figures linked to attacks on US forces and a leader wanted by the FBI.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s crypto meltdown, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to support a rebound…

  • Apple expected to launch new iPhone 13 at September 14 event

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what he's expecting from Apple's launch event on September 14th.&nbsp;

  • Apple Car Chief’s Departure Puts Its Next Big Thing in Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- The abrupt departure of Apple Inc.’s top automotive executive imperils its efforts to develop a self-driving car, a project that’s been seen as one of the tech giant’s biggest bets. Doug Field, a Tesla Inc. veteran who joined Apple in 2018 to head up its car project, left Tuesday to become Ford Motor Co.’s chief advanced technology officer. The announcement, which came after Bloomberg first reported the news, made only passing reference to Field’s work at Apple. Field’s exit calls

  • Apple stock is up ahead of the iPhone 13 reveal

    Investors appear to be scooping up Apple shares ahead of the reveal this month of the new iPhone.

  • Dogecoin Remains Under Pressure After Yesterday’s Collapse

    Crypto markets remain under serious pressure.

  • Google Accounts for a Huge Amount of Apple's Profits

    There are some questions for investors to ask about Google's position as Apple's default search engine.

  • Apple Inc.: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (AAPL)

    Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) traded at a new 52-week high today of $156.24. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 9.7 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 69.9 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apple Inc. have traded between a low of $103.10 and a high of $156.24 and are now at $155.82, which is 51% above that low price. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone),

  • Texas Instruments Raises $1.5B Via Debt Offering; Launches 70-W BLDC Motor Drivers

    Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) priced three series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate of $1.5 billion. The notes include $500 million of 1.125% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2026; $500 million of 1.900% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2031; and $500 million of 2.700% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2051. The offering proceeds will serve general corporate purposes. TI held $5.8 billion in long-term debt as of June 30. Additionally, TI launched 70-W brushl

  • Major losses in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins erase nearly $400 billion in market value

    Major losses for Bitcoin, Ether, and several altcoins, which erased about $400 billion in crypto market value, came on the heels of El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender.

  • When is iPhone 13 out in the UK? Likely release date for new Apple phone

    The iPhone 13 is about to arrive. Nobody outside the company knows what exactly that could mean, though rumours suggest Apple’s new phone will have a smaller notch at the top, improved cameras and a faster processor. Apple might choose to forego the “13” number, given its reputation, and perhaps even drop the numbering scheme entirely as it has with other products such as the iPad.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 7th, 2021

    After a mixed start to the week for the majors, a return to Monday’s highs would be needed to avoid a pullback.

  • This amazing electric car battery recharges in just 10 minutes

    Carmakers are in a hurry to “fix” two electric car battery issues that buyers are concerned with more than anything else. One is the range and the second is charging anxiety. Drivers aren’t just worried about not having enough juice in the tank to get to their destination. They’re also concerned they’ll have to waste … The post This amazing electric car battery recharges in just 10 minutes appeared first on BGR.

  • Technics made a black version of its SL-1200 turntable you can actually buy

    After dipping its toes in the world of Bluetooth earbuds last year, Technics is back to releasing new turntables and audiophile equipment.

  • Automated Agricultural Helpers: Ripe for Robots

    Agriculture must become more efficient: Robots and autonomous supertractors are one important solution.

  • El Salvador's bitcoin rollout met with protests

    More than a thousand people protested against bitcoin in El Salvador's capital on Tuesday rallying against its adoption as currency there amid a bumpy digital rollout.Protestors started at least one fire and set off fireworks in front of the Supreme Court.The government deployed armed police in San Salvador to control the crowds.Gloria Martinez was among those who say Bitcoin is too risky."This is a law that came without consultation. It does not consider the interests of the general population. It is a law that has come in with vigour, without adequate technological infrastructure for it to be used well. It is a law that forces us to use a currency that is volatile.”Polls show many Salvadorans agree that bitcoin is not stable enough.And it may not have helped proponents when, earlier on Tuesday, those interested in downloading the Bitcoin digital wallet, called "Chivo" found it was unavailable on popular app stores.The country’s president, Nayib Bukele, tweeted out to companies like Apple to stock the app and Huawei later did.The app proved unable to cope with user registrations, so it was unplugged in order to increase its capacity.Eventually by late afternoon, Bukele was retweeting videos of people making bitcoin payments at retailers like Mcdonald’s and Starbucks.Ahead of its launch, El Salvador purchased some $20 million worth of Bitcoin, saying it's a way for ordinary people to invest in financial markets.Even still, the poorest may struggle to access the tech needed to make bitcoin work in a country where nearly half the population has no internet access, and many more with spotty connectivity.

  • Energous Partners With TAGnology For Over-The-Air Wireless Power Solutions

    Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) has partnered with TAGnology RFID GmbH, a provider of wireless technology, contactless identification, and RTLS (real-time location system) solutions, to bring Over-The-Air wireless power solutions to European customers. TAGnology will work as an industrial design house for Energous customers, helping to implement wireless power solutions, proofs of concept (PoCs), and manage development projects. Additionally, TAGnology will provide Energous' wireless power solution

  • Microsoft issues Windows attack warning that uses malicious Office files

    Attackers are actively exploiting a Microsoft remote code execution vulnerability using malicious Office files.

  • Apple's iPad Air drops to $500 at Amazon

    Save $100 on Apple's iPad Air thanks to a sale at Amazon.