Realthy Gains Ground in the U.S. Real Estate Market

·4 min read

Marketing platform that provides real estate professionals extra income raises additional $500,000

OAKLAND, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two months after launching, Realthy.io, a software platform that provides real estate professionals the opportunity to generate additional income through recommending relevant products and services to homeowners, continues to gain ground in the U.S. real estate market and has raised an additional $550,000 in pre-seed funding. Founded by Delaware-based digital marketing firm Full Reach Inc., Realthy has now raised a total of $830,000, hired 15 IT and digital marketing professionals, and surpassed more than 800 registered users.

Realthy.io, a software platform that provides real estate professionals the opportunity to generate additional income

Realthy is a one-of-its-kind recommendation platform for real estate professionals that enables real estate brokers and agents to earn commissions by referring their clients to a wide range of homeowner services. Users can expect to earn an additional $4,000 to $5,000 per year to supplement the commissions they earn on real estate transactions and make their income more diversified and predictable.

The bulk of current Realthy users are mainly located in California, Texas, Georgia, New York and Florida. Affiliate services currently available on Realthy include nationwide moving and storage services, interior design, furniture, alarm installations and more. Realthy is fully compliant with the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA).

"Given the crowded market for real estate marketing services, we couldn't be happier about the initial response from the U.S. real estate community," said Tadas Cekavicius, CEO of Full Reach. "The funding we've received enables us to continue expanding our platform, hire additional staff, and increase our visibility in the U.S. real estate industry."

According to Cekavicius, the latest funding will prepare Realthy for a seed round of funding being planned for this summer, which will be used to significantly increase the number of platform users. The company plans to attract 200,000 real estate brokers to Realthy by 2024.

The ultimate goal of Realthy is to become the leading source of predictable secondary income for brokers and agents and to build a community of real estate professionals who are dedicated to providing a higher level of service to homebuyers.

In addition to providing brokers and agents with additional income through recommendations, Realthy also provides users with special business offers, including a $600 discount on 3D cameras to showcase homes, the ability to create their own website at no cost, and many more.

"After conducting extensive market research, we noticed that there are almost no marketing platforms for real estate brokers to generate a consistent source of extra income," Cekavicius said. "Furthermore, we realized that buying the right equipment, marketing resources, or other services to grow their business is expensive, especially for those agents who are just starting out. Realthy solves both of these problems, which is why we aren't surprised by the great response we've received."

According to Algimantas Padegimas, CMO and co-founder of Realthy, Full Reach plans to continue to build out Realthy's global staff.

"Our goal is to build and maintain a team that can work remotely under any conditions," Padegimas said. "We have already proven that our people are able to work remotely and productively from anywhere they live, including the United States, Spain, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Lithuania."

For more information about Realthy or to join, visit realthy.io.

About Realthy.io

Realthy is a RESPA-compliant recommendation platform for real estate professionals that enables real estate brokers and agents to earn commissions by referring their clients to a wide range of homebuyer services, including U.S. moving and storage services, interior design, furniture, alarm installations and more. Real estate professionals can use the platform to share valuable services with clients and obtain special business offers. Realthy is based in Oakland, California. For more information visit realthy.io.

About Full Reach Inc.

Full Reach Inc. is a digital marketing technology company that uses data and creativity to help brands start meaningful conversations and gain new customers. The company specializes in building unique commission-based solutions for self-employed professionals. Full Reach was incubated by Launchpad Capital and is based in Dover, Delaware. For more information, visit www.fullreach.io.

