Realty Income Announces Operating Results For The Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

For the three months ended September 30, 2021:

Net income per share increased to $0.34, compared to $0.07 for the three months ended September 30, 2020

Normalized FFO per share increased 8.5% to $0.89, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020

AFFO per share increased 12.3% to $0.91, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020

Invested $1.61 billion in 308 properties and properties under development or expansion, including $532.5 million in Europe

Net debt to annualized EBITDA re ratio was 5.0x

Net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDAre was 4.9x

Events subsequent to September 30, 2021:

Completed the merger with VEREIT, Inc. and commenced consent solicitations and offers to exchange outstanding notes issued by VEREIT, Inc. for new notes issued by Realty Income

CEO Comments

"I continue to be inspired by the dynamic talent of our Realty Income team, who remains committed to executing across our strategic growth initiatives while undertaking integration efforts. We are pleased with the growth trajectory of our business and sustained health of our portfolio, as illustrated through our strong third quarter results," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our position as a global consolidator continues to build as we invested a record $3.78 billion year to date across three countries, including our debut transaction in Continental Europe. In addition, we are proud to announce today's closing of our merger with VEREIT, further establishing ourselves as a leading net lease REIT and we look forward to integrating the capabilities of many talented colleagues into our 'One Team'."

"The closing of the merger with VEREIT and our anticipated subsequent spin-off of substantially all of the combined companies' office properties allows us to provide enhanced clarity on our anticipated near-term earnings run rate, demonstrating what we believe is a compelling risk/reward proposition for investors. To that end, assuming the consummation of the spin-off as anticipated on November 12th, we are increasing our 2021 AFFO per share guidance to $3.55 - $3.60, representing 5.5% annual growth based on the midpoint, which includes increased acquisition guidance of over $5 billion, as well as introducing 2022 AFFO per share guidance of $3.84 - $3.97, representing 9.2% annual growth based on the midpoint."

Select Financial Results

The following summarizes our select financial results (dollars in millions, except per share data):





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Total revenue

$ 491.9

$ 404.6

$ 1,399.0

$ 1,233.5 Net income available to common stockholders (1)(2)

$ 135.0

$ 22.9

$ 355.4

$ 277.6 Net income per share

$ 0.34

$ 0.07

$ 0.94

$ 0.81 Funds from operations available to common stockholders (FFO) (2)(3)

$ 332.3

$ 283.0

$ 914.4

$ 848.4 FFO per share

$ 0.85

$ 0.82

$ 2.41

$ 2.48 Normalized funds from operations available to common stockholders (Normalized FFO) (3)

$ 349.1

$ 283.0

$ 944.5

$ 848.4 Normalized FFO per share

$ 0.89

$ 0.82

$ 2.49

$ 2.48 Adjusted funds from operations available to common stockholders (AFFO) (3)

$ 356.8

$ 282.5

$ 1,002.7

$ 875.0 AFFO per share

$ 0.91

$ 0.81

$ 2.64

$ 2.55





(1) The calculation to determine net income attributable to common stockholders includes provisions for impairment, gains on sales of real estate, and foreign currency gains and losses. These items can vary from quarter to quarter and can significantly impact net income available to common stockholders and period to period comparisons. (2) Our financial results during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were impacted by the following transactions: (i) a $50.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt, primarily due to the January 2021 early redemption of the 3.250% notes due October 2022 recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2021, (ii) $30.1 million of merger-related costs related to our merger with VEREIT, of which $16.8 million related to the three months ended September 30, 2021, (iii) $31.0 million of provisions for impairment, of which $11.0 million related to the three months ended September 30, 2021, and (iv) $13.9 million in reserves, net of reserve reversals, recorded as a reduction of rental revenue. Our financial results during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were impacted by the following transactions: (i) $123.4 million of provisions for impairment, of which $105.1 million related to the three months ended September 30, 2020, (ii) $34.4 million in reserves recorded as a reduction of rental revenue, of which $24.1 million related to the three months ended September 30, 2020, (iii) a $9.8 million loss on extinguishment of debt due to the January 2020 early redemption of the 5.750% notes due 2021 recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2020, and (iv) a $3.5 million executive severance charge for our former chief financial officer also recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2020. (3) FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Normalized FFO is based on FFO and adjusted to exclude merger-related costs related to our merger with VEREIT and AFFO further adjusts Normalized FFO for unique revenue and expense items, such as losses on extinguishment of debt and executive severance costs. Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three months ended September 30, 2021 for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics. See pages 10 and 11 herein for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Rent Collections Update

