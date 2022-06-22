U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,731.75
    -36.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,248.00
    -277.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,462.25
    -115.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,676.10
    -17.30 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    -8.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.37 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2240
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1050
    -0.5520 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,508.10
    -4.38 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.86
    -3.21 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,255.95
    +9.64 (+0.04%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Real-world Data Market Worth $2 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·9 min read
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Real-world Data (RWD) Market by Source (EMR, Claims, Pharmacy, Disease Registries), Application [Market Access, Drug Development & Approvals (Oncology, Neurology), Post Market Surveillance], End User (Pharma, Payers, Providers) - Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, Real-world Data Market by Source (EMR, Claims, Pharmacy, Disease Registries), Application [Market Access, Drug Development & Approvals (Oncology, Neurology), Post-market Surveillance], and End User (Pharma, Payers) – Global Forecast to 2029”, published by Meticulous Research®, the real-world data market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2029, to reach $2 billion by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5297

Real-world data drives healthcare and research discussions & decisions by providing evidence that regulators, payers, and providers demand. RWD is used by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, & medical device companies; healthcare payers; healthcare providers; and other end users (academic research institutions, patient advocacy groups, regulators, and health technology assessment agencies) to add value at every stage of the drug development lifecycle from understanding unmet healthcare needs and defining the patient journey to supporting regulatory submissions and post-market studies, offering value to payers, and defining market strategies. The growth of this market is driven by key factors such as rapidly growing big data in healthcare, shift from volume to value-based care, growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in RWD studies, and rising focus on personalized healthcare.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Real World Data Market

The key players operating in the RWD market experienced an initial shrinkage due to uncertainties associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market shrinkage was due to significant restrictions on travel in many countries, shifting resources on COVID-19 treatments in healthcare settings, and limited hospital access. These factors affected the amount of real-world data generated globally. However, after the initial shrinkage, the RWD is set to become the most influential emerging technology to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. Real-world data can provide valuable insights to understand better, monitor, and prepare for the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. RWD has been used increasingly to map the disease's progression and discover vaccines and immediate treatments. Thus, the effectiveness of RWD was significantly impacted during the pandemic and continues to play a significant role in infection treatment.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5297

RWD market: Future Outlook

The global RWD market is segmented based on Source (EMR/EHR/Clinical Data, Claims & Billing Data, Pharmacy Data, Product/Disease Registries Data, Genomics Data, and Other Datasets), Application (Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions, Drug Development & Approvals, Post-market Surveillance, Medical Device Development & Approvals, and regulatory and clinical decision-making), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, and Other End Users), and Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.

Based on source, in 2022, the EMR/EHR/clinical data segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the RWD market, owing to the significant amounts of data generated in hospitals, the increasing adoption of EHR/EMR in hospitals, and the increased use of clinical data for RWE generation. However, the pharmacy data segment is projected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The evolution of the pharmaceutical industry due to the increasing geriatric population and cases of chronic diseases have increased the R&D departments’ burden of developing disease-specific medications such as oncological and neurological drugs. The development of pharmaceutical drugs requires evidence-based data to understand disease epidemiology, patient journey, real-world use, the effectiveness of treatment options, unmet patient needs, and the value that products offer in sub-populations. The increasing amount of pharmacy data and growing focus on e-prescriptions can serve as a real-world data source to help guide local commercial strategic planning and market access strategy, provide data-driven insights to aid the payers’ and HTAs’ decision-making, maximize payer coverage, and improve patient outcomes.

Quick Buy – Real-world Data (RWD) Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/62327099

