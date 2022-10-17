U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

REALM Global Founder Julie Faupel named as one of 2023's Women to Watch in Luxury

·3 min read

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM™ Global Founder and CEO Julie Faupel was honored this week as one of the Women to Watch in 2023 by Luxury Daily, the world's leading luxury publication. The luxury market watchdog annually names outstanding women executives who show the potential to make a difference in the luxury business in the year ahead. Faupel launched REALM Global, a luxury membership organization and technology platform in 2020 to empower exceptional luxury real estate professionals around the globe in their service to their clients.

REALM Global Founder and CEO Julie Faupel has been named to the list of top Women in Luxury to Watch for 2023 by the nation's leading luxury media organization. Faupel's REALM Global supports luxury real estate professionals across the U.S. and abroad to serve their Ultra High Net Worth and High Net Worth clients with their real estate needs.
REALM Global Founder and CEO Julie Faupel has been named to the list of top Women in Luxury to Watch for 2023 by the nation's leading luxury media organization. Faupel's REALM Global supports luxury real estate professionals across the U.S. and abroad to serve their Ultra High Net Worth and High Net Worth clients with their real estate needs.

This year's list of women features 26 honorees who have set ambitious goals to achieve in a luxury market that, while growing, is also challenged by continued fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid changes in consumer behavior and technology. Other women on the list represent a wide range of top global luxury brands from Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to Buccellati and Baccarat.

"I am humbled that I have had the opportunity to manifest an idea into something that no longer is being shaped by only me and my perception of luxury," says Faupel. "For me, REALM is the luxury achievement that has resulted in connections with people that inspire me and challenge me to be better in all respects of my life – what a gift."

In August, REALM Global was recognized as real estate's Top Luxury Standout for 2022 by Inman Media, the real estate industry's leading resource. REALM joined the ranks of a prestigious group of agents, brokers, creative thinkers, and deal makers who were celebrated for testing the boundaries of the luxury real estate world and leading the industry into the future.

"Since our launch in March 2020, REALM's singular purpose has been to strengthen the individual through the power of community," says Faupel. "I am so proud of the community that exists within REALM and I am humbled by the support that we continue to see throughout our industry and beyond."

Since REALM debuted in March of 2020, the "brand-agnostic" platform has focused on building a luxury real estate community agent-by-agent. The members of REALM are on the forefront, defining the luxury real estate business of tomorrow. Today, REALM is comprised of 500+ elite luxury producers from over 40 states, 12 countries and 110 different real estate brands.

About REALM

REALM is the first globally collaborative real estate platform that combines real-time data with human experience and networking, and its membership is comprised of the most accomplished real estate professionals ever assembled. A REALM membership is a relationship enhancer and includes a game-changing technology platform that will enhance client data, provide a lifestyle profile for a member's clients, and then matches elite REALM members anywhere in the world based on the clients they represent and the listings they have.

To learn more, go to https://www.realm-global.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Terri Tiffany, Terri@SandHillPRPartners.com 650 387-7720

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realm-global-founder-julie-faupel-named-as-one-of-2023s-women-to-watch-in-luxury-301650988.html

SOURCE REALM

