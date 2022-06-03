U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,132.26
    -44.56 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,089.24
    -159.04 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,079.66
    -237.24 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.48
    -17.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.90
    +2.03 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.10
    -18.30 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    -0.34 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2514
    -0.0064 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8350
    +0.9650 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,537.62
    -745.88 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.96
    -20.84 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Real World Data Analysis Reveals Nearly Half of All Adults at High Risk for ASCVD and Eligible for a Statin Were Not On Any Statin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ESPR
    Watchlist
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.

– Less than 1 in 10 were on any non-statin lipid lowering therapy –

– Findings were shared at the National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) announced findings from a real-world analysis of more than 400,000 patients at high-risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). The findings were presented at the National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“While professional guidelines are clear on defining appropriate lipid-lowering therapies for individuals at high-risk for ASCVD based on LDL-cholesterol, this analysis demonstrates major shortfalls in the real-world application of those guidelines,” said JoAnne Foody, MD, FACC, FAHA, chief medical officer of Esperion. “While LDL-cholesterol as a cardiovascular risk factor is well known, there remains a persistent gap in applying evidence-based therapies to reduce LDL-C. These data reinforce the urgent need to improve the use of all appropriate statin and non-statin lipid-lowering therapies among at-risk patients.”

The analysis examined deidentified electronic health records from approximately 90 US health systems between 2017 and 2018. Three populations of high-risk individuals for ASCVD disease for primary prevention were included in the study: 1) patients with diabetes mellitus aged 40-75, 2) patients with calculated 10-year ASCVD risk ≥7.5% and age 40-75 and 3) individuals with LDL-C ≥190 mg/dL or familial hypercholesterolemia based on diagnosis code. Medication data, including self-reported use of supplements, were also examined. Patients were classified as: on appropriate-intensity statin (at least moderate intensity if diabetes mellitus or high 10-year ASCVD risk [≥7.5%], and at least high-intensity if LDL-C≥190mg/dL), on under-dosed statin, or not on a statin based on the 2013 ACC/AHA Cholesterol Guidelines in effect during the study time period.

The analysis identified 412,913 patients recommended for lipid-lowering therapy. Overall, 6.6% were on under-dosed statin, and 46.9% were not on any statin. Utilization of non-statin lipid-lowering therapy (ezetimibe, fibrates, niacin, bile acid sequestrants, and PCSK9 inhibitors) was low overall across all three groups (8.1%). However, nearly one in ten (9.3%) of those recommended for primary prevention reported taking non-prescription Omega-3/fish oil supplements.

“What was striking about this analysis is that not only are nearly half of adults not receiving any statin at all, but individuals also reported using supplements like fish oil with close to the same frequency of non-statin lipid-lowering therapies,” said Kristin Gillard, PharmD, PhD, Health Economics and Outcomes Research lead at Esperion. “This is an important notice to healthcare professionals about the need for greater education and awareness of FDA-approved, non-statin lipid-lowering therapeutics.”

Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion works hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding future operations, commercial products, clinical development, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Esperion’s actual results to differ significantly from those projected, including, without limitation, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, revenues, results of operations and financial condition, the net sales, profitability, and growth of Esperion’s commercial products, clinical activities and results, supply chain, commercial development and launch plans, and the risks detailed in Esperion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esperion disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

Contact:
Corporate Communications
corporateteam@esperion.com


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Crashes After FDA Suggests Its Covid Vaccine Causes Heart Inflammation

    The FDA suggested Friday there could be a link between Novavax's Covid vaccine and heart inflammation, and NVAX stock plummeted.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA staff says Novavax vaccine lowers COVID risk

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Friday Novavax Inc's vaccine reduces the risk of mild-to-severe COVID-19 and that it was likely the shot could provide some level of protection against the Omicron variant. The FDA analyzed data from Novavax's trial before the Omicron and Delta variant became the dominant strains. "Based on the efficacy estimate in the clinical trial of this vaccine, it is more likely than not that the vaccine will provide some meaningful level of protection against COVID-19 due to Omicron, in particular against more severe disease," FDA staff said.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Plunging Today

    FDA briefing documents in advance of next week's advisory committee meeting highlighted potential safety issues with Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Why Pfizer Needs a High-Growth Pipeline

    Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has racked up successes during the COVID-19 outbreak, as the first to enter the market with a vaccine in December 2020 and a pill treatment in December 2021. Outside of the Covid space, Pfizer sells a number of megablockbusters such as blood-thinner Eliquis, breast-cancer drug Ibrance, pneumonia vaccine Prevnar, and arthritis treatment Xeljanz. The company also sees higher growth coming from blockbuster drugs Vyndaqel for cardiovascular disease and Inlyta and Xtandi for cancer treatments.

  • Q&A: Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

    Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.

  • Bristol Myers boosts cancer drug portfolio with $4.1 billion Turning Point deal

    (Reuters) -Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Friday it will acquire drug developer Turning Point Therapeutics Inc for $4.1 billion in cash to help bolster its arsenal of cancer drugs. Bristol Myers will pay $76 per Turning Point share, a 122.5% premium to its last closing price. The deal "will surprise many investors who over the past year have begun to believe late-to-market targeted oncology drugs are likely to be commercial failures," Stifel analyst Bradley Canino said.

