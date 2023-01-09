RealManage Family of Brands Hires Lisa Keglovitz as Chief Human Resources Officer

Lisa Keglovitz

Chief Human Resources Officer

Plano, TX, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plano, Texas - The RealManage Family of Brands is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lisa Keglovitz as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Lisa brings over 20 years of experience in HR leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, including Home Depot. Before being hired at RealManage, Lisa was the Senior Vice President of Human Resources at GameStop, reporting directly to the CEO.

Lisa is an accomplished HR professional who is also an expert in change management. She will be a key leader in helping the organization reach its goals. With her extensive knowledge of employee relations, performance management, organizational development, compensation practices, and talent acquisition strategies, she will provide valuable insight and direction to move the company forward.

In her role as CHRO with RealManage, Lisa assumes responsibility for all HR functions related to talent acquisition, payroll, and other areas that will help RealManage deliver exceptional service to its clients.

This is a new and exciting role for Lisa, and she couldn't be more enthusiastic about being part of the RealManage family. She looks forward to using her experience to help the organization succeed in delivering exceptional service. Lisa stated, “it is an exciting and wonderful time to be at RealManage,” and she is committed to being part of the company’s growth.

RealManage Family of Brands CEO Chris O’Neill stated, “I am thrilled to be expanding our leadership team to include a Chief Human Resources Officer. Lisa's commitment to providing the highest level of service while building a culture of excellence has really set her apart. I know she is going to be a fantastic addition to our RealManage Family.”

We are confident that with Lisa's leadership, RealManage will continue to grow and excel in its industry. Please join us in welcoming Lisa Keglovitz to her new role as Chief Human Resources Officer at the RealManage Family of Brands.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.



CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

