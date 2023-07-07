Are we really being ripped off?

Is Britain really being ripped off

As inflation took off and fury mounted over the cost of living crisis, big businesses were immediately hit by claims of profiteering.

Politicians have been quick to point to alleged examples of bad behaviour – from energy companies pocketing windfalls to banks underpaying their savers and supermarkets wrongly putting up the price of food and fuel.

Of course, the claims of wrongdoing also help deflect attention from mistakes by the political and central banking class, who have faced accusations that they were slow to realise the scale of the crisis and take the action needed to bring it under control.

The question is: Are companies really ripping the public off? Or have they become a scapegoat for a wider failure?

Fuel

Drivers have long complained that while prices at the petrol pumps are quick to shoot up, they rarely come down quite so fast.

Until recently, it was a claim strenuously denied by fuel providers.

But the allegation was borne out this week, when the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accused supermarkets of overcharging for fuel.

The regulator found fuel retailer profit margins have been fattening since 2019 at the expense of millions of motorists.

“Historic price leaders” Asda and Morrisons – which had tended to offer the lowest pump prices – had taken a “less aggressive” approach more recently, opting to make bigger profits rather than offer the most competitive deals to consumers, investigators found.

With many other petrol stations taking their lead from these cheaper players, this had the effect of easing pressure on the rest of the market – and resulted in prices that were higher than they otherwise might have been.

Asda also “feathered” its profits by deliberately walking down prices more slowly than it could have done.

Overall, the CMA estimated that drivers had ended up paying 6 pence more per litre than they otherwise would have done – costing consumers £900m between 2019 and 2022.

It also said drivers were being ripped off to an even greater extent when filling up at motorway petrol stations, where they typically paid 20 pence more on average for petrol than at other locations. Diesel drivers paid 15 pence more on average.

There were few obvious reasons for this other than a lack of “competitive pressure”, the watchdog found. It called for a “fuel finder scheme” to let drivers more easily compare petrol station prices in their area.

Asda insisted it had managed costs to ensure it was “the cheapest traditional supermarket for both groceries and fuel throughout the period reviewed by the CMA”.

Supermarkets also said that much of the increase in income from fuel was being used to keep down food prices, where external pressure is more severe.

A Morrisons spokesman criticised the methodology used by the CMA, saying it failed to take account of the fact their other costs are also rising, including rents and wages.

It is true that supermarkets have been forced to increase their wage bills, both owing to a 9.7pc rise in the minimum wage in April and tough competition for workers from other industries.

Tesco put up wages by 7pc in April, its biggest ever investment in higher pay.

Meanwhile, the property agency CBRE has suggested that retail rents are likely to rise in the most popular locations owing to “competitive tension” – although elsewhere, prices are unlikely to move as much.

Ultimately, in this case, the CMA’s research makes it hard to bat away allegations that prices are too high.

Broadband

One of the biggest bill increases on your welcome mat is likely to have come from your internet or mobile phone provider.

In fact, the likes of BT, Vodafone, Virgin Media O2 and Three have all pushed through inflation-busting increases – with some customers facing monthly bill rises of as much as 17.3 per cent.

This is the result of billing changes quietly introduced by the industry during the pandemic.

BT first said in September 2020 that it would put up bills each March by the equivalent of the preceding January’s inflation figure, plus 3.9 per cent.

Rivals then swiftly followed with nearly identical policies, including Vodafone, Three, and Virgin Media O2, while budget provider TalkTalk opted for inflation plus 3.7 per cent and Shell Energy Broadband for inflation plus 3 per cent.

It means BT customers, including those of subsidiaries EE and Plusnet, have seen their monthly bills rise by 14 per cent this year. (That’s January’s 10.1 per cent rate of inflation, plus another 3.9 per cent.)

In Virgin Media O2’s case, the company opted to use the Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation, which tends to be higher than the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure used by others, the bill increase is even higher, at 17.3 per cent.

For a family paying £30 a month, this would take their monthly bill to £35.19 – costing them an extra £62.28 per year overall.