Based on application, in 2022, the market access & reimbursement/coverage decisions segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the RWD market. The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for real-world data to accelerate drug discovery & development and deliver a value-based price. However, the drug development & approvals segment is projected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors attributing to the growth of this segment are increasing demand for real-world data to enhance drug discovery and development and increasing investments by biopharmaceutical companies in R&D. In the field of drug development, quality-of-life metrics, and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) are now becoming common clinical trial elements. The real-world data is regularly utilized to inform aspects of drug development. The adoption of AI in drug development & approval processes is also driving the demand for RWD. AI integrated RWD studies are conducted in various stages of the drug development process, such as for designing clinical trials, modeling, and forecasting patient enrichment and recruitment using multiple RWD sources, selecting investigator sites, patient monitoring & managing and medication adherence & retention, market access, and post-market surveillance.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies segment is projected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising pharmaceutical R&D spending is attributed to the growth of this segment. The cost of developing a new drug was more than USD 2,600 million in 2020 compared to USD 802 million in 2003. This increase in drug development costs reflects various technical, regulatory, and economic challenges pharmaceutical R&D pipelines face. The global R&D spending in 2021 surged by 7.0% (USD 212 billion) compared to 2020. Real-world data helps understand real-life clinical practices and actual health outcomes of drugs. It also helps generate broader scientific evidence and commercial insights, valuable for the pharmaceutical industry.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to command the largest market share of the real-world data market. This region's large market share is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, stringent regulations for drug approvals, implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act, availability of electronic datasets, advanced healthcare industry, and rising big data in healthcare. The adoption of EHRs in hospitals and patient registries is boosting the RWD market in North America. Basic EHR adoption has increased in the U.S. from 27.9% in 2010 to nearly 86% in 2017. As of 2021, around 94% of the hospitals in the US already have EHR or are in the process of adopting EHR.

Key companies operating in the global RWD Market are Anthem, Inc. (U.S.), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (U.S.), ICON plc (Ireland), PPD Inc. (U.S.), Clinigen Group plc (U.K.), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), PAREXEL International Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (U.S.), and Flatiron Health, Inc. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/real-world-data-market-5297

Scope of the Report

RWD Market, by Source

  • EMR/EHR/Clinical Data

  • Claims & Billing Data

  • Pharmacy Data

  • Product/Disease Registries Data

  • Genomics Data

  • Other Datasets

(Note – The Other Datasets segment majorly includes data generated from mobile devices, wearable devices, and social media)

RWD Market, by Application

  • Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions

  • Drug Development & Approvals

  • Oncology

  • Neurology

  • Immunology

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Other Therapeutic Areas

  • Post-market Surveillance

  • Medical Device Development & Approvals

  • Regulatory and Clinical Decision-Making

(Note – Other Therapeutic Areas include infectious diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, dermatological diseases, and respiratory diseases)

RWD Market, by End User

  • Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

  • Healthcare Payers

  • Healthcare Providers

  • Other End Users

(Note – Other End Users include academic research institutions, patient advocacy groups, regulators, and health technology assessment agencies)

RWD Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe (RoE)

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

    • Japan

    • China

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Taiwan

    • Singapore

    • Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5297

Related Reports:

Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component (Datasets [Clinical, Claims, Pharmacy, Integrated], Services), Application (Market Access, Oncology, Neurology, Post Market Surveillance), End User (Pharma Companies, Providers) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/Real-World-Evidence-Solutions-Market-4954

U.S. Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component [Datasets (Clinical, Claims, Pharmacy, Integrated), Services], Application (Market Access, Oncology, Neurology, Post Market Surveillance), End User (Pharma Companies, Providers) – Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/us-rwe-solutions-market-5243

RWE Oncology Market by Component (Datasets [EHR, Claims, Cancer Registries], Consulting & Analytics Services), Application (Drug Development, Approval, Market Access, Post Market Surveillance), End User (Pharma, Payer, Provider) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/rwe-oncology-market-5276

Healthcare IT Market by Product (EMR, mHealth, PHM, RIS, PACS, RCM, Healthcare Analytics, Telehealth, SCM, HIE), Component (Software, Service), Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud) and End User (Hospital, Payer, Pharmacy, Ambulatory, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-it-market-5084

Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Type, Practice Size (Large, Small-to-medium, Solo), Application (Patient Portals, Practice Management, CDS, Computerized Physician Order Entry, PHM), and End User - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ambulatory-ehr-market-5190

Mid-revenue Cycle Management/ Clinical Documentation Improvement Market by Product & Service [Solutions (Coding, Charge Capture, DRG Group, Pre-Bill Review), Consulting Services], End User (Providers, Payers), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/clinical-documentation-improvement-market-5012

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding, 
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com 
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/521/real-world-data-market-2029

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Market Research Inc. Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research


Recommended Stories

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. See: Best...

  • Oil prices slide as Biden pushes for U.S. fuel cost cuts

    Oil prices skidded in early trade on Wednesday amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs, including pressure on major U.S. firms to help ease the pain for drivers during the country's peak summer demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.34, or 1,2%, to $108.18 a barrel at 0031 GMT, while Brent crude futures dropped $1.33, or 1.2%, to $113.32 a barrel. As the United States struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to call for temporarily suspending the 18.4-cents a gallon federal tax on gasoline, a source briefed on the plan told Reuters.

