Real-Time Payments Industry Is Predicted To Reach US$ 16 Bn In 2022, And Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 33 % By the End of 2032

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Real-Time Payments Market Analysis by Product Type (P2B, B2B, P2P, Others), by Component (Solutions, Services), by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), and Region- 2022 to 2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR foresees that the demand for real-time payments is projected to expand at a CAGR of 33% in terms of value during the period of assessment. Moreover, the report estimates that the market for real-time payments is likely to surpass US$ 277.09 Bn by end of 2032.

The market growth can be attributed to the high proliferation of smartphones and the adoption of cloud-based solutions for faster payments. In addition, the increasing demand from customers for quicker payment settlements and growing investments from financial institutes and governments to boost the adoption of real-time payment solutions are expected to accelerate the market growth.

As the transactional landscape acquires digital overtones, prominent end use industries are effectively leveraging the scope of real-time payment solutions to streamline financial operations, remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Numerous fintech companies are making efforts to develop innovative solutions to ensure better security while making payments using bank cards and smart phones. Fintech companies are also striking partnerships with payment technology companies to improve their digital offerings and effectively meet the changing consumer demands.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7091

Report Attributes

Values

Real-Time Payments Market Size (2022)

US$ 16 Bn

Sales Forecast for Real-Time Payments (2032)

US$ 277.09 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2032)

33% CAGR

Competitive Landscape Of Real-Time Payments Market:

The competitive landscape of the real-time payments market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Some prominent manufacturers of real-time payments are ACI Worldwide, Inc.; Mastercard Inc.; Finastra; Visa Inc.; PayPal Holdings, Inc.; Fiserv, Inc.; Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS Inc.); Wirecard AG; Worldpay, Inc.; Temenos AG; Montran Corporation; and Volante Technologies Inc. Frontrunners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In June 2021, Mastercard Incorporated announced the launch of PayPort+, a next-generation real-time payment gateway service, to provide payment service providers and financial institutions with flexible access to the U.K.’s real-time payment infrastructure. The PayPort+ solution is powered by Vocalink, a Mastercard company, and Form3, a technology partner.

To learn more about real-time payments market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7091

Demand Analysis of Real-Time Payments Market Outlook 2022-2032

The demand for real-time payment solutions has particularly increased in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. A myriad of unexpected issues, such as payment systems that involve physical touch, have prompted merchants and consumers to consider contactless payment solutions, such as smartphone-based apps designed to make contactless and real-time payments.

From 2015 to 2021, the global real-time payments market registered significant gains, reaching a valuation of US$ 12 Bn in 2021. As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the market expanded at a robust CAGR of 30% across the 2015-2021 historical period.

The incorporation of innovative technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT, in digital payment platforms, is also expected to contribute to the demand for real-time payment solutions. Considering these factors, the market is projected to witness high growth over the coming years, registering a CAGR of 33% to top US$ 277.09 Bn by 2032.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7091

Key Market Segments in Real-Time Payments Industry Research

By Payment Type

  • P2B Real-Time Payments

  • B2B Real-Time Payments

  • P2P Real-Time Payments

  • Other Real-Time Payment Types

By Component Outlook

  • Real-Time Payment Solutions

  • Payment Gateway

  • Payment Processing

  • Security & Fraud Management

  • Advisory Services

  • Integration & Implementation Services

  • Managed Services

  • Real-Time Payment Services

By Deployment

  • Cloud-based Real-Time Payments

  • On-premise Real-Time Payments

Enterprise Size

  • Real-Time Payments for Large Enterprises

  • Real-Time Payments for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

End Use Industry

  • Real-Time Payments for Retail & E-commerce

  • Real-Time Payments for BFSI

  • Real-Time Payments for IT & Telecom

  • Real-Time Payments for Travel & Tourism

  • Real-Time Payments for Government

  • Real-Time Payments for Healthcare

  • Real-Time Payments for Energy & Utilities

  • Real-Time Payments for Other End Use Industries

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7091

Real-Time Payments Market Report Objectives:

  • The Real-Time Payments market report also aims at providing detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the real time payments market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

  • To strategically analyze the micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

  • To study the complete value chain of Real-Time Payments market

  • To analyze opportunities in the Real-Time Payments market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the ecosystem

  • To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their Real-Time Payments market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

  • To analyze strategic approaches such as product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and partnerships in the real time payments market

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Rising Global Digital Revolution to Drive Sales of SoC Test Platforms - The global digital revolution is the change from mechanical technology and analog electronics to electronic digital equipment. All major manufacturing industries are going digital, owing to benefits such as remote monitoring and data analytics services.

Demand Analysis of IoT Microcontrollers 2015-2021 vs. Future Outlook 2022-2032 - Sales of IoT microcontrollers flourished at a CAGR of 10% from 2015 to 2021, reaching a valuation of US$ 4.6 Bn. The increasing number of IoT connections among consumer and enterprise sectors and the need for low-power, high-performance, and energy-efficient

Revenue Analysis of Global Market for Payment Gateway Future Outlook 2022 to 2032 - The growing application of mobile banking channels and the increasing demand for instant-mobile-based payments are likely to offer significant market opportunities. The global market for payment gateway is likely to have secured a market value of US$ 22 Bn in 2021.

2017-2021 Global Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems Market Outlook in Comparison to 2022-2032 Growth Forecast - With the rising need for distributing IPS workload among multiple devices, there exist security hazards in multiple organizations. However, imperative information can be lost due to the absence of a strong security system.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


