U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,367.71
    +15.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,469.74
    +169.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,549.91
    +3.23 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.98
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.51
    +0.22 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.60
    -7.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    -0.96 (-4.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    -0.0072 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    -0.0160 (-1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3435
    -0.0106 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8500
    +0.3700 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,676.66
    +158.46 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.93
    -13.72 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size to Reach USD 23.9042 Billion by 2028 at 28.7% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, US, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Real-Time Location System Market information by Type, by Sales Channel, by Application and Region – forecast to 2028” market valuation was reached USD 1.875 Billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 23.9042 Billion by 2028, registering a 28.7% CAGR.

Competitive Analysis:
The global real-time location system market is fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic key players. These players have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, & new product launches, and more.

Dominant Key Players on Real-Time Location System Market Covered Are:

  • Zebra Technologies Corporation

  • IBM Corporation

  • STANLEY Healthcare

  • Siemens AG

  • General Electric Company

  • Airista Flow Inc.

  • RF Technologies Inc.

  • Sonitor Technologies Inc.

  • Identec Solutions

  • PINC Solutions

  • PLUS Location Systems USA

  • Radiance

  • CenTrak

  • Essensium

  • TeleTracking Technologies Inc.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8046

RTLS Market Drivers
Technological Advancements to Boost Market Growth
Technological advancements such as RFID, Internet of Things, and Wi-Fi, among other technologies in the healthcare sector may boost market growth over the forecast period.

Opportunities
Rising Popularity of Ultra-wideband Technology-Based RTLS Solutions to offer Robust Opportunities
The rising popularity of ultra-wideband technology-based RTLS solutions will offer robust opportunities in the market over the forecast period.

Besides, other factors adding market growth include the high adoption of RTLS solutions in various industry verticals, in emerging cases, and governmental sector, the emergence of innovative startups and market competitiveness, the growing awareness about the perks of real time location systems, growing need for asset tracking, the proliferation of smartphones, the growing adoption of business analytics solutions, the rise in security concerns, and the growing need for contact-tracing solutions owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Restraints
Limited Data Security to act as Market Restraint
The limited data security and lack of awareness may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Challenges
High Installation & Maintenance Cost to act as Market Challenge
The high cost of installation & maintenance may act as market challenge over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (158 Pages) on Real-Time Location System Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/real-time-location-system-market-8046

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:
The global real-time location systems market is segmented based on sales channel, application, and type.

By type, the RFID segment will lead the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to grow at a 26.7% CAGR by 2027.

By application, the healthcare segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to grow at a 26.8% CAGR by 2027.

By sales channel, the real-time location systems market is segmented into distribution channel and direct channel.

Share your Queries:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8046

Regional Analysis
North America to Command Real-Time Location System Market
North America will command this market in the forecast period. It is predicted to develop at a 24.0% CAGR by 2027. Growing industrial sector, increasing numbers of SMEs, high demand from the healthcare sector, large number of senior living facilities & hospitals in the US using RTLS solutions for different apps, growth of RTLS applications in manufacturing and processing sectors, and healthcare, the presence of several RTLS market vendors, and wide scale adoption of mobility solutions are adding to the global real-time location system market growth in the region. Besides, high technological awareness, the growing trend in the adoption of real-time locating systems in government applications and other industries, the presence of a well-established economy, huge investment by government and private organizations in new technologies, high purchasing power of people, and the early adoption of this technology, are also adding market growth.

Europe to Have Admirable Growth in Real-Time Location System Market
Europe will have admirable growth in the market over the forecast period. Growing demand from the manufacturing sector and healthcare industry, considerable healthcare spending, as well as strict regulations is adding to the global real time location system market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Real-Time Location System Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has possessed a positive effect on the real-time location system market, increasing the demand for digital freight solutions. The novel coronavirus vaccine transport created a substantial demand for pharmaceutical logistics hardware and software. The massive undertaking of this transport may encourage freight-tech companies in responding to the pandemic how they shaped the goods movement markets. Several innovative industry players are actively creating an emerging cold chain solution and surging interest in pharmaceutical logistics, ramping up temperature-tracking technologies and GPS for deploying in vaccine transport and beyond. The COVID-19 vaccine has hastened innovation in several freight tech companies that offer temperature monitoring, now figuring out how to do it on a larger scale.

The COVID-19 crisis has made the significance of good hand hygiene practices clear worldwide, yet enforcing compliance in hospitals are also protecting patients from other infections. RTLS systems can be utilized for checking that nurses and doctors wash their hands always between treating multiple patients, thus reducing the transfer of infections which are dangerous for patients whose immune systems are already weakened by their original condition.

To Buy:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8046

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) just hit a new milestone at the same time that news came out of another upstart EV maker in the U.S. getting ready to jump in the game. With headlines about EV expansion swirling, Nio's American depositary shares are moving higher today.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • What GE's Latest Deal Means for Investors

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) announcement last week that it would buy advanced surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash would almost have been an afterthought for GE a decade ago. The deal marks the largest acquisition by CEO Larry Culp, a leader noted for his ability to acquire businesses, and it should give investors confidence in the company's future. BK Medical produces imaging and surgical navigation technology used in surgeries and ultrasound urology.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • 1 Stock I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    LendingClub's purchase of Radius Bank earlier this year is already paying off. Here's what I'm most excited about.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are moving 2.7% higher in morning trading Wednesday on no specific news to the company. The move may spring from the idea that the so-called "apes" backing AMC could be vindicated in their beliefs that big-money interests have been conspiring against meme stocks. Investors are suing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers, including Citadel Securities, over the role they played in suppressing trading in shares of AMC, GameStop (NYSE: GME), and other meme stocks.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

    It's a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don't offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies.

  • China Crackdown is Crushing These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that the China crackdown is crushing. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to China Crackdown is Crushing These 5 Stocks. In the past few months, the Chinese government has moved to tighten control over dual listed companies operating from the […]

  • 15 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital

    In this article, we will discuss 15 biotech stocks to buy now according to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Akkaraju and Dybbs’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ […]

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to sell according to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Robertson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell According to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management. Billionaire, hedge fund manager and philanthropist Julian Robertson is […]

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Dollar Tree Stock Is Having Its Best Day In 20 Years Because It’s Not Just a Dollar Store Anymore

    The company has been testing higher price points, something that could help it deal with rising prices and higher shipping costs.

  • 3 Reasons Upstart Is Overvalued

    This AI-powered loan underwriter and fintech has seen its stock price rise more than 640% since its IPO in late 2020.