Percentages of Contractual Rent Collected as of September 30, 2021



Month Ended July 31, 2021

Month Ended August 31, 2021

Month Ended September 30, 2021

Quarter Ended September 30, 2021







Contractual rent collected(1) across total portfolio 99.4%

99.5%

99.7%

99.5% Contractual rent collected(1) from our top 20 clients (2) 99.6%

99.8%

99.9%

99.8% Contractual rent collected(1) from our investment grade clients (3) 100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0% Contractual rent collected from our theater clients 99.6%

99.6%

99.6%

99.6% Contractual rent collected from our health and fitness clients 92.4%

95.9%

96.6%

95.0%





(1) Collection rates are calculated as the aggregate contractual rent collected for the applicable period from the beginning of that applicable period through September 30, 2021, divided by the contractual rent charged for the applicable period. Rent collection percentages are calculated based on contractual rents (excluding percentage rents and contractually obligated reimbursements by our clients). Charged amounts have not been adjusted for any COVID-19 related rent relief granted and include contractual rents from any clients in bankruptcy. Due to differences in applicable foreign currency conversion rates and rent conventions, the percentages above may differ from percentages calculated utilizing our total portfolio annualized contractual rent. (2) We define our top 20 clients as our 20 largest clients based on percentage of total portfolio annualized contractual rent as of September 30, 2021 for all periods. (3) Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three months ended September 30, 2021 for our definition of investment grade clients.

We either have executed deferral agreements or maintain ongoing deferral discussions with clients that account for a majority of the unpaid contractual rent for each of the periods referenced in the table above.

Rental Revenue Reserves and Reserve Reversals (1)

The following table summarizes reserves and reserve reversals to rental revenue across the entire portfolio (dollars in millions):







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021 Rental revenue reserves (reserve reversals)









Theater industry

$ (1.0)



$ 12.8



Other

0.2



2.2



Total rental revenue reserves

$ (0.8)



$ 15.0













Straight-line rent reserves (reserve reversals)









Theater industry

$ —



$ 0.2



Other

(2.3)



(1.3)



Total straight-line rent reserves

$ (2.3)



$ (1.1)













Total reserves (reserve reversals)









Theater industry

$ (1.0)



$ 13.0



Other

(2.1)



0.9



Total reserves

$ (3.1)



$ 13.9







(1) Unless otherwise specified, references to reserves recorded as a reduction of rental revenue include amounts reserved for in the current period, as well as unrecognized contractual rental revenue and unrecognized straight-line rental revenue for leases accounted for on a cash basis. References to reserve reversals recorded as increases to rental revenue include amounts where the accounting for recognition of rental revenue and straight-line rental revenue has been moved from the cash to the accrual basis.

Theater Industry Update

As of September 30, 2021, the theater industry represented 5.2% of annualized contractual rental revenue. As of September 30, 2021, we were fully reserved for the outstanding receivable balances for 34 theater properties. At September 30, 2021, the receivables outstanding for our 79 theater properties totaled $72.8 million, inclusive of $9.8 million of straight-line rent receivables, and net of $39.0 million of reserves, inclusive of $2.0 million of straight-line rent reserves.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the year ended 2020, we recorded $11.3 million and $22.1 million, respectively, in reserves on contractual base rent for theater properties. Contractual rents exclude contractually obligated reimbursements by our clients, which was equivalent to $1.5 million and $1.6 million, respectively, and percentage rent.

At September 30, 2021, the receivables outstanding across the portfolio totaled $341.7 million, net of $56.7 million of reserves, and includes $211.5 million of straight-line rent receivable, net of $6.2 million of reserves.

We did not record any provisions for impairment on theater properties for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. See "Item 1A—Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for more information regarding the actual and potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to limit its spread on our clients and our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity.

Dividend Increases

In September 2021, we announced the 96th consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 112th increase in the amount of the dividend since our listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1994. The annualized dividend amount as of September 30, 2021 was $2.8320 per share. The amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 0.9% to $0.707 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $0.701 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, we distributed $273.8 million in common dividends to stockholders, representing 76.7% of our AFFO of $356.8 million.

Real Estate Portfolio Update

As of September 30, 2021, our portfolio consisted of 7,018 properties located in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, the U.K. and Spain, and leased to approximately 650 clients doing business in 60 separate industries. The properties are primarily freestanding and leased under long-term net lease agreements with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 8.8 years. Our portfolio of commercial real estate has historically provided dependable rental revenue supporting the payment of monthly dividends. As of September 30, 2021, portfolio occupancy was 98.8% with 86 properties available for lease or sale out of 7,018, as compared to 98.5% as of June 30, 2021 and 98.6% as of September 30, 2020.

