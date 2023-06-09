The Real Value of $100 in Every State

Jennifer Taylor
It's no secret that a $100 bill can be stretched much further in some states than others. Most people know you'll get a lot more for your money in Mississippi than in Hawaii, but you might not realize just how much of a divide there can be between different states.

To determine how far $100 will go in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs and also analyzed supplemental factors such as median household income, typical home values and annual cost-of-living expenditures to provide deeper insights into why $100 is worth more in some states than others.

This data is important because it can greatly impact your quality of life. You might be able to live comfortably in one state on a certain salary, but struggle to make ends meet with the same paycheck in another. For example, the median household income in Florida, Michigan and South Dakota is relatively similar. However, your dollar buys a lot more in Michigan than in Florida -- and even more in South Dakota.

If you're thinking about making a move, this information can help you choose a state that fits your budget. Financial health is a huge part of enjoying a happy, balanced lifestyle. Settling down in a state where you can realistically meet your financial goals sets you up for success. If you're tired of living paycheck to paycheck, click through to learn which states allow you to get more for your dollar.

50. Hawaii

  • Real value of $100: $86.80

  • Median household income: $88,005

  • Typical home value: $966,545

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $70,267

49. California

  • Real value of $100: $88.20

  • Median household income: $84,097

  • Typical home value: $747,628

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $51,463

48. New York

  • Real value of $100: $90.50

  • Median household income: $75,157

  • Typical home value: $401,215

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $48,825

47. New Jersey

  • Real value of $100: $90.90

  • Median household income: $89,703

  • Typical home value: $466,251

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,894

46. Washington

  • Real value of $100: $91.10

  • Median household income: $82,400

  • Typical home value: $585,856

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $40,318

45. Massachusetts

  • Real value of $100: $93.40

  • Median household income: $89,026

  • Typical home value: $584,901

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $55,941

44. Maryland

  • Real value of $100: $93.80

  • Median household income: $91,431

  • Typical home value: $399,433

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $43,848

43. Alaska

  • Real value of $100: $95.60

  • Median household income: $80,287

  • Typical home value: $354,937

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $45,618

42. (tie) Colorado

  • Real value of $100: $97.00

  • Median household income: $80,184

  • Typical home value: $558,684

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,759

41. (tie) Oregon

  • Real value of $100: $97.00

  • Median household income: $70,084

  • Typical home value: $498,120

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $44,015

40. Connecticut

  • Real value of $100: $97.40

  • Median household income: $83,572

  • Typical home value: $384,211

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $40,652

39. New Hampshire

  • Real value of $100: $97.50

  • Median household income: $83,449

  • Typical home value: $449,352

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,361

38. Virginia

  • Real value of $100: $97.70

  • Median household income: $80,615

  • Typical home value: $366,186

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,988

37. Rhode Island

  • Real value of $100: $97.90

  • Median household income: $74,489

  • Typical home value: $426,464

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,057

36. (tie) Illinois

  • Real value of $100: $98.60

  • Median household income: $72,563

  • Typical home value: $244,772

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,274

35. (tie) Florida

  • Real value of $100: $98.60

  • Median household income: $72,563

  • Typical home value: $244,772

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,274

34. Vermont

  • Real value of $100: $101.30

  • Median household income: $67,674

  • Typical home value: $333,884

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $42,053

33. Texas

  • Real value of $100: $101.50

  • Median household income: $67,321

  • Typical home value: $299,094

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,690

32. Minnesota

  • Real value of $100: $101.60

  • Median household income: $77,706

  • Typical home value: $323,769

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,430

31. Delaware

  • Real value of $100: $102.30

  • Median household income: $72,724

  • Typical home value: $358,962

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,771

30. (tie) Arizona

  • Real value of $100: $103.30

  • Median household income: $65,913

  • Typical home value: $422,689

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,495

29. (tie) Maine

  • Real value of $100: $103.30

  • Median household income: $63,182

  • Typical home value: $355,439

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $39,792

28. Pennsylvania

  • Real value of $100: $103.60

  • Median household income: $67,587

  • Typical home value: $247,298

