U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,109.25
    +15.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,489.00
    +124.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,974.25
    +49.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.00
    +11.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.49
    -0.93 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.40
    -8.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    19.89
    -0.25 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.42
    +0.58 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1240
    -0.0280 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,376.96
    +628.07 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.53
    +15.71 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.06
    +0.95 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Real Time Technologies acquires InComm Agent Solutions, adds critical payments technology and extends retail footprint

Real Time Technologies, Inc
·5 min read
Real Time Technologies, Inc
Real Time Technologies, Inc

Real Time Technologies’ purchase of InComm Agent Solutions adds critical payments technology to its core business and expands serviceable areas – ushering in a new era of best-in-class retail management software solutions for the wireless industry

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Time Technologies, Inc (RT²), a leading enterprise software platform company delivering retail activation, point-of-sale (POS), business intelligence and inventory management solutions to the wireless industry, has completed the strategic acquisition of InComm Agent Solutions, Inc (IAS), a subsidiary of InComm Payments, an innovative global payments technology provider.

IAS, formerly Qpay, originally launched in 2002 specializing in customizable payment and technology solutions. It quickly became the payment processor of choice for retailers, master agents and wireless carriers before being acquired by InComm Payments in 2010 and rebranded as IAS in 2015. IAS joins RT² having improved the prepaid and payment landscape for three very important groups over many years – retailers and agents, wireless carriers, and consumers. IAS is set to be elevated as a core pillar in RT²’s value proposition, augmenting its existing flagship POS, business intelligence, and inventory management solutions to bring innovation, choice, and certainty to wireless carriers, retailers and agents, and consumers in more places.

Real Time Technologies (RT²)  

RT² started in 2001 as a proprietary POS solution for a national wireless retailer who sold all four U.S. National Carriers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon). This national multi-carrier retailer faced unique challenges managing all of the different business rules and commissions reconciliation for each carrier. RT² was able to customize a solution that would later set the stage for its flagship POS product. Fast forward to the end of 2021 and RT² was ranked No. 1,981 by Inc. magazine on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

With the addition of IAS, RT² solutions will be provided in over 13,000 wireless retailer locations nationwide where $10 billion of commerce is done each year, making RT² the largest wireless retail management provider in the U.S. The purchase of IAS immediately expands RT²’s geographic serviceable areas with their technology solutions beyond the U.S. into Canada and Puerto Rico. This transaction catapults RT² into the leading position to deliver a fully integrated, real-time, software-defined solution for the thousands of wireless retailers and agents looking for an edge on operational efficiency and customer experience.

“We are both excited and grateful to have the opportunity to bring these two critical technologies together under the one roof. We now have end-to-end visibility of the customer transaction, closing an important gap in the market,” said Omar Azrag, CEO of RT². “This deal allows RT² to be a one-stop enterprise commerce solution for carriers, retailers and distributors alike, helping them productively ignite new business. One of our core commitments to customers is to enable them, through best-in-class real-time software solutions, to spend more time in their business than on their business. Adding this critical FinTech platform via IAS takes that commitment to a new level that we are excited to deliver.”

Azrag went on to say, “We would also like to welcome the team from IAS, who are joining us on the next part of their professional journey. RT² prides itself on having the strongest team in the business, and the IAS team is no different. I’d like to sincerely thank InComm Payments for their trust, support, and cooperation throughout this deal and I look forward to continuing our friendship well into the future.”

"This transaction brings us one step closer on our path to ubiquity in the wireless industry," said Ali Koumaiha, Founder of RT².

“As we develop the next generation of financial technology solutions and grow our payments platforms into new industries, we sought a business that would enable IAS to continue delivering quality service and expertise to wireless carriers, agents and consumers,” said Stefan Happ, President of InComm Payments. “We thank the IAS team for their dedication and look forward to seeing them grow under RT2.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed by either party at this time and will remain confidential.

Advisors

Third Comma are the Deal Advisors and Gora LLC is legal counsel to RT² on the transaction. Tobin Reyes, P.A. is legal counsel to InComm Payments and InComm Agent Solutions for the transaction.

About Real Time Technologies (RT²) 
RT² offers the most flexible cutting-edge Retail Management Solutions that encompass sales, inventory management, frontline employee management & engagement, business intelligence, and digital automation tools for the wireless space.  We support Fortune 500 companies unify their customer experience and remove pain points across multiple retail touch points.  RT² prides itself on fostering a family culture and a dynamic work environment where team members are set up to make meaningful contributions across the organization. Learn more at www.rt2.com.

About InComm Payments
InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 420 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

InComm Payments
Anthony Popiel
Communications Manager, Corporate Marketing
E: apopiel@incomm.com
P: 314-592-3149

Real Time Technologies
Media Relations
E: RealtimePR@RT2.com
P: 813-548-3800


Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock drops despite steady second-quarter earnings report

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley details AMD's stock performance amid an even second-quarter earnings report.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Airbnb, Robinhood, PayPal, Match Group

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights four stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.18, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • Occidental Petroleum Tops Profit Estimates, Pays Down Debt

    The energy company's performance probably pleased its biggest owner, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • PayPal earnings packed in much more than just numbers

    After seeing its shares lose roughly two thirds of their value over the past year, PayPal Holdings Inc. delivered a packed earnings report for its second quarter, announcing a new chief financial officer, buyback authorization, and cost-savings program, while also confirming that activists at Elliott Management have taken a stake in the company.

  • DraftKings Q2 Preview: Should Investors Bet on an EPS Beat?

    Online gambling has exploded over the last several years. Simply put, everybody wants to roll the dice.

  • SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    SolarEdge (SEDG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -32.14% and 0.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ripples From Pelosi Trip May Take Time to Impact Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- From an accelerated decoupling of the world’s two largest economies to a discussion on whether China might weaponize its vast holding of Treasuries, investors are outlining how US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip may ripple across global markets. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • Miller Value Partners’ Top Detractor: Endo International (ENDP)

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]

  • SoFi stock gains after earnings: ‘The bank charter could not have come at a better time’

    Shares of SoFi Inc. were up nearly 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company beat expectations with its latest results and delivered an upbeat earnings forecast for the current quarter.

  • HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

    Shares of little-known Hong Kong IPO AMTD Digital are currently trading above $2,500, despite IPO'ing on July 15th at $7.80. What?

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • Tilray Lost Money in 2022, But 2023 Might Be Different, Says Analyst

    Canadian cannabis concern Tilray (TLRY) got a big boost from earnings last week. The company reported that it grew its sales 8% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, and grew sales 22% for the year as a whole. Tilray wasn't profitable, of course. Indeed, the company reported net losses of $458 million in Q4, and $434 million for the year as a whole. But investors forgave that oversight, keying in instead on management's promise to produced between $70 million and $80 million in "adjusted EBITDA"

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • PayPal Surges as Analysts Cheer ‘Tough Love’ From Elliott

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. jumped after saying activist investor Elliott Investment Management is now one of its largest shareholders and recent cost-cutting moves will result in savings of $900 million this year. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsPelos