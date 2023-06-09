The Real Value of $100 in Every State

turk_stock_photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's no secret that a $100 bill can be stretched much further in some states than others. Most people know you'll get a lot more for your money in Mississippi than in Hawaii, but you might not realize just how much of a divide there can be between different states.

More: Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

Here: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

To determine how far $100 will go in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs and also analyzed supplemental factors such as median household income, typical home values and annual cost-of-living expenditures to provide deeper insights into why $100 is worth more in some states than others.

This data is important because it can greatly impact your quality of life. You might be able to live comfortably in one state on a certain salary, but struggle to make ends meet with the same paycheck in another. For example, the median household income in Florida, Michigan and South Dakota is relatively similar. However, your dollar buys a lot more in Michigan than in Florida -- and even more in South Dakota.

If you're thinking about making a move, this information can help you choose a state that fits your budget. Financial health is a huge part of enjoying a happy, balanced lifestyle. Settling down in a state where you can realistically meet your financial goals sets you up for success. If you're tired of living paycheck to paycheck, click through to learn which states allow you to get more for your dollar.

SergiyN / iStock.com

50. Hawaii

Real value of $100: $86.80

Median household income: $88,005

Typical home value: $966,545

Annual cost of living expenditures: $70,267

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

@iStock / iStock.com

49. California

Real value of $100: $88.20

Median household income: $84,097

Typical home value: $747,628

Annual cost of living expenditures: $51,463

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

©Shutterstock.com

48. New York

Real value of $100: $90.50

Median household income: $75,157

Typical home value: $401,215

Annual cost of living expenditures: $48,825

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

47. New Jersey

Real value of $100: $90.90

Median household income: $89,703

Typical home value: $466,251

Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,894

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Washington

Real value of $100: $91.10

Median household income: $82,400

Typical home value: $585,856

Annual cost of living expenditures: $40,318

©Unsplash

45. Massachusetts

Real value of $100: $93.40

Median household income: $89,026

Typical home value: $584,901

Annual cost of living expenditures: $55,941

Here: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

44. Maryland

Real value of $100: $93.80

Median household income: $91,431

Typical home value: $399,433

Annual cost of living expenditures: $43,848

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Alaska

Real value of $100: $95.60

Median household income: $80,287

Typical home value: $354,937

Annual cost of living expenditures: $45,618

Jiri Kulisek / Shutterstock.com

42. (tie) Colorado

Real value of $100: $97.00

Median household income: $80,184

Typical home value: $558,684

Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,759

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

41. (tie) Oregon

Real value of $100: $97.00

Median household income: $70,084

Typical home value: $498,120

Annual cost of living expenditures: $44,015

Check Out: 6 Richest People in the World You've Never Heard Of

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Connecticut

Real value of $100: $97.40

Median household income: $83,572

Typical home value: $384,211

Annual cost of living expenditures: $40,652

39. New Hampshire

Real value of $100: $97.50

Median household income: $83,449

Typical home value: $449,352

Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,361

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

38. Virginia

Real value of $100: $97.70

Median household income: $80,615

Typical home value: $366,186

Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,988

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

37. Rhode Island

Real value of $100: $97.90

Median household income: $74,489

Typical home value: $426,464

Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,057

More: Here's How Much Money Experts Say You Should Have in Your Savings Account If You're in Your 50s