Ofcom, the industry regulator, launched a review of mid-contract price rises in February and is separately investigating whether BT failed to properly warn Plusnet customers of upcoming price changes.

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, argues that consumers shouldn’t be on the hook for inflation in the first place if they’ve signed a fixed-term contract – many of which come with exit fees.

“We firmly believe providers who impose inflationary increases should be required to allow customers to leave their contract early without added payments, or offer an option where customers’ contracts have a fixed price for the duration,” he adds.

“Clarity is no help if most providers levy the same increase and there’s no escape.”

BT, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone and Three have all argued that they need to raise prices to mitigate their own cost increases and invest in better services.

BT alone announced in 2020 that it intended to invest £12bn in new fibre optic cables to deliver ultra-fast speeds. As the price of raw materials goes up and labour becomes more expensive, the cost of this investment rises too.

There’s certainly little evidence, so far, that these higher costs have translated into massive profits. BT is to cut up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade after its annual profits fell 12pc. Vodafone is axing 11,000 jobs in three years after its own fall in profits, with chief executive Margherita Della Valle describing its financial performance as not good enough.

Water bills

The amount paid by households for that most essential of services – fresh drinking water – also continues to grow.

In just the past two years alone, the average water bill has increased from £408 per year to £448 - a rise of about 10 per cent – according to industry data. That is £215 for water and £233 for sewerage.

But with debt-laden suppliers failing to hit targets for leaks and pollution –having splurged billions of pounds on shareholder dividends and executive pay in the process – there are now warnings that bills will have to rise even higher.

Across the industry, this could translate to average annual bill increases of 40 per cent for households in 2025, according to consultation documents reported by the Times – although the proposed rises vary from as little as 17 per cent to as much as 56 per cent.

Thames Water, the country’s biggest supplier with 15 million customers across London and the South East, is said to have proposed increasing its annual bill from £417 to £518, a rise of 24 per cent.

Yorkshire Water suggested a 17 per cent rise, from £447 to £525, while Southern Water, which covers Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, West Sussex, East Sussex and Kent, wants to put up bills by 56 per cent, from £432 to £672, according to the Times.

The bill increases must be approved by Ofwat, which sets how much suppliers can charge and invest over five-year “control periods”.

David Black, the regulator’s chief executive, has said increases are needed “to fund larger investment programmes and… improvements to the environment”.

However, the regulator has faced criticism for allowing water companies to rack up more than £70bn in borrowings since the industry was privatised at the end of the 1980s.

This debt will be increasingly expensive to service as interest rates rise – making the challenge, and the required increase in bills, even bigger.

Feargal Sharkey, a clean rivers campaigner and former lead singer of rock band the Undertones, argues that water companies and their shareholders should stump up the money for crucial infrastructure improvements – not consumers.

“Why in God’s name should the general public be expected to pay for this a second time?,” he adds.

“Water companies should be giving us a refund. Ofwat has singularly failed to properly regulate this industry for 30 years – now it must prove it has the capacity to act in our interest.”

If water companies are about to rip us off, it is not a new phenomenon, although the higher cost of borrowing has undoubtedly made it more urgent. Instead, the problem is driven by a build-up of debts long in the making.

Thames, for example, racked up a large chunk of its debt under the ownership of Australian investor Macquarie, which bought the business in 2006 and sold out in 2017.

Energy bills

Energy suppliers are heavily regulated and limited in what they can charge consumers under the Government’s energy price cap.

The cap – which households did not pay in full anyway last winter, due to extra state subsidies – rocketed to a high of £4,279 in the first quarter, driven up by dramatic rises in the price of gas and electricity in the wake of the Ukraine war.

This quarter the cap has fallen to £2,074, thanks to huge reductions in the cost of gas.

It means consumers should now start seeing their bills falling for the first time in almost three years.

However, there is a catch. Because while the wholesale price of energy has fallen, households are paying more for other things.

For example, following the collapse of more than 20 energy suppliers caught out by surging costs in 2021, the surviving suppliers that took on their customers have received approval from Ofgem, the regulator, to claw back about £3bn of associated costs through extra levies on bills.

