Real and Virtual Meet at T Town's "The Sweet Whereabouts"

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dive into happiness from 16 September to 30 October at "The Sweet Whereabouts" in Link's T Town! With a smartphone in hand, merrymakers can immerse themselves in a virtual dessert kingdom amid realistic scenes, and complete missions in three free mobile games to win exclusive NFT confectionery medals and sweet treats from designated T Town tenants. Continue your sweet indulgence at home with the chance to earn récolte home appliances by collecting and redeeming e-stamps through shopping!

T Town joins local illustrator Thomas Napoleon to introduce the play-to-earn model, turning the mall into a dessert kingdom modelled after Tin Shui Wai.

Three Missions to Win Exclusive NFTs and Sweet Treats

T Town introduces the play-to-earn concept with "The Sweet Whereabouts", during which players can earn "Sweeties" that can be redeemed for fabulous prizes. Scan the QR codes around T Town to enter the wonderland and delve into three thematic games for free:

Sweet Photo Op @ Tsui Sing: Take as many snaps of the Steamed Rice Cupcake Spoonbills as possible while dodging the disturbing French Toast Spoonbills during your allotted time

Sweet Hunt @ Ha Pak Nai: Search for the specified desserts or sweet tooth inside the Ha Pak Nai Egg Custard Pool

Sweet Teaser @ Dragon Park: Follow the hints and solve the riddles to find hidden desserts in the Green Tea Dragon Park

The three fun mobile games challenge your sight, agility and memory. Play to earn designated scores and take home the exclusive confectionery medal NFTs, T Town cash vouchers and exclusive sweet treats from T Town tenants.

Dessert Kingdom Comes Alive in Thomas Napoleon's Creations

T Town has joined hands with local illustrator Thomas Napoleon, who, through his creative vision with a Japanese edge, brings his imaginative world to life in the mall. Local sweet favourites like steamed rice cupcakes blend perfectly into Tin Shui Wai's most picturesque spots constructed from cakes and fruit tarts.

Bring sweetness home with the popular récolte Solo Oven avancé, which you can earn by collecting and redeeming e-stamps from 16 September to 30 October (while stock lasts). The e-stamps are given away with every purchase of $50 or more using designated electronic payment methods at T Town.

One-stop Lifestyle Destination with Trending Additions @ T Town

Your adventure is not complete without a delicious recharge. T Town has something for every palate in its 30-plus restaurants serving cuisines of all sorts. To further enrich shoppers' lives, T Town features over 130 stores that cater to your every need, from lifestyle to personal care, and from fashion to electronic products.

