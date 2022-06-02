U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,157.68
    +56.45 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,077.57
    +264.34 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,280.15
    +285.69 (+2.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.30
    +38.48 (+2.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.69
    +1.43 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.50
    +22.80 (+1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.37 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    +0.0094 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9200
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2585
    +0.0099 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8200
    -0.3140 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,216.02
    +3.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.03
    +9.40 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

RealFoundations Launches Practice Group to Design World-Class Operating Model Driving Investor Returns

·3 min read

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFoundations ('RF'), one of the world's foremost providers of consulting and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced the launch of its new Investor Sector Practice Group, which aims to help investors and investment managers elevate their real estate assets and drive improved returns.

www.realfoundations.net/im-practice
www.realfoundations.net/im-practice

Investors and investment managers today are challenged by insufficient modeling capabilities, unstructured information sharing, limited technology integrations and the inability to report portfolio performance quickly, accurately, and with consistency across various metrics. RealFoundations' Investor Sector Practice Group provides a forum for industry leaders to openly discuss the pain points, technologies, and leading practices that span business functions such as Capital Management, Fund and Portfolio Management and Accounting, Asset Management, and Property Operations, Development, Enterprise Strategy, and Governance.

The Practice Group and its Advisory Panel, comprised of passionate real estate professionals with significant experience in the Investment Management sector, focuses on designing an industry-leading model that enables investment managers to effectively:

  • Monitor performance across their portfolio from underwriting through disposition,

  • Report portfolio diversification across various metrics,

  • Measure and monitor all leases and leasing activity across their portfolio,

  • Analyze debt exposure by fund, asset, and lender,

  • Respond to internal and external ad-hoc inquiries using readily available applications and data, and

  • Forecast and model portfolio performance based on various scenarios.

With over 200 years of combined experience transforming the way investors and investment managers work across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, RealFoundations has delivered actionable insights to the top 5 ranked firms, as well as 13 of the top 25 ranked firms, recognized by IPE Real Assets in their top 150 Real Estate Investment Managers list.

"Our Investor Practice Group partners with real estate firms to implement improved decision-making capabilities which ultimately leads to greater portfolio returns," said Brent McFerren, Enterprise Managing Consultant, RealFoundations. "Our practitioners have years of experience in the real estate investment sector which enables us to quickly evaluate companies' operating platforms and recommend enhancements to streamline efficiency and increase profitability."

The Investor Sector Practice Group levers RealFoundations' long-running relationships with organizations such as IREI, NAREIM, NCREIF and PREA, along with its accumulated expertise and foremost knowledge of leading practices and technologies to offer value-add problem-solving strategies to the industry, furthering its mission to make real estate run better.

For more information on the Practice Group and inquiries on how your organization can join our Advisory Panel, please contact Chris Johnson at IMPractice@realfoundations.net or visit https://www.realfoundations.net/im-practice.

About RealFoundations

RealFoundations is the world's foremost professional services firm focused solely on the real estate industry. Through our delivery of Management Consulting and Managed Services, we help companies that develop, own, operate, service or invest in real estate make better, more profitable decisions. We are proud partners to over 450 real estate companies around the globe, providing accelerated solutions that solve some of real estate's most complex challenges. We Make Real Estate Run Better.

(PRNewsfoto/RealFoundations)
(PRNewsfoto/RealFoundations)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realfoundations-launches-practice-group-to-design-world-class-operating-model-driving-investor-returns-301560441.html

SOURCE RealFoundations

Recommended Stories

  • Gators land in this 4-star IMG Academy linebacker’s top 5

    Billy Napier has got a knack for recruiting these IMG Academy kids. Another elite in-state recruit has Florida in his top five.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up More Than 5% This Morning

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued their rally today following its quarterly earnings. Tech stocks overall were up, as measured by the Nasdaq Composite's 1.2% gain as of 11:30 a.m.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Hedge Funds are Buying These 10 Semiconductor Stocks in 2022

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten stocks that hedge funds are buying in 2022. If you want to skip our introduction to the semiconductor industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at Hedge Funds are Buying These 5 Semiconductor Stocks […]

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Kraft Heinz Company ( NASDAQ:KHC ). The company's stock...

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Popping Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were soaring today after the database software company posted strong results in its first-quarter earnings report. MongoDB now has more than 33,700 Atlas customers, up 33% from a year ago, and customers generating more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue were up 30% to 1,379. Free cash flow was level with the quarter a year ago at $8.4 million.

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as D

  • Relief at the Pump Could Come Soon. Thank Saudi Arabia.

    Facebook’s COO Sandberg to quit, fresh data on manufacturing and jobs, Pfizer seeks approval for Covid vaccines for young children, and other news to start your day.

  • Microsoft Just Issued a Stern Warning to Investors

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are under pressure on Thursday after the software giant lowered expectations for the current quarter. Microsoft has a fortress balance sheet, and this is likely just a small blip in what continues to be an impressive growth story. Microsoft is sounding the alarm that a strong U.S. dollar is going to impact results.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Why Upstart Plunged 33% in May

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial intelligence-based lending platform, plummeted 33% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart stock has been volatile over the past few months, Reaching $400 in October before touching down at only $25 last week. First, due to inflation and rising interest rates, it faced unexpected factors and had trouble with its pricing algorithms.

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft, which pay a lot but don’t yield so much.

  • Amazon Splits Its Stock Next Week. Who’s Next, and Why It Matters.

    Some of a flurry of recently announced splits are nearing completion, with potential consequences for the Dow industrials.

  • 2 of the Nasdaq's Best Long-Term Buys Right Now

    The Nasdaq is falling and in bear market territory. Many growth stocks on the Nasdaq were trading at inflated premiums for far too long, and a correction was likely overdue. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) both have promising futures beyond just this year and the next.

  • GameStop reports net earnings loss, hints at NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for GameStop as well as details surrounding the electronic retail company’s NFT marketplace launch.

  • Stock Market Strengthens At Midday; ADP Jobs Report Misses Forecasts Badly

    The S&P 500 reversed higher 0.7% while the Nasdaq composite was up a meaty 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3%. Indexes were near session highs at midday.

  • Chewy Q1 earnings beat estimates, stock rallies

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down Chewy's stronger-than-expected quarter and the outlook for the e-commerce company as pandemic pet adoption slows.

  • Why Limelight Networks Sank 13% on Thursday

    Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) sank as much as 15.5% by midday Thursday after the company released a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing outlined a recent legal complaint from a shareholder and the loss of a large customer at Edgecast, a company that Limelight Networks is set to acquire shortly. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Limelight Networks stock is down 13.2%.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 3 Stocks in Focus

    Corporate insiders give us one of the clearer signals available in the stock markets. The insiders are company officers, with ‘inside’ positions that give them greater access to company plans and resources, the very facts that will impact stock prices. Governmental regulators require insiders to publish their trades in a timely manner, as a way of avoiding their having an undue advantage, and retail investors can use tools like the Insiders’ Hot Stocks to follow these trades. We’ve gotten the pr