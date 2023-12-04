Advertisement
reAlpha to Acquire Naamche to Deliver AI Solutions in Real Estate

Exec-Edge
·1 min read

By Karen E. Roman

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE), a real estate company focusing on the use of artificial intelligence for efficiency and sustainable growth, declared it will acquire Naamche, a technology company that develops AI-powered solutions for large industries like real estate.

reAlpha will enhance Naamche’s AI, machine learning, data engineering and marketplace creation capabilities to offer new real estate AI solutions, the company said. Also, reAlpha will increase its product portfolio with Naamche’s expertise, it stated.

“We are excited to bring the company’s experienced leadership, unique capabilities and mutual desire to help lead the real estate industry’s technological revolution,” said reAlpha’s CEO, Giri Devanur.

Contact:

Tech Edge

Editor@executives-edge.com

