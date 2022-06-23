U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,777.72
    +17.83 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,575.45
    +92.32 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,144.11
    +91.03 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.14
    +3.87 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.39
    -0.80 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.10
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0043 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0330
    -0.1230 (-3.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7230
    -1.4170 (-1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,454.73
    -308.57 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.47
    +6.25 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.81
    -60.41 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Real-world Evidence (RWE) Analytics Market Worth $2.93 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·9 min read
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Real-world Evidence Analytics Market by Application [Market Access & Reimbursement, Drug Development & Approval (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular), Post Market Surveillance, Medical Device Development], End User (Pharma, Payer, Provider) - Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Real-world Evidence Analytics Market by Application [Market Access & Reimbursement, Drug Development & Approval (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular), Post Market Surveillance, Medical Device Development], End User (Pharma, Payer, Provider) - Global Forecast to 2029', published by Meticulous Research®, the RWE analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2022–2029 to reach $2.93 billion by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5306

Real-world evidence (RWE) is clinical evidence gathered via RWD analysis on the use and potential benefits or risks of a medical product. RWE analytics deploys descriptive and predictive (machine learning, probabilistic causal models, and unsupervised algorithms analysis) techniques to characterize patients and derive and predict deeper insights from patient data sets to better understand outcomes, drug performance & differentiation at the subpopulation level, and generate hypotheses at scale across multiple therapies, comparisons, and endpoints. RWE analytics plays a vital role across the pharma value chain, including research & development, market access, coverage decisions, and post-market surveillance. The growth of this market is primarily driven by rapidly growing big data in healthcare, a shift from volume to value-based care, and a rising focus on personalized healthcare.

Impact of COVID-19 on the RWE Analytics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic put a tremendous burden on the healthcare sector worldwide. With the unavailability of treatment, a rise in the number of patients, limited resources, and medical staff's vulnerability during treatment & prevention procedures, the healthcare sector struggled to deal with the pandemic. The key players operating in the RWE analytics market experienced an initial shrinkage due to uncertainties associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market shrinkage was attributed to significant restrictions on travel in many countries, shifting resources to COVID-19 treatment in healthcare settings, and limited hospital access. This affected the amount of real-world data generated globally. However, after the initial shrinkage, the RWE analytics became the most influential emerging technology to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. RWE can provide valuable insights to better understand, monitor, and prepare for the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. RWE analytics has been used increasingly to map the progression of the disease, invent vaccines, and find immediate treatments. Thus, the use of RWD made a significant impact during the pandemic and continues to play a more effective role in treating the disease.

Technological advancements have enabled aggregating data from traditional reporting tools and technology networks such as mobile apps. For example, mobile contact-tracing apps have played a key role in tracking the spread of COVID-19 disease in China. Government-backed apps analyzed personal data to group individuals into color-coded categories corresponding to their health status and risk level of contracting COVID-19 infection. Following the success of China, several countries started looking for ways to implement similar measures nationwide. During the COVID-19 pandemic, RWE analytics has been essential in making healthcare decisions and deepening our understanding of the real-world impact of COVID-19 disease.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5306

The RWE analytics market is segmented based on application (market access & reimbursement/coverage decisions, drug development & approvals, post market surveillance, medical device development & approvals, and clinical & regulatory decision-making), end user (pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and other end users), and geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on application, in 2022, the market access & reimbursement/coverage decisions segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global RWE analytics market. RWE is increasingly considered by both industry and payers as a valuable source of evidence for market access & reimbursement and a complement to clinical trial evidence. Gaining & sustaining market access requires a clear understanding of the needs and values of key stakeholders. RWE offers an integrated strategic approach for proper understanding & communication of product attributes & benefits, driving value and market success.