According to analysts at Investec, these costs added £61 to a typical dual-fuel annual energy bill as of January.

Citizens Advice argues that the blame for this should go to Ofgem, which it says “failed to act against unfit energy suppliers for nearly a decade”.

“The costs we are now seeing for supplier failures are really due to a regulatory failure,” says Morgan Wild, head of policy at Citizens Advice.

Ofgem has previously said it accepts the need for market reforms and has been pushing through changes to address concerns.

Although some elements of customers’ energy bills are likely to go up, with the price cap in place it is hard to make a case that profiteering has gone on.

Savings accounts

One of the few benefits of rising interest rates – versus the costs they add to loan payments – is supposed to be a better return from the bank on your savings account.

Yet data consistently shows that while Britain’s lenders often jack up mortgage costs at the first sign of trouble, they are notably slower to pass on higher saving rates to customers.

The Bank of England’s base rate now stands at 5pc, the highest level since 2008, but the average easy access saving account pays less than half this level at 2.45pc, according to Moneyfacts.

That average masks some of the lowest examples, however, with some high street brands still paying less than 1pc interest to some of their savers.

In response, bank chiefs were summoned to explain themselves to the City regulator on Thursday, while Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned them to treat consumers fairly.

Harriett Baldwin, chairman of Parliament’s Treasury select committee, also wrote to top lenders on Monday.

“With interest rates on the rise and our constituents feeling squeezed by rising prices, it is only right that the UK’s biggest banks step up their measly easy-access savings rates,” Baldwin said.

UK Finance, which represents the banking industry, argues that savings and mortgage rates are not directly linked so move at different times and by different amounts.

Part of the problem, it says, is that millions of customers are still on very cheap fixed mortgages that were agreed before interest rates started to rise. This means that banks are earning less money from mortgages than the Bank of England base rate would suggest – giving them less to pass on to savers.

However, this argument is undermined somewhat by a surge in big banks’ earnings since the start of the crisis. Lloyds’ profits climbed 46pc at £2.3bn in the first three months of the year; at HSBC, they trebled to $12.9bn (£10.1bn); Natwest reported a 50pc trise o £1.9bn; and Barclays’ profits were up 27pc at £1.8bn.

Two of the four, Lloyds and HSBC, also managed to increase rates on their easy access and fixed savings accounts hours before their meeting with the watchdog – suggesting that in this case, political pressure may yet bear fruit.

Food prices

There are few ways consumers have felt the effects of inflation so keenly as through their shopping basket – yet the continued reasons for this are something of a mystery.

Official figures for May showed that while the overall rate of consumer price inflation stayed flat at 8.7 per cent, food and non-alcoholic drink prices were still surging 18.3 per cent higher.

The price of a typical bottle of olive oil has jumped 47 per cent in the past year, from £4.19 to £6.16, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Jars of mayonnaise and tinned tomatoes also jumped by a third in price, from £1.63 to £2.18 and 54 pence to 70 pence respectively, and a 250 gram portion of butter now costs £2.31, up from £1.93.

The price of bacon and salmon fillets per kilogram has leapt a quarter higher as well.

Swati Dhingra, a Bank of England policymaker, said her analysis of the major supermarkets does not suggest that “greedflation” – the phenomenon of companies ramping up prices under cover of high nationwide inflation – is to blame.

Genuine cost increases caused by the energy crisis and even bad weather in veg-producing Spain have forced up costs in recent years.

But inflation remains inexplicably sticky on items such as food, beer, tobacco and ‘major durables’ such as televisions, she added.

With supermarket margins virtually static at around 3pc, executives at the “Big Four” – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons – have also insisted they are not profiteering.

For some, the blame may instead lie with food manufacturers such as Heinz and Unilever, which boast much bigger profit margins than grocers.

However, Unilever bosses have insisted that is not the case, pointing to the fact the company’s margin has shrunk from 18pc to 16pc recently.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.