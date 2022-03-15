U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,171.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,917.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,060.50
    +15.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,937.20
    -4.30 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    -7.40 (-7.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.70
    -32.10 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.44 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.26
    +1.51 (+4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    +0.0050 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8640
    -0.3180 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,656.70
    -291.07 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.36
    +3.18 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.42
    -66.05 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Realistic Returns BTC Crypto Swing Trading Strategies 2022 Position vs. Scalping

Cryptoelate
·3 min read

CryptoElate has released its latest report that provides a guide on crypto swing trading to help both new and experienced crypto traders learn how to implement the style and strategies for their asset trades.

London, United States, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Within the new report, readers can find a detailed explanation of what crypto swing trading is, the various swing strategies used by traders, and tips to help them achieve successful returns on their tokens.


More information is available at https://cryptoelate.com/realistic-returns-with-advanced-crypto-swing-trading-strategies-for-beginners-position-vs-scalping-indicators-explained


Alongside their newly released report, CryptoElate also has several more articles and beginner guides covering a wide range of cryptocurrency topics such as industry news and updates, blockchain security, and regulations.


Crypto trading has seen a recent surge in interest from individuals seeking to improve their portfolio returns and grow their investment assets. However, as a relatively new market, learning which trading strategies and indicators they should implement can be challenging. That’s why CryptoElate has released its guide on crypto swing trading and its key details for interested traders.


As the report outlines, swing trading incorporates techniques found in day and position trading, which allows it to be used by both part and full-time traders. This flexibility is due to the style’s limited analysis and research time requirements, meaning traders only need to invest only a few hours per day.


By providing a breakdown of the four most popular strategies for crypto swing style trading, the guide can help readers find one that suits their personal preferences. These include strategies based on ranges and pattern indicators, as well as more complex techniques such as Moving Average and Bollinger Bands to allow for more aggressive or conservative traders.


Readers of CryptoElate’s report can also find a list of rules to remember when using any of the swing strategies it outlines. The rules include managing time effectively, watching for converging indicators, and learning to handle trading pressure.
Newcomers to cryptocurrency trading that are looking for more information on the market and investing in token assets can also find a complimentary guide on the website. This ‘Beginners Guide To Crypto and DeFi’ is available through a sign-up form on the site’s home page.


As mentioned within the report, “Swing trading is a patient style of trading used by many cryptocurrency traders who want suitable strategies that are in sync with their daily activities.”


Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://cryptoelate.com/realistic-returns-with-advanced-crypto-swing-trading-strategies-for-beginners-position-vs-scalping-indicators-explained


Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Website: https://cryptoelate.com/

CONTACT: Name: Rocio Martinez Email: rochi@ampifire.com Organization: Cryptoelate Address: 15 Harwood Rd, London, England SW6 4QP, United States


Recommended Stories

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • UPDATE: AMC to acquire 22% of gold and silver miner Hycroft in surprise move

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it is buying 22% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. and its 71,000 acre Hycroft Mine in Northern Nevada, that is understood to have 15 million ounces of gold deposits and some 600 million ounces of silver deposit. The company will also receive 23.4 million warrants priced at a discount of $1.07 a share. Hycroft shares closed Monday at $1.37. Eric Sprott, a metals investor, will make an investment equal to AMC, the company said in a statement. Combined, t

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Really Hurting. Why It Might Not Bounce Back Any Time Soon.

    Regulatory, geopolitical, and health-economic factors have formed a painful trifecta for Chinese stocks, and Alibaba shares are getting battered again.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Oil Extends Slump Below $100 With Retreat Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullWest Texas Intermediate oil futures dropped below $100 a barrel on Tuesday, having shed more t

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Why Nielsen Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

    Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 47.1%. The catalyst that sent the television ratings and data analytics platform higher was a rumor that the company could be taken private. Reports emerged today that a syndicate of private-equity companies are in "advanced talks" to acquire Nielsen for roughly $15 billion including debt, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Largest China Tech ETF in U.S. Wipes Out Nine Years of Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese stocks has been so intense that it’s erased all the gains in the largest China tech exchange-traded fund in the U.S. since the debut in 2013.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated Fr

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.