REALM IDx™ to Participate Virtually in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

·1 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM IDx, Inc., a leader in integrated diagnostics, announced the company will participate in the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference. This premier health care conference features global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.

(PRNewsfoto/Konica Minolta Precision Medicine)
(PRNewsfoto/Konica Minolta Precision Medicine)

Dr. Aaron Elliott, CEO of REALM IDx, is scheduled to present on Monday, Jan. 10 from 11:30 a.m.noon PT/2:30 – 3 p.m. ET.

About REALM IDx, Inc.

REALM IDx, Inc. is a healthcare company pioneering the field of Integrated Diagnostics (IDx), an advanced field of clinical science that brings together laboratory medicine, radiology, pathology and sophisticated artificial intelligence to derive actionable insights to predict, diagnose and treat disease. Powered by proprietary software platforms, best-in-class genomics technology from Ambry Genetics Corporation and industry-leading radiology and pathology services from Invicro, LLC, the company is uniquely equipped to collect, analyze and report on multi-modal precision diagnostic data sets. REALM's extensive network of healthcare providers and pharmaceutical partners will drive clinical access to innovations that lead to better medical solutions for patient care. To learn more, visit REALMIDx.com.

Media Contact

Brad Lotterman, Communications Director
REALM IDx, Inc.
blotterman@realmidx.com
760-579-3509

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realm-idx-to-participate-virtually-in-the-40th-annual-jp-morgan-health-care-conference-301455965.html

SOURCE REALM IDx

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

    Sutro stock collapsed Thursday — and was among the biggest biotech stock dives — after its ovarian cancer study disappointed investors.

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of India’s main medical research agency said there were “major safety concerns” over Merck & Co.’s Covid-19 drug that may impede its addition to the country’s viral treatment list.Even though India’s drug regulator last week approved Merck’s molnupiravir for emergency use, Balram Bhargava, the director general of the state-funded Indian Council of Medical Research, said the government has yet to decide on whether to recommend molnupiravir, even as coronavirus infection ra

    Clinical-stage biotech Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALGS) had some bad news to report on Thursday. This was the issue with Aligos on Thursday; in the morning the company divulged that it is halting the further development of its experimental drug ALG-010133, which targets chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The decision was made based on data from a phase 1 study of the drug, which demonstrated that with ALG-010133, "at the projected efficacious dose ... there is no meaningful [hepatitis B surface antigen] reduction" in patients with the disease.

    While some in the life sciences industry create drugs and devices to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, their colleagues are busy as ever raising money, testing new drugs, expanding facilities and more. Here's The Petri Dish, a roundup of news that may get overlooked amid the influx of Greater Boston life sciences and health care happenings.

    The Omicron variant has quickly taken over the world, resulting in rising COVID cases, breakthrough infections, and reinfections. This new version of the virus has already pushed the U.S. to report more than one million new daily COVID cases on Jan. 3, and virus experts expect its surge to continue throughout the month, if not longer. More than 95 percent of cases in the country are estimated to be caused by Omicron, and every time the virus evolves, so can the illness it produces. According to

    A Main Line pharmaceutical company has, for the second time, submitted an application seeking emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 therapy from the Food and Drug Administration NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) of Radnor is seeking the authorization for the use of its new drug candidate, Zyesami, in critical patients with Covid-19 who are at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy including Remdesivir. The company initially sought emergency use approval for Zyesami in a broader group of Covid patients last year, but that application was rejected by the FDA.

    At-home testing options are limited in availability, delayed in delivery time, or entirely out of stock depending on the brand and retailer as the Omicron variant surges in the U.S.

    So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they're sold out in local stores across much of the country. The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, … The post HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 rapid test kits in stock right now appeared first on BGR.

    Plus Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) has entered into an agreement with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize novel interventional therapeutics for cancer. “The future of cancer therapy is precise targeting of tumors with the most potent cancer-killing agents while minimizing damage to normal tissues,” said Plus CEO Marc H. Hedrick, M.D. The company said that the transaction would help it expand existing Rheni

    From loss of smell and taste to shortness of breath, we're well aware of the standard symptoms of COVID. But the virus has steadily evolved from its original form, and with it, so have the symptoms it might cause. A new variant called Omicron is estimated to make up more than 95 percent of COVID infection in the U.S. right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Doctors are now warning that the signs of this version of the virus may be a little different from the

    Investors are reacting positively to the beginning of an Alzheimer's disease trial with Longeveron's lead candidate, Lomadel-B.

    One of the Louisville area's largest employers has delayed its return to office indefinitely and is requiring employees and contractors who work outside of the home to receive a booster shot. Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) most recently planned to have its employees return to the office on Jan. 14. The latest move was made in response to the surge of the omicron variant, according to Mark Taylor, Humana's director of corporate and financial communications.

    The American Medical Association (AMA) on Wednesday slammed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) updated isolation and quarantine guidelines, arguing a negative test should be required before people can be cleared to leave isolation."The American people should be able to count on the [CDC] for timely, accurate, clear guidance to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. Instead, the new recommendations on...

    Dr. Payal Patel, infectious diseases physician at University of Michigan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the CDC’s isolation guidelines, plus how schools are dealing with the Omicron surge.

    Kansas City is facing a COVID testing frenzy, but when should you actually take a test? Does it matter what kind of test? We found some answers.

    "So much for God creating us with brains," a Jesuit priest wrote in response.

    The three deaths, including one child, were from Idaho, Illinois and Texas.

    With so many fake COVID face masks being sold online, it's important to pay attention to a few details when you order.

    Experts are keeping a wary eye on yet another COVID-19 variant, this one with 46 mutations. It was detected in France and showed up in a traveler who recently arrived from a three-day stay in Cameroon, French researchers said in a pre-print study published on medRxiv, which means it has not yet been peer-reviewed. While researchers were monitoring the strain to ascertain how infectious it is ...