Changes in Occupancy

Three months ended September 30, 2021

Properties available for lease at June 30, 2021 103

Lease expirations (1) 49

Re-leases to same client (35)

Re-leases to new client (8)

Vacant dispositions (23)

Properties available for lease at September 30, 2021 86







Nine months ended September 30, 2021

Properties available for lease at December 31, 2020 140

Lease expirations (1) 175

Re-leases to same client (126)

Re-leases to new client (23)

Vacant dispositions (80)

Properties available for lease at September 30, 2021 86







(1) Includes scheduled and unscheduled expirations (including leases rejected in bankruptcy), as well as future expirations resolved in the periods indicated above.

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the annual new rent on re-leases was $18.172 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $16.948 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 107.2% on the units re-leased. We re-leased four units to new clients without a period of vacancy, and seven units to new clients after a period of vacancy.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the annual new rent on re-leases was $40.145 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $38.068 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 105.5% on the units re-leased. We re-leased seven units to new clients without a period of vacancy, and 24 units to new clients after a period of vacancy.

Investments in Real Estate

The following table summarizes our acquisitions in the U.S. and Europe for the periods indicated below:



Number of Properties

Leasable Square Feet

Investment ($ in thousands)

Weighted Average Lease Term (Years)

Initial Average Cash Lease Yield (1) Three months ended September 30, 2021

















Acquisitions - U.S. (in 32 states) 242



4,741,648



$ 1,020,768



13.9



5.5 % Acquisitions - Europe (U.K. and Spain) 30



2,083,732



526,033



11.9



5.4 % Total acquisitions 272



6,825,380



1,546,801



13.2



5.5 % Properties under development (2) 36



1,983,960



67,160



16.2



6.1 % Total (3) 308



8,809,340



$ 1,613,961



13.4



5.5 %



















Nine months ended September 30, 2021

















Acquisitions - U.S. (in 38 states) 415



9,226,363



$ 2,073,101



13.8

5.5 % Acquisitions - Europe (U.K. and Spain) 71



5,217,192



1,520,816



10.5

5.5 % Total acquisitions 486



14,443,555



$ 3,593,917



12.4

5.5 % Properties under development (2) 50



2,126,955



181,957



15.8

5.9 % Total (4) 536



16,570,510



$ 3,775,874



12.6

5.5 %





(1) Initial average cash lease yield is a supplemental operating measure. Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three months ended September 30, 2021 for our definition of this metric. Contractual net operating income used in the calculation of initial average cash yield includes approximately $2.4 million received as settlement credits for 31 properties as reimbursement of free rent periods for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and approximately $3.2 million received as settlement credits for 35 properties as reimbursement of free rent periods for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. (2) Includes one U.K. development property that represents an investment of £4.7 million Sterling during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, converted at the applicable exchange rate on the funding date. (3) Our clients occupying the new properties are 86.2% retail and 13.8% industrial, based on rental revenue. Approximately 38% of the rental revenue generated from acquisitions during the three months ended September 30, 2021 is from our investment grade rated clients, their subsidiaries or affiliated companies. (4) Our clients occupying the new properties are 80.2% retail and 19.8% industrial, based on rental revenue. Approximately 43% of the rental revenue generated from acquisitions during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is from our investment grade rated clients, their subsidiaries or affiliated companies.

Same Store Rental Revenue

The following summarizes our same store rental revenue on 6,099 properties under lease (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Increase

2021

2020

2021

2020

Three Months

Nine Months Rental revenue $ 380.3

$ 358.9

$ 1,127.3

$ 1,105.3

6.0 %

2.0 %

For purposes of comparability, same store rental revenue is presented on a constant currency basis using the exchange rate as of September 30, 2021 of 1.35 GBP/USD. None of the properties in Spain met our same store pool definition for the periods presented.

Our calculation of same store rental revenue includes rent deferred for future payment as a result of lease concessions we granted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recognized under the practical expedient provided by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB). Same store rental income was impacted by (reserve reversals) and reserves to rental revenue of $(313,000) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $18.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and $12.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $21.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Our calculation of same store rental revenue also includes uncollected rent for which we have not granted a lease concession. If these applicable amounts of rent deferrals and uncollected rent were excluded from our calculation of same store rental revenue, the increases for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 relative to the comparable periods for 2020 would have been 8.5% and 6.1%, respectively.

