Really Simple Systems Launches CRM One-to-One Review Service

·1 min read

Global CRM software provider, Really Simple Systems, has launched a new service to help customers get the most from their CRM.

PETERSFIELD, UK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud software vendor, Really Simple Systems, has launched a new initiative, providing a one-to-one CRM review option to support their growing customer base.

Really Simple Systems (PRNewsfoto/Really Simple Systems)
The new CRM success service provides customers with the opportunity to discuss their specific needs with a technical expert, for both onboarding and ongoing requirements.

Established in 2006, the popular CRM software vendor is offering new and existing customers a more personalized service that will help them maximize the benefits of the software and get their system set-up and running faster.

For new customers, the bookable screen-sharing sessions will identify their business requirements and help them set up the features they will need as they progress. Existing customers will be offered an annual CRM review to discuss their changing needs and support their business growth.

John Paterson, founder and CEO at Really Simple Systems, commented: "Despite the simplicity of our CRM and extensive support resources, research has identified a need for further customer assistance on our product and service. Customers told us what they most valued was the chance to talk through their requirements with a technical expert, allowing them to either implement the CRM very quickly or update their specification. We're delighted that we have been able to adapt quickly to this need and extend our customer support service."

The new customer success one-to-one service will be rolled out from October 2021, with the current customer base invited to review their CRM software requirements in priority order.

About Really Simple Systems
Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Royal Academy of Arts, The National Trust for Scotland, British Museum, and the NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542735/RSS_Logo.jpg

