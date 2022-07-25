U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Realsee, a major provider of digital space solutions, launches new app and accelerates overseas expansion

·1 min read

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realsee has announced the launch of its new mobile app on iOS and Android making it easier for users to scan, transform and share unique spaces using virtual reality (VR) technology.

Realsee's new app will support a range of commercially available 360 cameras in addition to the Realsee G1 lightweight gimbal frame, and the newly added Realsee Galois, a best-in-class compact laser scanner designed for precision scanning of large spaces. The new app also benefits from being faster, more streamlined, while also adding new functionality.

In an increasingly digital world, VR is being adopted by leading businesses to integrate online and offline operations, providing consumers with a new way to interact with products and services which reaches across borders and time zones.

Realsee has been recognized by partners around the world being present in 27 countries and capturing over 1.89 billion square meters (equal to over 300,000 football fields) of digital space. The firm has enjoyed significant demand in the North America market, adding to a growing footprint in Japan, South America and Southeast Asia. Realsee's products and services are being used across a wide range of industries, from real estate and interior design, to accommodation, hospitality and facilities management – all sectors which rely on maximizing use of space.

With over four billion cumulative users and 200 brands taking advantage of Realsee's services, the firm is looking to accelerate its presence in major international markets. Seeking to offer more innovative spatial capture solutions and products to an increasingly global marketplace.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realsee-a-major-provider-of-digital-space-solutions-launches-new-app-and-accelerates-overseas-expansion-301592216.html

SOURCE Realsee

