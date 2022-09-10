U.S. markets closed

Real time live orchestration of events on TV and OTT becomes seamless with Amagi LIVE

·3 min read

The upgraded version of the UHD-ready, cloud-based, live orchestration allows single operators to effortlessly manage multiple live events at scale remotely

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced the launch of the latest version of its live orchestration solution, Amagi LIVE. The solution dynamically manages a variety of live events for linear and VOD channels and is particularly tailored to the needs of news, sports, and other high-quality live content.

Amagi LIVE was one of the key technologies that NBC Sports Group employed for its production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in 2021. Since then, several preeminent sports and news content providers have chosen Amagi LIVE to automate their workflows and enhance the quality of their live content display.

Amagi LIVE makes it easy for single operators to manage multiple live segments and outputs simultaneously in real time and deliver worldwide. A unified interface makes the control of multiple feeds, switching of live sources, application of graphics and management of ad breaks efficient and accurate. Additionally, the optimized low latency levels offered by Amagi LIVE provides a seamless up-to-the minute experience for viewers.

The latest improvements include an enhanced user interface that combines functions including playlist view and edit, and management of file based and live content together. The breaks are easily organized within the event. Ordered, segmented breaks can occur without intervention. Various interface elements like current playing, coming up, countdown timers, play/ stop unplanned graphics, missing asset list, and more facilitate fast action operation.

"Speed of operations is an essential prerequisite for managing fast-changing live events on TV or OTT. With Amagi LIVE, content owners gain a flexible, high-speed live orchestration platform that delivers broadcast-grade quality at a cost advantage. Operators can start shows immediately, and switch between live and recorded content seamlessly, with real time control over breaks and graphics. Amagi LIVE is every broadcaster's dream come true," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder of Amagi.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Cinedigm, Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, and Vice Media among others.

Amagi will be showcasing its innovative products at IBC2022 in Amsterdam. For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Amagi Contact:
Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar
Vice President - Corporate Marketing
Email: sanjay@amagi.com
+91 9632800117

Europe: AxiCom for Amagi
Email: AmagiPR.UK@axicom.com

USA: BOCA Communications for Amagi
amagi@bocacommunications.com

Yashaswini Kumar
Senior Manager - Marketing
yashaswini.k@amagi.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-time-live-orchestration-of-events-on-tv-and-ott-becomes-seamless-with-amagi-live-301621550.html

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.