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,965

27. Georgia

  • Real value of $100: $104.20

  • Median household income: $65,030

  • Typical home value: $311,237

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,009

26. Nevada

  • Real value of $100: $104.50

  • Median household income: $65,686

  • Typical home value: $429,940

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $37,503

25. Utah

  • Real value of $100: $105.40

  • Median household income: $79,133

  • Typical home value: $523,236

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $35,634

24. Michigan

  • Real value of $100: $105.70

  • Median household income: $63,202

  • Typical home value: $218,690

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,631

23. North Carolina

  • Real value of $100: $106.20

  • Median household income: $60,516

  • Typical home value: $314,946

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,190

22. South Carolina

  • Real value of $100: $106.30

  • Median household income: $58,234

  • Typical home value: $277,816

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,120

21. Wisconsin

  • Real value of $100: $106.70

  • Median household income: $67,080

  • Typical home value: $266,558

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $33,546

20. Indiana

  • Real value of $100: $107.30

  • Median household income: $61,944

  • Typical home value: $225,212

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,045

19. Ohio

  • Real value of $100: $107.50

  • Median household income: $61,938

  • Typical home value: $210,301

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,961

18. Missouri

  • Real value of $100: $108.00

  • Median household income: $61,043

  • Typical home value: $230,265

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,762

17. (tie) Nebraska

  • Real value of $100: $108.20

  • Median household income: $66,644

  • Typical home value: $247,303

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,996

16. (tie) Idaho

  • Real value of $100: $108.20

  • Median household income: $63,377

  • Typical home value: $444,321

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $34,816

15. Montana

  • Real value of $100: $108.40

  • Median household income: $60,560

  • Typical home value: $437,276

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $36,827

14. Wyoming

  • Real value of $100: $108.60

  • Median household income: $68,002

  • Typical home value: $325,043

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,582

13. Louisiana

  • Real value of $100: $108.70

  • Median household income: $53,571

  • Typical home value: $185,548

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,244

12. Kansas

  • Real value of $100: $108.80

  • Median household income: $64,521

  • Typical home value: $211,737

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,302

11. North Dakota

  • Real value of $100: $108.90

  • Median household income: $68,131

  • Typical home value: $247,713

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $34,362

10. Tennessee

  • Real value of $100: $109.10

  • Median household income: $58,516

  • Typical home value: $295,026

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,730

9. West Virginia

  • Real value of $100: $109.20

  • Median household income: $50,884

  • Typical home value: $150,672

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $31,107

8. Oklahoma

  • Real value of $100: $109.70

  • Median household income: $56,956

  • Typical home value: $193,251

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,279

7. South Dakota

  • Real value of $100: $109.90

  • Median household income: $63,920

  • Typical home value: $287,737

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,912

6. New Mexico

  • Real value of $100: $110.10

  • Median household income: $54,020

  • Typical home value: $282,904

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $32,735

5. Iowa

  • Real value of $100: $110.40

  • Median household income: $65,429

  • Typical home value: $204,538

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,499

4. Arkansas

  • Real value of $100: $110.60

  • Median household income: $52,123

  • Typical home value: $177,660

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,992

3. Kentucky

  • Real value of $100: $110.90

  • Median household income: $55,454

  • Typical home value: $192,081

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $30,988

2. Alabama

  • Real value of $100: $111.90

  • Median household income: $54,943

  • Typical home value: $205,597

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,543

1. Mississippi

  • Real value of $100: $113.40

  • Median household income: $49,111

  • Typical home value: $164,965

  • Annual cost of living expenditures: $29,005

Jami Farkas and Grace Lin contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To determine how far $100 will go in every state, GOBankingRates compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs 2021 Regional Price Parities release. GOBankingRates ranked the states from where $100 is worth the least to the most and provided supplemental factors such as median household income as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey, annual cost-of-living expenditures as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics: 2021 Consumer Expenditures and typical home value for a single-family residence as sourced from Zillow. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 1, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Real Value of $100 in Every State