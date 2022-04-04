U.S. markets closed

Realty Income Publishes Second Annual Sustainability Report

·3 min read
SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it published its second annual Sustainability Report which covers its 2021 environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives and progress. The report is prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards and built to align with other disclosure efforts, investor feedback, annual ratings and rankings submissions, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)
Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

"We continue to advance our sustainability initiatives across our business through the strength of our partnerships with all stakeholders. Since publishing our inaugural Sustainability Report last year, we have made significant strides towards being a sustainability leader in the net lease REIT industry. I am proud of the contributions from our One Team members as we work towards achieving our ESG goals," said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income.

Realty Income's 2021 Sustainability Report is available on its corporate website at
www.realtyincome.com/corporate-responsibility/sustainability-report.

About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 11,100 real estate properties owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 621 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 53-year operating history and increased the dividend 115 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, domestic and foreign real estate conditions, client financial health, the availability of capital to finance planned growth, volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, fluctuations in interest and currency rates, property acquisitions and the timing, terms or completion of these acquisitions, uncertainties regarding whether the anticipated benefits of our merger with VEREIT, Inc. which closed on November 1, 2021, and the spin-off of substantially all of the office properties to Orion Office REIT Inc. on November 12, 2021 will be achieved, charges for property impairments, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to limit its impact, the effects of pandemics or global outbreaks of contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, the ability of clients to adequately manage their properties and fulfill their respective lease obligations to Realty Income, the outcome of any legal proceedings to which Realty Income is a party, acts of terrorism and war, and those additional risks and factors discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of Realty Income's current operating plans and estimates. Actual plans and operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in this press release. Realty Income does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realty-income-publishes-second-annual-sustainability-report-301516920.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation

