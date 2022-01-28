U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.30
    +0.69 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.60
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.21 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2400
    -0.0620 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,835.78
    +1,687.90 (+4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Realty Income Announces 2021 Common Stock Dividend Tax Allocation And Estimated Market Value Of VEREIT Notes Exchanged For Realty Income Notes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • O

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the final calculation of the dividend tax status for its 2021 common stock dividends. Also, Realty Income announced today the final calculation of the dividend tax status for VEREIT, Inc.'s (VEREIT, formerly NYSE: VER) 2021 common stock dividends and 6.70% Seres F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Series F Preferred Stock, formerly NYSE: VER-PF) dividends. A portion of the common stock dividend is considered a non-taxable distribution for both Realty Income and VEREIT. The respective tax attributes of the dividends paid per share are outlined below:

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)
Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

Realty Income Corporation Common Stock (CUSIP: 756109104)




Total Common Dividends Paid in 2021(1)

$ 4.8927123


Ordinary Income Portion of Dividend

$ 1.5146899 (30.958%)


Total Capital Gain Distribution(2)

$ 0.0854609 (1.747%)


Non-taxable Distribution (return of capital)

$ 3.2925615 (67.295%)

(1)

Note that the amount distributed in 2021 includes the $2.060 tax distribution of Orion Office REIT Inc. (Orion, NYSE: ONL) shares, that occurred in conjunction with our spinoff of Orion on November 12, 2021, after our merger with VEREIT Inc. on November 1, 2021. The fair market value of these shares was determined to be $20.6272 per share, which was calculated using the five day volume weighted average share price after issuance.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain of $0.0649153, or 1.327% of the total common dividends paid in 2021, and Section 897 Gain of $0.0854609, or 1.747% of the total common dividends paid in 2021, both represent additional characterization of, and are part of, "Total Capital Gain Distribution."

VEREIT, Inc. Common Stock (CUSIP: 92339V308)





Total Common Dividends Paid in 2021

$ 1.7710000


Ordinary Income Portion of Dividend

$ 1.3051316 (73.695%)


Total Capital Gain Distribution(3)

$ 0.0227853 (1.286%)


Non-taxable Distribution (return of capital)

$ 0.4430831 (25.019%)

(3)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain of $0.0227853, or 1.286% of the total common dividends paid in 2021, represents additional characterization of, and is part of, "Total Capital Gain Distribution."

VEREIT, Inc. Preferred Series F Preferred Stock (CUSIP: 92339V209)





Total Ser. F Pref. Stk Dividends Paid in 2021

$ 1.3958330


Ordinary Income Portion of Dividend

$ 1.3718823 (98.284%)


Total Capital Gain Distribution(4)

$ 0.0239507 (1.716%)

(4)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain of $0.0239507, or 1.716% of the total common dividends paid in 2021, represents additional characterization of, and is part of, "Total Capital Gain Distribution."

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of any Realty Income or VEREIT dividends received.

Additionally, the legacy VEREIT notes identified below, which were exchanged for new Realty Income notes in November 2021, were determined to be publicly traded for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The estimated issuance prices of the new Realty Income notes were determined to be as follows:

Asset Name

Target CUSIP

New CUSIP

Series of Notes

Market Value (per $1,000 principal amount)

