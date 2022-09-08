U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BOLIVIA

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, has sold the franchise rights to a new owner in the South American country of Bolivia as the dynamic COOLTURE-driven organization continues its expansion around the world.

Realty ONE Group's logo
Realty ONE Group's logo

Paul Viscarra and Fernando Barba, childhood friends who have been business partners for most of their lives, are the new owners who will bring the unique benefits of the brand, business coaching and Realty ONE Group's recession-proof business model to this thriving country.

"Paul and Fernando are successful businessmen - and devoted family men - who are exactly what we look for in strategic partners for our global expansion," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "They believe in all that we created and know there's nothing like the Realty ONE Group brand in Bolivia."

"We strongly believe that not only will our lives change but we'll change the lives of Bolivian real estate professionals and the citizens that we serve," said new Co-Owner Paul Viscarra.

"Our ONE Purpose will be to impact so many with our combined business and real estate experience and bring Realty ONE Group's COOLTURE and commitment to community service to our country," said Co-Owner Fernando Barba.

This year, Realty ONE Group was ranked a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review and the company claimed the No.1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500(R) List.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realty-one-group-to-open-in-bolivia-301620754.html

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