  • Record-Setting Biotech Plunges 25% After Axing Lead Program

    Drug development is time-consuming, expensive, and full of failure. From 2011 to 2020, only 7.9% of drug candidates that began a phase 1 clinical trial earned approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Centessa Pharmaceuticals was founded to attack the inefficiency of drug development head on.

  • Chinese scientists develop ‘vampiric’ technique that may reverse aging process

    Scientists in China may have found a way to potentially reverse the aging process via a technique that can be described as “vampiric.” Published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Stem Cell, the study led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences involved surgically connecting the circulatory systems of old mice to those of younger specimens. Up until recently, the actual impact that young blood has on older circulatory systems remained a mystery.

  • U.S. FDA flags risk of heart inflammation after Novavax COVID vaccine

    (Reuters) -U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Friday they were concerned about a possible risk of heart inflammation from Novavax Inc's vaccine, even as the company's data showed the vaccine was effective in reducing the risk of mild-to-severe COVID-19. In the company's nearly 30,000 patient trial, conducted between December 2020 and September 2021, there were four cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation also associated with mRNA vaccines, detected within 20 days post vaccination. One patient in the trial reported myocarditis after receiving placebo.

  • BioVaxys and The Ohio State University Progress Pan-Sarbecovirus Vaccine Research Program

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that The Ohio State University ("Ohio State"), its research collaborator that is jointly evaluating the Company's novel approach for a "universal vaccine" that can treat a broad range of sarbecoviruses ("pan-sarbecovirus vaccine"), has completed preparation of the surrogate virus neutralization assays for the SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as Pangolin-Cov-GD1 and Bat-CoV-RaTG13 sarbecoviruses.

  • Cardinal Health adds Grove City distribution center for at-Home Solutions branch

    Dublin-based Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) is adding a Grove City distribution center to its network of warehouses. The firm will occupy Carmel, Indiana-based Becknell Industrial's 208,144-square-foot building at 6275 Seeds Road, City Administrator Chuck Boso said. "We have been committed to helping patients take care of their health at home for decades," Rob Schlissberg, president of Cardinal's at-Home Solutions, said in the release.

  • Bedbugs' biggest impact may be on mental health after an infestation of these bloodsucking parasites

    Dozens of bedbugs and their eggs and fecal material on a metal bed frame. Jerome GoddardBedbugs are back with a vengeance. After an absence of around 70 years, thanks to effective pesticides such as DDT, they’ve been popping up in fancy hotels, spas, department stores, subway trains, movie theaters – and, of course, people’s homes. I’m a public health entomologist. In the course of my work, I’ve studied these little bloodsuckers, even letting bedbugs feast on my own appendages in the name of sci

  • Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

    Researchers are drawing attention to a rise in poisonings in children involving the sleep aid melatonin — including a big jump during the pandemic. Last year, U.S. poison control centers received more than 52,000 calls about children consuming worrisome amounts of the dietary supplement — a six-fold increase from about a decade earlier. Most such calls are about young children who accidentally got into bottles of melatonin, some of which come in the form of gummies for kids.

  • Woman gets 3D printed ear transplant made of her own cells

    The "groundbreaking" procedure appears to be the first 3D-printed implant made of living tissues.

  • Tulsa Gunman Ranted to His Surgeon Then Bought a Rifle 3 Hours Before Hospital Massacre

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Tulsa Police DepartmentLast month, Michael Louis had an operation on his back. But the pain had become too much to bear, he claimed. And when an enraged Louis couldn’t find relief, he blamed the man trying to help—his doctor.Police said Louis fatally shot two orthopedists, a medical receptionist, a bystander, and then himself at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday afternoon, using a semi-automatic rifle he bought just three hours earlier from a

  • An Oral Drug Might Repair Brain Damage Caused by Alzheimer’s

    jonathan KitchenThere are nearly 6 million adults in the U.S. with Alzheimer’s disease. The disorder typically strikes before age 60 and it has no cure, although there are drugs that can alleviate memory symptoms and other cognitive changes.However, scientists may be on the cusp of a treatment that can stop Alzheimer’s disease in its tracks. In a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a group of researchers led by neuroscientists at Yale University uncovered an

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Why Top Biotech Stock Amphastar Deserves Closer Look

    Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is the leading biotech stock, ranking first out of 799 companies in the industry.

  • Amazon Care expands to S.F. Is it the right approach?

    Amazon is trying to crack into that market with its own offering called Amazon Care that has expanded into San Francisco. Amazon Care launched in 2019 as a health care service for its own employees, and has since made it available for third parties as an employer-provided benefit nationwide. The service offers both virtual and in-person services, but you won’t see any Amazon Care clinics spread out around urban neighborhoods like they’ve done with other retail efforts like Amazon Go.

  • Why boosted Americans seem to be getting more COVID infections

    The rate of COVID-19 infections is still highest among the unvaccinated, according to figures through April.