ARC PROP OPER PART 4.600% 2/06/24

03879QAF1

756109BD5

4.600% 2024 Notes

$1,074.32

VEREIT OPERATING PAR 4.625% 11/01/25

92340LAD1

756109BE3

4.625% 2025 Notes

$1,122.75

VEREIT OPERATING PAR 4.875% 6/01/26

92340LAA7

756109BF0

4.875% 2026 Notes

$1,139.87

VEREIT OPERATING PAR 3.950% 8/15/27

92340LAC3

756109BG8

3.950% 2027 Notes

$1,111.93

VEREIT OPERATING PAR 3.400% 1/15/28

92340LAF6

756109BH6

3.400% 2028 Notes

$1,079.83

VEREIT OPERATING PAR 2.200% 6/15/28

92340LAH2

756109BJ2

2.200% 2028 Notes

$1,013.58

VEREIT OPERATING PAR 3.100% 12/15/29

92340LAE9

756109BK9

3.100% 2029 Notes

$1,073.38

VEREIT OPERATING PAR 2.850% 12/15/32

92340LAG4

756109BL7

2.850% 2032 Notes

$1,051.43

About the Company

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from almost 11,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 619 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 53-year operating history and increased the dividend 114 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realty-income-announces-2021-common-stock-dividend-tax-allocation-and-estimated-market-value-of-vereit-notes-exchanged-for-realty-income-notes-301470949.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Affirm Is Spiking Higher Today

    The stock market was having a generally strong day on Friday, with all three major averages in the green, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. There are a couple of reasons Affirm is such an outperformer today. Analyst Christopher Brendler said in his note that the sell-off in Affirm has greatly improved the risk/reward dynamics of the stock.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were trading down 12.8% week to date as of 11:51 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The highlight was China giving conditional approval to AMD's $35 billion deal to buy Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) on Thursday. The addition of Xilinx is an important growth catalyst for AMD.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Why Roblox Tumbled This Week

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have tumbled 15% from where they finished trading last week as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no news specific to the game company. The stock indexes also approaching correction levels earlier in the week on fears of interest rate hikes and economic decline likely also contributed to the downward trajectory of Roblox's stock. Interest in Roblox is still being driven by the potential it has for being a metaverse winner.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Apple earnings: Analyst describes 'the scary thing' about the tech giant's strong quarter

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for Apple after it reported record-breaking earnings.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is Plummeting This Week

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are getting hit hard with sell-offs recently. The hydrogen technology company's stock was down roughly 12.4% since last week's market close as of 1:45 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There doesn't appear to be any fresh, company-specific news sending the hydrogen technologies specialist's shares lower this week, but it's not surprising to see the stock down double-digits at a time when investors have a mounting collection of risk factors to consider.

  • Battery tech: QuantumScape CEO talks innovation and focus on ‘core beachhead’

    QuantumScape CEO Jagdeep Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's partnership with Fluence Energy and the outlook for battery development.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • This $22.5 Million Legal Loss Could Be a Huge Problem for This Dividend Aristocrat

    Industrial giant 3M just lost a big legal case, and it helps explain why investors are so downbeat on the shares.

  • Apple stock pops after blowout earnings report, Robinhood stock up despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock gains accelerate into the close: S&P 500 adds 2.4%

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning as investors took in earnings results from some major tech companies and another hot print on inflation at the end of another volatile week.

  • Here's Why Fair Isaac Is Jumping Higher Today

    The stock market was having a modestly strong day on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average flat and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by less than 1% as of 2:20 p.m. ET. Since we're now well into earnings season, you might have guessed that is what's fueling the move today. Fair Isaac reported its latest results (from its fiscal first quarter) after the market's close on Thursday, and it's not difficult to see why investors might be impressed.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Tech Sell-Off: Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Technology stocks have lost their bearings in the first month of 2022, as evident from the 18% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. Higher interest rates are bad news for technology stocks because investors are tempted to put their money into safer assets such as bonds or value stocks instead of richly valued companies. Let's see why putting $5,000 into these potential growth stocks could be a good idea amid the market correction.

  • The biggest corporate holder of bitcoin is not Square or Tesla

    At least 26 publicly traded companies hold bitcoin, including automakers, video game developers, fossil fuel investors, mortgage lenders, insurers, and one massive whale that owns 56% of all corporate crypto.

  • Apple reports blowout earnings, record revenue

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.

  • Amid the Sell-Off, Is The Trade Desk Ready for a Bull Run?

    Late last year, investors took a deep interest in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) as the stock shot 29% higher the day after it released its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings report in early November. The question for investors of The Trade Desk now is whether this constitutes an excellent opportunity to buy or if its sell-off is justified. The Trade Desk stock has delivered significant gains since launching its initial public offering in 2016, rising in value by as much as 3,600%.