  • Eric Schmidt Urges US to Lean on TSMC, Samsung for Chip Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The US should do more to attract overseas chipmakers to build plants on its territory as a matter of national security, former Google chief Eric Schmidt wrote in an opinion piece published Monday.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lender

  • Buying From Mark Cuban’s Pharmacy Could Save Medicare Billions, Study Says

    The government health-insurance program for seniors could have saved as much as $3.6 billion over one year if it had bought generic drugs from the pharmacy, Harvard Medical School researchers estimate.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected dialysis provider DaVita Inc's claims that an Ohio hospital's employee health plan discriminates against patients with end-stage kidney disease by reimbursing them at low rates in hopes they would switch to Medicare. In a 7-2 decision https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/byvrjaqorve/06212022davita.pdf authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court ruled that Marietta Memorial Hospital's employee health plan did not violate federal law by limiting benefits for outpatient dialysis because it did so without regard to whether patients had end-stage renal disease.

  • Facebook still dominates small-business landscape for social media. But a new player is emerging.

    A growing platform is threatening Facebook's dominance for small businesses on social media. Here's what small-business owners should consider before taking the leap onto a new platform.

  • Nearly one-third of older Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement

    Many older Americans are willing to work during their retirement years — and they may have to be — because they aren’t financially prepared for their old age. Almost three in 10 people between 55 and 67 years old have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, though 32% of women specifically have less than $10,000 earmarked for their old age, according to a new survey from Sagewell Financial, a financial technology company focused on seniors’ money management. Four in 10 people had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, whereas 47% of women had less than that much compared with 30% of men.

  • Ocugen's efforts to bring Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to U.S. boosted by positive study results in children

    The Chester County company is working with the India-based developer of Covaxin to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to North America.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Here's How Alibaba And Others Fared In China's June Shopping Extravaganza

    China's shopping extravaganza "618" (from May 31 to June 18) registered a GMV of 695.9 billion RMB from the major e-commerce platforms, including traditional e-commerce platforms and live-streaming e-commerce platforms. The GMV of traditional e-commerce platforms was 582.6 billion, led by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Tmall platform as per a data service provider. JD.com, Inc's (NASDAQ: JD) rose 10.3%, missing the 2021 event's growth of 27.7% amid China's intense tech crackdown, eco

  • Supreme Court dismisses case against SEC’s ‘no admit, no deny’ policy backed by Musk, Cuban

    The Supreme Court rejected a challenge brought against the Securities and Exchange Commission by a former Xerox executive, and backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, against the Securities and Exchange Commission's practice of barring those who agree to settlements with the agency from publicly proclaiming their innocence.

  • Exclusive-Heir to McDonald's Russia craves success but Big Mac a 'big loss'

    Big Macs and McFlurrys may be off the menu at McDonald's successor restaurants in Russia, but the new firm has ambitious growth targets after it sold almost 120,000 burgers, a record, on its opening day, its chief executive told Reuters. McDonald's Corp has fully exited Russia, selling all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Under new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," 50 restaurants in and around Moscow reopened on June 12 and June 13. Chief Executive Oleg Paroev is keen to add locations, but acknowledged the challenge of replacing some ingredients and suppliers, as well as dealing with other franchisees still using McDonald's branding.

  • Natural Gas In The Limelight As Power Demand Soars

    While oil markets remain very tight, natural gas markets are now making headlines due to surging power demand and continued supply disruptions

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyCOVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries.A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-

  • Kellogg CEO on splitting into 3: 'Size for size's sake doesn't make sense'

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane reveals his thinking behind his decision to break up the iconic food maker.

  • LinkedIn CEO reveals the generational data behind the Great Reshuffle—and the Gen Z trend should frighten employers

    Ryan Roslansky has issued a word of warning to employers grappling with an intensifying battle for talent.

  • JetBlue raises its bid to acquire Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the bidding war for Spirit Airlines.

  • China’s Electric Car Exports More Than Double, Mostly to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s shipments of cars rebounded in May, with electric vehicle exports more than doubling, as Covid lockdowns gradually ended. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyCar manufacturers in China shipped $1.