However, the drug development & approvals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is attributed to increasing demand for real-world data and RWE analytics to accelerate drug discovery & development and investments by biopharmaceutical companies in R&D. The role of RWE analytics in drug development is expanding as RWE studies are significantly inexpensive and time-consuming than RCTs, providing easier access to the long-term effectiveness of data and helping overcome some of the feasibility barriers of running RCTs.

Quick Buy – Real-world Evidence Analytics Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/39531640

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global RWE analytics market. In the past few years, advanced RWE analytics has been increasingly considered by pharmaceutical companies as a tool that characterizes patients and establishes matching techniques to compare patient groups with related characteristics based on predictive models, machine/deep learning, probabilistic causal models, and unsupervised algorithms. This helps pharmaceutical companies to derive deeper insights from rich patent data sets, gain a better understanding of outcomes, understand drug performance and differentiation at the subpopulation level, and generate hypotheses at scale across multiple therapies, comparisons, and endpoints.

This market research report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis of North America (U.S., Canada), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global RWE analytics market in 2022, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The rising burden of chronic diseases in the geriatric population, a shift towards value-based care, growing personalized healthcare, availability of electronic datasets, a well-developed healthcare industry, and rising big data in the healthcare sector are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Some of the key companies operating in the global RWE analytics market are Clinigen Group plc (U.K.), ICON plc (Ireland), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Parexel International Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), PPD Inc. (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (U.S.), and Flatiron Health (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/real-world-evidence-analytics-market-5306

Scope of the Report

Real-world Evidence (RWE) Analytics Market, by Application

  • Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions

  • Drug Development & Approvals

    • Oncology

    • Neurology

    • Immunology

    • Cardiovascular Diseases

    • Other Therapeutic Areas

  • Post Market Surveillance

  • Medical Device Development & Approvals

  • Regulatory and Clinical Decision-making

Real-world Evidence (RWE) Analytics Market, by End User

  • Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

  • Healthcare Payers

  • Healthcare Providers

  • Other End Users

(Other end users include academic research institutions, patient advocacy groups, regulators, and health technology assessment agencies)

Real-world Evidence (RWE)  Analytics Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe (RoE)

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

    • Japan

    • China

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Taiwan

    • Singapore

    • Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5306

Related Reports:

Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component (Datasets [Clinical, Claims, Pharmacy, Integrated], Services), Application (Market Access, Oncology, Neurology, Post Market Surveillance), End User (Pharma Companies, Providers) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/Real-World-Evidence-Solutions-Market-4954

Real-world Data (RWD) Market by Source (EMR, Claims, Pharmacy, Disease Registries), Application [Market Access, Drug Development & Approvals (Oncology, Neurology), Post Market Surveillance], End User (Pharma, Payers, Providers) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/real-world-data-market-5297

U.S. Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component [Datasets (Clinical, Claims, Pharmacy, Integrated), Services], Application (Market Access, Oncology, Neurology, Post Market Surveillance), End User (Pharma Companies, Providers) – Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/us-rwe-solutions-market-5243

RWE Oncology Market by Component (Datasets [EHR, Claims, Cancer Registries], Consulting & Analytics Services), Application (Drug Development, Approval, Market Access, Post Market Surveillance), End User (Pharma, Payer, Provider) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/rwe-oncology-market-5276

Healthcare IT Market by Product (EMR, mHealth, PHM, RIS, PACS, RCM, Healthcare Analytics, Telehealth, SCM, HIE), Component (Software, Service), Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud), and End User (Hospital, Payer, Pharmacy, Ambulatory, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-it-market-5084

Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), Type, Practice Size (Large, Small-to-medium, Solo), Application (Patient Portals, Practice Management, CDS, Computerized Physician Order Entry, PHM), and End User - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ambulatory-ehr-market-5190

Mid-revenue Cycle Management/ Clinical Documentation Improvement Market by Product & Service [Solutions (Coding, Charge Capture, DRG Group, Pre-Bill Review), Consulting Services], End User (Providers, Payers), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/clinical-documentation-improvement-market-5012

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding, 
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com 
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/530/real-world-evidence-analytics-market-2029


CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Mentions Tesla and Bankruptcy in Same Breath. Everyone Needs to Relax.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke with a Tesla owners club. He talked bankruptcy, advertising, full self driving, and birthrates. There was a lot to digest.

  • FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes be removed from U.S. market

    Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the FDA order to take Juul e-cigarettes off the U.S. market, how this is impacting developers like Altria, and the reduction in flavors for these smoking alternatives.

  • Big oil executives to receive 'stern message' on gas prices from Biden administration

    As a part of a range of actions this week on gas prices, the Biden administration has summoned seven of the nations top oil refining companies to Washington for a meeting.

  • Germany Warns of Lehman-Like Contagion From Russian Gas Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany warned that Russia’s moves to slash Europe’s natural gas supplies risked sparking a collapse in energy markets, drawing a parallel to the role of Lehman Brothers in triggering the financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleSto

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • These dividend stocks yield at least 5% and have plenty of room to raise payouts

    DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Cisco wins reversal of $2.75 billion damages award because judge's wife owned stock

    In a 3-0 decision, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington said the trial judge should have disqualified himself upon learning that his wife owned Cisco stock. The trial judge, U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan in Norfolk, Virginia, learned in August 2020 that his wife owned 100 Cisco shares worth $4,688, and told the parties that the shares "did not and could not have influenced" his handling of the case.

  • Allegheny Technologies moves headquarters, changes its name to ATI

    One of Pittsburgh’s biggest public companies is Pittsburgh-based no more. Allegheny Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it is changing its name to ATI Inc., and that it is now headquartered at its executive office in Dallas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said in the filing that the headquarters move provides “an independent, centralized headquarters location” expected to strengthen its strategic focus and support the independent functioning of its other operating hubs located throughout its corporate footprint.

  • 5 No-Brainer Buys During a Bear Market

    These businesses all produce essential products for their industries, making them unlikely to be cut during an economic downturn.

  • Why Tesla’s ‘gigantic money furnaces’ in Berlin and Texas aren’t a concern for investors—yet

    Elon Musk warned his new plants are losing billions of dollars right now — here's why that is not necessarily something to worry about for now.

  • A bear market can be a boon for young investors. For retirees, it’s a different story

    There's no way to go back to pre-bear-market times. But there are a few money moves retirees or near-retirees can make to protect their finances.

  • You'll Have to Be Sharp to Invest in Intuitive Surgical

    Intuitive Surgical develops and manufactures da Vinci Surgical Systems and other instruments for invasive surgery -- real cutting edge stuff. The trading volume shows an increase from January as more traders have reacted to the decline in price and have voted with "their feet." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from April telling us of a shift towards more aggressive selling of shares.

  • Oil Refiners an Easy, but Odd, Target for Pump-Price Surge

    Refiners are being blamed for surging fuel prices. While they are logging bumper profits, that tends to be the exception, not the rule.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Occidental Stock Leaps As Warren Buffett Boosts Stake to $8.52 Billion

    Warren Buffett added to his stake in Occidental Petroleum last week as the oil major looks to increase its year-to-date gain to more than 100% in Thursday trading.

  • Brazil's Vale to spend $400 million in 2022 to remove tailings dams

    The dam elimination program, which began four years ago, has already cost the company $857 million of the $4 billion it projects to spend by 2035 in an effort to eliminate existing structures that could cause disasters like those in Brumadinho and Mariana, in Brazil's Minas Gerais state. Tailings dams are structures that contain mining waste. The breach of one in Brumadinho in 2019 killed 270 people and resulted in a wave of mining tailings impacting the region.

  • Redfin executives got bonuses and huge compensation packages on the same day the company announced major layoffs. How is that legal?

    Big executive payouts during times of financial distress is something corporate America is accustomed to.

  • Got a Cash Windfall? It Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.