Realogy To Present At The Virtual Barclays Select Series Building And Building Products Investor Conference

·2 min read

Webcast Available on Realogy Investor Website on August 11th at 12:00 p.m. ET

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Ryan Schneider will participate in the Virtual Barclays Select Series Building and Building Products Investor Conference to be held August 11th.

Realogy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.)
Realogy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.)

The Fireside Chat is scheduled for Wednesday, August 11th, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The remarks will be webcast with access instructions available at www.realogy.com under "Investors." The webcast will be archived on the site for 30 days.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate:Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 194,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 142,700 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-to-present-at-the-virtual-barclays-select-series-building-and-building-products-investor-conference-301346792.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

