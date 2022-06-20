U.S. markets closed

Reality NFT powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutions

·1 min read

ZUG, Switzerland, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Landlord Go is a revolutionary augmented reality geolocation property trading game which is the biggest of its kind in the world. Every day, it allows 6 million players to buy, sell, or even collect rent on some of the most recognizable landmarks and buildings on the planet, such as the Eiffel Tower or Empire State Building. Landlord Go has transformed the gaming landscape and a new project is set to be released: Reality NFT, powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutions. Now, engaging with premium content on Landlord Go will generate passive income for Reality NFT holders.

Golem Network is a decentralized open-source platform designed for sharing computer resources. Thanks to Golem's architecture, it has provided Reality NFT with a platform that handles backend tasks, including access to blockchain and the calculation of passive income for NFT owners, thus enabling the creation of Reality's NFT ecosystem.

"Because of its decentralized nature, the Golem Network is a natural choice when it comes to hosting gateways to the blockchain. Golem's discovery mechanism allows it to avoid centralization points which are typical for web2 solutions. As a consequence of this approach it is much easier to assure permanent access to a service hosted on Golem," said Paweł Burgchardt - Chief Product Officer at Golem Factory.

Sieciech Czajka - Senior Software Engineer at Golem Factory, added: "The Golem Network allows hosting various applications ranging from batch processing (eg. scientific calculations, rendering) to service-like backends. Once demand for calculations is rising it is really easy to scale up by ordering more providers and deploying additional instances of a service on them. We are currently working closely together with Reality NFT to help them take advantage of decentralized computing and apply this technology to strengthen their backend."

"In the course of developing the Golem platform, our R&D team has been conducting research in various areas of cryptoeconomy and mechanism design. Through this research we have amassed a substantial body of experience that we are now happy to share with our partners. Similarly as with Golem, our goal is to lay solid foundations for a sustainable economy and help Reality Games create user value," said Marcin Benke - R&D Advisor at Golem Factory.

Soon the Golem Network will present more fascinating projects. In the meantime, the company runs a contest where users can win $1500 for an NFT from OpenSea. You can find more information at realitynft.golem.network.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehyeh_J2qgY
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843084/Golem_Network_Team.jpg

SOURCE Golem Factory GmbH

