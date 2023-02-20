U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.70
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.97
    +0.63 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.10
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0691
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9990
    -0.1150 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    25,020.46
    +234.48 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.76
    +26.43 (+4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,018.48
    +14.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Real World Evidence [RWE] Solutions Market Size is to Reach US$ 78.83 bn by 2030, Grow at CAGR of 7.8% | Research by SNS Insider

SNS Insider pvt ltd
·4 min read
SNS Insider pvt ltd
SNS Insider pvt ltd

“As per the SNS Insider Research, The Real-world evidence (RWE) solutions are becoming increasingly important in the healthcare industry, as they provide insights into how treatments and therapies perform in real-world settings, outside of clinical trials.”

Pune, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-world evidence is clinical evidence produced from information about the usage and possible advantages and disadvantages of a medical product (RWE). It speaks of data created by routine clinical practise and observational data gathered outside of randomized controlled trials (RCTs). RWD uses observational data to generate knowledge, extrapolative outcomes, knowledge of illnesses, clinical tools, neglected patient requirements, the value offered to subpopulations by side effects, and patient socioeconomics. To guarantee that patients receive the best care possible, real-world data are also used to analyse the results of patients.

Request Sample Report of Real World Evidence [RWE] Solutions Market 2023 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1787

Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

US$ 43.22 Billion

Market Size by 2030

US$ 78.83 Billion

CAGR

CAGR of 7.8% From 2023 to 2030

Base Year

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Historical Data

2020-2021

Key Market Segments

• By Component Type (Services, Pharmacy data, Clinical setting data, Data Sets, claims data, Patient powered data)
• By Therapeutic area Type (Cardiovascular, Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Others)
• By End Users (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Companies, Healthcare Payers)

Major Company Profile Included Are:

  • IBM

  • PPD, Inc.

  • IQVIA

  • Parexel International Corp.

  • Syneos Health

  • Icon Plc

  • Medpace

  • PerkinElmer, Inc.

  • Oracle

  • Cegedim Health Data

Pharmaceutical companies and healthcare payers are researching RWE to better understand patient pathways so they can provide the right care to the right people at the right time and lower their own financial risk by investing in high-quality medications. RWE frequently offers a comprehensive view of patients that can't be addressed in typical clinical trials. Along with the obvious advantages of proving value to pharmaceutical enterprises, real-world evidence is being used more and more to raise awareness. The delivery of care can be improved by academics and policymakers with the help of well-designed and executed observational research that reveals hidden characteristics of diseases. Due to payers' growing awareness of the significance of medical device/drug safety and their negative effects, as well as favourable reimbursement conditions, particularly in developed countries, the healthcare payers segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.

Buy 1-User PDF of Real World Evidence [RWE] Solutions Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1787

The RWE solutions industry includes pharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare providers, payers, and other end users (CROs, academic institutions, patient advocacy groups, and health technology assessment agencies). Pharmaceutical and medical device companies accounted for 47.3% of the market for RWE solutions in 2021. This end-user segment's sizable share and rapid expansion can be attributed to the increasing significance of RWE studies in drug approvals, the necessity to prevent expensive drug recalls, and the growing requirement to assess drug performance in real-world scenarios.

In 2022, North America's revenue share was above 44.0%, which was the highest. Important contributors in US are credited with the region's large share. It is also projected that expanding RWE service providers and benevolent local government policies will assist industry expansion. Due to increasing government initiatives to implement RWE studies and the existence of several contract research and manufacturing businesses in nations like China and India, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to develop at the quickest CAGR of 11.1%. Additionally predicted to drive market growth is rising consumer desire for better healthcare services.

Enquiry before buying this Study @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1787


About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Complete Report Details@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/real-world-evidence-rwe-solutions-market-1787

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy info@snsinsider.com Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)


Recommended Stories

  • Ericsson to Cut 1,400 Jobs as Orders Slow

    The cuts are part of an effort the company announced late last year to reduce costs by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities and using fewer consultants.

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Prices Rise on Optimism About China Demand

    Oil prices advanced on Monday on optimism that China’s economic reopening will stoke demand for energy. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 1% to $83.83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, climbed 1% to $77.10 a barrel.

  • I Went Through a Lawsuit Settlement Recently. How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes?

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • How Delayed Retirement Credits Can Affect Early Retirement

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. Delayed retirement benefits are a motivation to go as long as you can without tapping into your benefits. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your choices on timing retirement.

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to power phones and PCs, plummeted

  • Apple Watch faces potential import ban over patent dispute with Masimo

    A judge for the U.S. ITC ruled in January that Apple violated one of Masimo's patents for using light sensors to gauge blood oxygen levels in smartwatches.

  • Amazon wants employees to return to the office in May

    Starting in May, Amazon will require employees to work out of the office at least three days per week.

  • Electricity grid delays sink plans for new fuel cell development centre

    One of Britain’s leading energy technology companies has been forced to shelve plans for a new development centre after being told it would take up to seven years to get connected to Britain’s power grid.

  • Maersk nears complete Russia exit after selling logistics sites

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed to sell its two logistics sites in Russia to IG Finance Development Limited, it said on Monday, nearly marking the end of its business activities in the country. The group said the sale of its inland depot facility in Novorossiisk, with a capacity of 1,500 containers (TEU), and a chilled and frozen warehouse in St. Petersburg had obtained regulatory approvals in the European Union and Russia. "We are pleased to have found a new owner of our two logistics sites in Russia and thereby execute on our decision to divest all our assets in the country," Chief Commercial Officer Karsten Kildahl said in a statement.

  • What CommerceHub is offering laid off workers

    CommerceHub is cutting hundreds of jobs just months after acquiring Morrisville-based ChannelAdvisor. Here's what the severance packages do, and don't. include.

  • Hong Kong begins public consultation on crypto licensing regime

    The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission is calling for public feedback on its new proposals to regulate the crypto industry set to take effect in June.

  • Recall: Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks may contain glass; 300k bottles recalled

    More than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla Chilled Coffee Drink were voluntarily recalled by PepsiCo for possible glass in the drinks.

  • Sugar high: Candy is getting a lot more expensive

    Increases in the costs of labor, manufacturing, shipping, warehousing and energy, along with disruptions to the supply chain, have taken a toll on prices.

  • China refines capital and risk management of commercial banks

    China's banking regulator and the central bank plan to adopt a more differentiated regulatory system for assessing commercial banks' capital adequacy and risk management, in a step to better prevent risks in the country's financial system. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People's Bank of China on Saturday jointly released amended draft rules that they said aimed to help banks "continuously improve the precision of risk measurement and guide banks to better serve the real economy." The draft rules, which bring the banking sector closer to global standards, will divide lenders into three groups based on business scale and risk level.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Presidents' Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.