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

36. (tie) Illinois

Real value of $100: $98.60

Median household income: $72,563

Typical home value: $244,772

Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,274

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. (tie) Florida

Real value of $100: $98.60

Median household income: $72,563

Typical home value: $244,772

Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,274

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

34. Vermont

Real value of $100: $101.30

Median household income: $67,674

Typical home value: $333,884

Annual cost of living expenditures: $42,053

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

33. Texas

Real value of $100: $101.50

Median household income: $67,321

Typical home value: $299,094

Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,690

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

photo.ua / Shutterstock.com

32. Minnesota

Real value of $100: $101.60

Median household income: $77,706

Typical home value: $323,769

Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,430

Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock.com

31. Delaware

Real value of $100: $102.30

Median household income: $72,724

Typical home value: $358,962

Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,771

30. (tie) Arizona

Real value of $100: $103.30

Median household income: $65,913

Typical home value: $422,689

Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,495

emiliomarin66 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. (tie) Maine

Real value of $100: $103.30

Median household income: $63,182

Typical home value: $355,439

Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,792

Here: 10 Best Cash Advance Apps That Cover You Until Payday

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

28. Pennsylvania

Real value of $100: $103.60

Median household income: $67,587

Typical home value: $247,298

Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,965

johnnya123 / iStock.com

27. Georgia

Real value of $100: $104.20

Median household income: $65,030

Typical home value: $311,237

Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,009

Mark Skalny- / Shutterstock.com

26. Nevada

Real value of $100: $104.50

Median household income: $65,686

Typical home value: $429,940

Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,503

25. Utah

Real value of $100: $105.40

Median household income: $79,133

Typical home value: $523,236

Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,634

Discover: Why Stealth Wealth Is the Best Way To Handle Your Money

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

24. Michigan

Real value of $100: $105.70

Median household income: $63,202

Typical home value: $218,690

Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,631

Ken Schulze / Shutterstock.com

23. North Carolina

Real value of $100: $106.20

Median household income: $60,516

Typical home value: $314,946

Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,190

22. South Carolina

Real value of $100: $106.30

Median household income: $58,234

Typical home value: $277,816

Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,120

knowlesgallery / iStock.com

21. Wisconsin

Real value of $100: $106.70

Median household income: $67,080

Typical home value: $266,558

Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,546

Zelle Scams on Facebook Marketplace: How To Recognize and Avoid Them

Ron_Thomas / iStock.com

20. Indiana

Real value of $100: $107.30

Median household income: $61,944

Typical home value: $225,212

Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,045

©Shutterstock.com

19. Ohio

Real value of $100: $107.50

Median household income: $61,938

Typical home value: $210,301

Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,961

18. Missouri

Real value of $100: $108.00

Median household income: $61,043

Typical home value: $230,265

Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,762

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

17. (tie) Nebraska

Real value of $100: $108.20

Median household income: $66,644

Typical home value: $247,303

Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,996

Find Out: Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 -- How To Spot It

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. (tie) Idaho

Real value of $100: $108.20

Median household income: $63,377

Typical home value: $444,321

Annual cost of living expenditures: $34,816

John Matychuk / Unsplash

15. Montana

Real value of $100: $108.40

Median household income: $60,560

Typical home value: $437,276

Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,827

csfotoimages / iStock.com

14. Wyoming

Real value of $100: $108.60

Median household income: $68,002

Typical home value: $325,043

Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,582

©Shutterstock.com

13. Louisiana

Real value of $100: $108.70

Median household income: $53,571

Typical home value: $185,548

Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,244

Here: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

Davel5957 / iStock.com

12. Kansas

Real value of $100: $108.80

Median household income: $64,521

Typical home value: $211,737

Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,302

Jeremy_Hogan / Getty Images

11. North Dakota

Real value of $100: $108.90

Median household income: $68,131

Typical home value: $247,713

Annual cost of living expenditures: $34,362

James Roblee / Shutterstock.com

10. Tennessee

Real value of $100: $109.10

Median household income: $58,516

Typical home value: $295,026

Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,730

©Shutterstock.com

9. West Virginia

Real value of $100: $109.20

Median household income: $50,884

Typical home value: $150,672

Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,107

Here: Facebook Marketplace Scams To Watch Out For in 2023

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

8. Oklahoma

Real value of $100: $109.70

Median household income: $56,956

Typical home value: $193,251

Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,279

ElsvanderGun / Getty Images

7. South Dakota

Real value of $100: $109.90

Median household income: $63,920

Typical home value: $287,737

Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,912

©Shutterstock.com

6. New Mexico

Real value of $100: $110.10

Median household income: $54,020

Typical home value: $282,904

Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,735

Davel5957 / Getty Images

5. Iowa

Real value of $100: $110.40

Median household income: $65,429

Typical home value: $204,538

Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,499

I'm a Financial Advisor: These Are the Worst Money Mistakes I See People Make

©Shutterstock.com

4. Arkansas

Real value of $100: $110.60

Median household income: $52,123

Typical home value: $177,660

Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,992

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

3. Kentucky

Real value of $100: $110.90

Median household income: $55,454

Typical home value: $192,081

Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,988

Here: Mark Cuban Says This Is the No. 1 Thing To Do To Build Wealth

Davel5957 / Getty Images

2. Alabama

Real value of $100: $111.90

Median household income: $54,943

Typical home value: $205,597

Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,543

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

1. Mississippi

Real value of $100: $113.40

Median household income: $49,111

Typical home value: $164,965

Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,005

Jami Farkas and Grace Lin contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To determine how far $100 will go in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs 2021 Regional Price Parities release. GOBankingRates ranked the states from where $100 is worth the least to the most and provided supplemental factors such as median household income as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey, annual cost-of-living expenditures as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics: 2021 Consumer Expenditures and typical home value for a single-family residence as sourced from Zillow. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 1, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Real Value of $100 in Every State