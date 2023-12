yield

Shares of Realty Income (NYSE: O) look poised to fall in 2023, but the future is a lot brighter than the market seems to believe. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall takes a closer look at the commercial real estate giant, including its prospects for 2024 and beyond.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Dec. 18, 2023. The video was published on Dec 21, 2023.

Should you invest $1,000 in Realty Income right now?

Before you buy stock in Realty Income, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Realty Income wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Realty Income in 2024: What to Expect for This High-Yield Dividend Stock was originally published by The Motley Fool