RealTruck, Inc. promotes Christine Barringer to chief accounting officer

·3 min read

Online retailer and manufacturer continues to build upon leadership team

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, the premier manufacturer and online retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories, announced the promotion of Christine Barringer as its first chief accounting officer. In her new role, Barringer will be responsible for overseeing the company's strategic direction of the corporate accounting organization, financial-close processes, reporting, and continuous improvements in the accounting function to support the growth objectives of RealTruck. Previously, Barringer was the vice president, corporate controller for RealTruck. She will continue to report directly to Ted McCormick, who joined the company as chief financial officer in November 2021.

“As I move into this new role, I will continue to work closely with Ted and the rest of the RealTruck team on the financial side of the business,” said Barringer. “I’m eager to work toward our ongoing growth as a company. I’m honored to be a part of the leadership team at RealTruck.”
"Christine is an incredible leader who has done great work with our accounting team since 2015, and I could not be happier to see her elevated within our organization as chief accounting officer," said Ted McCormick. "We plan to work together closely to oversee many of the financial operations of RealTruck to support our growth plans for the company," he added.

Since Barringer joined the RealTruck team just over seven years ago, she's built a corporate accounting team, implemented common accounting policies enterprise wide and led the business combination accounting and integration for eleven acquisitions. She was also a key contributing member of the management team that successfully executed two sale processes.

Barringer has more than twenty years of private and public-company experience. Prior to RealTruck, she held positions at HHI Group Holdings, TRW Automotive, Hayes Lemmerz, and KPMG. Barringer has a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

RealTruck launched its "In The Real' campaign this past summer with its name change and rebrand. The company seeks to inspire its customers to get up, get out and live all of life's adventures. To learn more about RealTruck and its leadership team visit RealTruck.com.

About RealTruck

RealTruck, Inc. is the premier vertically integrated truck, Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories company in North America. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 employees and 35 locations across North America, the company is an innovative market leading online retailer and manufacturer. Realtruck.com is the ultimate source and digital destination for those who love and live a real truck lifestyle. Fueled by its customer-first mindset, RealTruck, Inc. continuously designs, develops, manufactures, and sells industry-defining products with more than 570 patents and growing. RealTruck Inc.'s portfolio of 28 powerhouse products are #1 or #2 (in U.S. market share) in each of its primary categories. Its extensive omni-channel approach allows RealTruck, Inc. to serve customers wherever they're searching, researching, and shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or on the Truck Hero Pro Channel, which includes more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships. RealTruck, Inc. is engineered to deliver a seamless customer journey from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com.

