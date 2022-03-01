U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

Realty Trust Group Continues Expansion with Office Opening in Texas

·2 min read

Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare real estate advisory and services firm Realty Trust Group (RTG) announced continued expansion with the opening of an office in Houston, Texas. This expansion will strengthen the company's relationships with hospitals, physician groups, and property owners across the state establishing a regional hub for the southwestern United States.

Realty Trust Group Opens Texas Office
Realty Trust Group Opens Texas Office

"Our expansion into Texas reinforces our commitment to serving market-leading healthcare organizations in key regions across the country," says Greg Gheen, President of RTG. "In Houston, you will find some of the largest concentrations of healthcare in the country where leading health systems, universities, physicians, and research organizations work collaboratively. As real estate advisors working exclusively with healthcare providers, it is a natural extension of our services and will represent our seventh regional office location."

RTG Vice President Craig Flanagan will provide executive leadership for the Houston office. A 30 year veteran of the real estate industry, Flanagan has played a key role in numerous strategic and project development initiatives for leading healthcare systems since joining RTG in 2012. Kevin Baker and Colton Hager will join Flanagan in Texas delivering RTG's full complement of services including healthcare real estate advisory, market analytics and planning, project development and owner's representation, brokerage, property management and regulatory compliance support.

"While we have previously served clients in Texas, our new office will allow us to better serve the entire state and across the southwest region," says Flanagan. "Our unique advisory-first approach is focused on helping hospitals and physician groups identify opportunities to align real estate with their larger strategic initiatives through our broad platform of services. In turn, our clients are able to realize cost savings and improve market position."

To learn more about RTG's capabilities and who we serve, visit our website.

About Realty Trust Group
Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

Contact: Angie Surface
Realty Trust Group
Phone: 865-684-2891
Email: asurface@realtytrustgroup.com
Website: www.realtytrustgroup.com

(PRNewsfoto/Realty Trust Group LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Realty Trust Group LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realty-trust-group-continues-expansion-with-office-opening-in-texas-301491803.html

SOURCE Realty Trust Group LLC

