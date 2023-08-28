'It really feels like old Cape Cod': Private, lovely Wellfleet home hits market at $1.2M

This stunning Wellfleet contemporary home offers a beautiful natural setting and complete privacy. Located at the end of a sandy lane in the Old Wharf Road section of town, the house sits perfectly in a gorgeous meadow-like setting that leads out to more views of marsh and tidal water.

"The home is unique," said listing agent Sarah Pechukas Slivka of William Raveis Real Estate. "It's so quiet and peaceful. It really feels like old Cape Cod."

Priced at $1,200,000, the home features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large windows fill the house with light, illuminating the spacious and open entertaining areas. The custom-designed home was built in 1995 and has been owned by one family ever since.

This lovely Wellfleet contemporary home is located in a private, meadow-like setting.

The large primary bedroom is located on the second floor with more views and a splendid bathroom. Three other bedrooms offer ample space for family or guests or room for a home office. A brick patio offers a front row seat to the natural wonder beyond.

This tranquil part of Wellfleet is located between Route 6 and Cape Cod Bay. And the neighborhood offers breathtaking strolling opportunities, especially when you head out to Old Wharf Point, less than a mile from the home. At the town landing, you can gaze across the water at Lieutenant Island or launch a kayak for a little sea adventure.

Sure, this home is a delightful oasis that will be hard to leave. But if a big beach day is in order, it's nice to know that Marconi Beach is just across Route 6, about a five-minute drive from the home. And the delights of the big city (Wellfleet village, that is), are less than five miles away.

So, if you seek a quiet, private and lovely home in one of Cape Cod's most beautiful towns, it may be worth a peaceful journey to the end of Centre Street — you may just fall in love!

House details for 75 Centre St., Wellfleet

Address: 75 Centre St., Wellfleet

Price: $1,200,000

Rooms: four bedrooms, two full bathrooms

Square feet: 1,664

Lot size: 0.96 acre

Year built: 1995

MLS#: 22303432

Contact: Sarah Pechukas Slivka, William Raveis Real Estate, 508-360-5105

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod house for sale in Wellfleet: Private setting, natural beauty