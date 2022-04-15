U.S. markets closed

REALOGY TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST ON APRIL 28, 2022

MADISON, N.J., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Thursday, April 28, 2022, prior to the company's webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. During this call the company will report its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast will be hosted by Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president, and Charlotte Simonelli, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Investors may access the conference call live via webcast at www.realogy.com under "Investors" or by dialing 888-330-3077 (toll free); international participants should dial 646-960-0674. Please dial in at least five to 10 minutes prior to start time. A webcast replay will also be available on the company's website.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate:Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for 11 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in the U.S. the past two years, and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Alicia Swift

Trey Sarten

(973) 407-4669

(973) 407-2162

alicia.swift@realogy.com

trey.sarten@realogy.com



Danielle Kloeblen

Gabriella Chiera

(973) 407-2148

(973) 407-5236

danielle.kloeblen@realogy.com

Gabriella.Chiera@realogy.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-to-release-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-host-webcast-on-april-28-2022-301525072.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

