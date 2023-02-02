U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.25
    +13.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,088.00
    -60.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,530.50
    +116.25 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.70
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.88
    +0.47 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.50
    +25.70 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.58 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1014
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2395
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5760
    -0.3490 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,804.44
    +744.29 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.01
    +300.33 (+123.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Realkredit Danmark recorded a net profit of DKK 3,626 mio.

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·2 min read
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S

Press release



 



Phone 45 14 14 00



2. February 2023



Realkredit Danmark recorded a net profit of DKK 3,626 mio.

Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO, comments on the financial results:

“2022 brought stable earnings in an unpredictable year. Total income was on a par with 2021, while expenses in 2022 increased mainly as a result of non-recurring costs and higher payments of value-added tax. Fewer customers bought or sold a home in 2022, and this dwindling market activity affected lending levels, especially in the fourth quarter. Rapidly rising interest rates opened up a lot of remortgaging opportunities during the year, enabling many homeowners to reduce their outstanding debt significantly.

In the wake of the war in Ukraine and rising energy prices, we saw both owners and buyers pay more attention to properties’ heating source and energy performance in 2022. We expect this to continue, and we will continue to support the green transition in the Danish housing sector with advantageous loans for energy efficiency improvements.

Our website, rd.dk, saw high levels of activity, with both new and existing customers using our new tools to track mortgage rates and remortgaging opportunities.

We still believe that our credit quality is high and that our customers are generally in a good position to weather further challenging and uncertain financial conditions in 2023. The average loan-to-value for our customers was 48% at the end of the year.”

The annual report is available at www.rd.dk. 2022 vs 2021 highlights are shown below:

  • In 2022, Realkredit Danmark’s net profit was DKK 3,626 million, against DKK 3,669 million the year before. Developments in net profit for 2022 were affected by higher income relating to lending activity, higher costs and lower loan impairment charges.

  • The administration margin decreased DKK 124 million driven by the lower average loan-to-value. Net fee income rose DKK 145 million driven by higher remortgaging activity.

  • Expenses amounted to DKK 1,105 million in 2022, against DKK 995 million in 2021. The increase was attributable to a DKK 48 million provision for Realkredit Danmark’s part of the debt collection legacy remediation and DKK 108 million from termination of Danske Bank’s VAT group.

  • Loan impairment charges decreased by DKK 57 million in spite of charges related to Realkredit Danmark’s share of debt collection write-offs at DKK 174 million in the third quarter of 2022.

  • The steeply increasing mortgage rates resulted in strong remortgaging activity during 2022, and our customers reduced their nominal outstanding debt by DKK 12.9 billion in 2022. Mortgage lending at nominal value decreased by 1%, but measured at fair value, the decrease was 11%. The latter was attributable to lower bond prices due to the rising interest rate levels.

  • Realkredit Danmark remains committed to offering green bond mortgage finance in corporate segments. Customer responses remain very positive, and at 31 December 2022 total lending amounted to DKK 21.5 billion.

  • We monitor the carbon footprint of our lending portfolio, except manufacturing, and we measure developments against the targets we have set, both short-term and long-term. As part of the Danske Bank Group we are fully committed to our Climate Action Plan of reducing funded emissions on commercial real estate and personal mortgages in Denmark by 75% by 2030. We are further committed to the Group targets of the Net-Zero Banking alliance of net-zero emissions of our loan portfolio by 2050.

  • Realkredit Danmark expects net profit in 2023 to be on par with 2022.

Contact: CEO Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, tel. + 45 45 13 20 82

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’?: Nasdaq jumped over 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Makes a Shocking U-Turn

    The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO Inc. (NIO): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in NIO Inc. (NIO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood predicts these innovations will soar 40% in value every year to over $200 trillion by 2030

    Wood’s team identifies 14 distinct technologies they believe will feed off each other.

  • India's Adani Calls Off $2.5B Share Sale — Bill Ackman Gets Suspicious About Offering

    Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises has called off its $2.5 billion share sale, also known as a follow-on public offer, according to a statement issued by the firm to exchanges on Wednesday. What Happened: The board decided not to go ahead with the share sale, which was fully subscribed. "Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdr

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • Credit Suisse Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 30% From Current Levels

    It’s become mainstream to predict a recession this year. The Federal Reserve is on a steady path of interest rate increases – the latest was a 25-basis point hike announced today – to fight inflation, and the central bank has already indicated it will stay this course until inflation is well and truly down. By definition, that will involve increasing the cost of capital to choke off the money supply, and likely spark a recession in the bargain. But not everyone is jumping onto that train. Watchi

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • The More Powell Spoke, the More Stock and Bond Markets Rallied

    (Bloomberg) -- Behind closed doors, Federal Reserve policy makers worry rallying markets are impeding their efforts to control inflation. But every time Jerome Powell goes out in public he gives them more room to run.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,0

  • Michael Burry says sell and Jim Cramer says buy. As the Fed meets, here’s how they both could be wrong on stocks.

    Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Apple Stock Typically Gains After Earnings. That Could Change This Time.

    On average since 2007, Apple stock has increased 1.1% in the regular trading session following the company's earnings release, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Palantir’s CEO Says Silicon Valley Products Have ‘Obviously Failed’ to Improve World

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp said the company’s strategy to reach new business clients is working, especially in the US.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family Values“Pala

  • Amazon Earnings Are Today. All Eyes Are on Its Cloud Computing Business.

    The company's fourth-quarter results will likely be muted by weakness in e-commerce, and slower growth in cloud and advertising markets.

  • Newsmaker: Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat

    India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat on Wednesday when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices. The move came after Adani's companies lost nearly $86 billion in the stock market as investors bailed out on the tycoon who built a conglomerate spanning ports, coal mines, food businesses, airports and lately media. On Tuesday, the Adani group appeared to have fought back the attack by the New York-based short-seller Hindenburg and rallied investors behind the $2.5 billion share issue of flagship firm Adani Enterprises.