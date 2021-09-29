U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.25
    +25.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,326.00
    +151.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,886.00
    +121.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.10
    +11.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.63
    -0.66 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.30
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1669
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.23
    +3.47 (+18.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3519
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2500
    -0.2300 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,454.79
    +740.89 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.73
    -7.42 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.10
    +48.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Really Simple Systems Launches CRM Customization Service

·1 min read

Global CRM software provider, Really Simple Systems, has launched a new service for CRM customization.

PETERSFIELD, England, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud software vendor, Really Simple Systems, has launched a new CRM customization service, providing tailored CRM software to meet the needs of its larger customers.

Really Simple Systems (PRNewsfoto/Really Simple Systems)
Really Simple Systems (PRNewsfoto/Really Simple Systems)

Established in 2006, the popular cloud CRM software vendor has launched a new service, enabling extensive modification to their standard CRM product. The new service has been developed in response to customer research that indicated demand from mid-sized businesses looking for a simple, yet flexible software resource at an affordable price.

The new customisation service invites customers to discuss their unique, and often complex, requirements with a technical expert to design the perfect system for their team, streamlining their processes to enable business efficiency and growth.

John Paterson, founder and CEO at Really Simple Systems, commented: "In recent years we have witnessed a trend for businesses to move towards cloud technologies, with CRM software at the heart of the transformation. As businesses grow and their dependence on their CRM is heightened, we are seeing an increased desire for software that can be effectively tailored to meet their unique needs. However, they are not looking for additional complexity and this is where Really Simple Systems excels."

"What is also evident is that our CRM software is more adaptable than those of our mainstream competitors, allowing us to better address the modifications required, and deliver at an affordable price."

Paterson continued: "With the launch of this new customization service, we are inviting new and existing customers to get in touch to discuss their requirements."

The Really Simple Systems CRM customization service is delivered in addition to the standard CRM product, with fees quoted according to the level of work required.

About Really Simple Systems

Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for SMEs businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Royal Academy of Arts, The National Trust for Scotland, British Museum, local government, and the NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 29th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors, a Bitcoin move back through to $42,000 levels would be needed to support the pack.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of large technology companies, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smar

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 29th, 2021

    Following another bearish day for the majors, failure to revisit Tuesday’s highs would likely deliver heavier losses on the day.

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • United Airlines ready to fire workers for defying vaccine mandate

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday nearly 600 U.S.-based employees faced termination after failing to comply with the carrier's vaccination policy. In early August, the company became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees, requiring proof of vaccination by Monday. The workers can save their jobs if they get vaccinated before their formal termination meetings, the company officials said.

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • 5 things people get wrong about IRAs: Bankruptcy protection limits, inheritances and more

    There are rules about IRAs that could come back to bite you. Learn more about how they're treated in inheritance, tax and bankruptcy situations.

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • China’s Coal Shortage Means Higher Prices for the World

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s top coal consumer, is in dire need of more supply and is willing to pay any price -- a move that threatens to leave less fuel for energy-starved rivals.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWith winter on the wa

  • Crude Oil Prices Hit $80, But Don't Expect A U.S. Drilling Boom

    Oil prices soared to over $80 per barrel Tuesday boosted by rising natural gas and coal prices, but then reversed lower with the broader market. Unlike past crude oil rallies, analysts don't expect U.S. oil companies to boost drilling. The increased demand for natgas and coal could spill over into the oil sector as an alternative energy source and send oil prices surging.

  • Netflix buys 'Oxenfree' developer Night School Studio

    The team behind hit indie game Oxenfree is joining Netflix, marking the first time the streaming giant has acquired a game developer.

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • China seeks to quell power crunch fears, as coal prices soar, winter nears

    SHENYANG, China (Reuters) -China on Wednesday demanded railway companies and local authorities raise their game in shipping vital coal supplies to utilities, as regions key to the world's no. 2 economy grapple with power cuts that have crippled industrial output. The order, handed down from China's powerful state planner, comes after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal, the biggest source of China's electricity https://www.reuters.com/world/china/what-is-behind-chinas-power-crunch-2021-09-27, to eye-watering records - just as winter approaches. Thermal coal futures in China hit an all-time high of 1,376.8 yuan ($212.92) per tonne earlier on Wednesday - adding yet more pressure on power utilities unable to recoup added fuel costs.

  • iPhone designer to help Ferrari create first electric supercar

    Sir Jony Ive, the British designer who defined the minimalist look of Apple gadgets, has teamed up with Ferrari to help create the Italian icon’s first electric supercar.

  • A Freezing Winter Could Make China’s Power Crisis Much Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- The electricity crisis that’s wreaking havoc on the Chinese economy is at risk of worsening this winter if freezing weather exacerbates surging power demand and soaring fuel prices.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe chance