Property Dispositions

The following summarizes our property dispositions (dollars in millions):





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Properties sold

27

96 Net sales proceeds

$ 31.9

$ 123.5 Gain on sales of real estate

$ 12.1

$ 35.4

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Capital Raising

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, we raised $1.63 billion from the sale of common stock at a weighted average price of $67.93 per share, primarily through proceeds from the sale of common stock through our At-The-Market-Program and the July 2021 raising of $594.1 million from the issuance of 9,200,000 shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering, inclusive of 1,200,000 shares purchased by the underwriters upon the exercise of their option to purchase additional shares.

In July 2021, we issued £400 million of 1.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027 (the "2027" Notes) and £350 million of 1.750% senior unsecured notes due 2033 (the "2033" Notes). The public offering price for the 2027 Notes was 99.305% of the principal amount, for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 1.242%, and the public offering price for the 2033 Notes was 99.842% of the principal amount, for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 1.757%. Combined, the new issues of the 2027 Notes and 2033 Notes have a weighted average term of 8.8 years and a weighted average effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 1.48%. The issuances represented our debut green bond offering.

Revolving Credit Facility and Commercial Paper Program

We have a $3.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, with an initial term that expires in March 2023 (subject to two six-month options to extend). The revolving credit facility also has a $1.0 billion accordion feature, which is subject to obtaining lender commitments. As of September 30, 2021, there were no borrowings on our revolving credit facility. In addition, we had a cash balance of $517.0 million.

Additionally, we have a U.S. dollar-denominated unsecured commercial paper program. Under the terms of this program, we may issue unsecured commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding of $1.0 billion, with proceeds used for general corporate purposes. We use our unsecured revolving credit facility as a liquidity backstop for the repayment of the notes issued under this program. As of September 30, 2021, we had $405.0 million in commercial paper borrowings.

Earnings Guidance

Normalized FFO per share and AFFO per share exclude the merger-related costs associated with the VEREIT merger. Net income and Normalized FFO guidance does not include any one-time charges associated with future debt redemptions. Summarized below are approximate estimates of the key components of our 2021 and preliminary 2022 earnings guidance:



Prior 2021 Guidance Revised 2021 Guidance

(Excluding VEREIT merger) (Including VEREIT merger) Net income per share (1) $1.32 to $1.41 $1.39 to $1.44 Real estate depreciation and impairments per share $2.11 $2.06 Gains on sales of properties per share $(0.09) $(0.10) Merger-related costs (actual) (1) $0.03 $0.08 Normalized FFO per share $3.37 to $3.46 $3.43 to $3.48 AFFO per share $3.53 to $3.59 $3.55 to $3.60 Same store rent growth (2) 1.5% - 2.0% ~ 2.0% Occupancy Over 98% Over 98% Cash G&A expenses (% of revenues) (3)(4) ~ 4.5% 4.0% - 4.5% Property expenses (non-reimbursable) (% of revenues) (3) 1.5% - 1.8% 1.5% - 1.8% Income tax expenses ~ $25 million ~ $30 million Acquisition volume ~ $4.5 billion Over $5.0 billion







Preliminary 2022 Guidance AFFO per share $3.84 to $3.97 Cash G&A expenses (% of revenues) (3) 3.5% - 4.0% Acquisition volume Over $5.0 billion





(1) Does not include any estimated merger-related costs for the remainder of 2021. (2) Includes rent deferred for future payment as a result of lease concessions we granted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (3) Revenue excludes contractually obligated reimbursements by our clients. Cash G&A excludes stock-based compensation expense. (4) G&A inclusive of stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of rental revenue, excluding reimbursements, is expected to be approximately 5.0% in 2021 and 4.0% - 4.5% in 2022.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 7,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 616 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 112 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months



Ended 9/30/21

Ended 9/30/20

Ended 9/30/21

Ended 9/30/20 REVENUE















Rental (including reimbursable) (1)

$ 486,337



$ 401,869



$ 1,385,958



$ 1,224,227

Other

5,538



2,703



13,003



9,322

Total revenue

491,875



404,572



1,398,961



1,233,549



















EXPENSES















Depreciation and amortization

198,832



169,084



564,606



501,997

Interest

76,156



76,806



222,905



230,572

Property (including reimbursable)

29,662...









25,410









89,895









77,468





General and administrative

23,813



16,514



66,458



56,541



Provisions for impairment

11,011



105,095



30,977



123,442

