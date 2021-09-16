Realty Trust Group Offers Key Considerations for Healthcare Real Estate Transaction Management

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare delivery changes, so too does each provider's real estate needs. In today's evolving healthcare market, a real estate transaction often goes far beyond the bricks and mortar. A failed real estate transaction can be a costly missed opportunity while a successfully executed transaction can be a powerful enabler for health system strategy.

RTG offers the following Key Considerations for Healthcare Real Estate Transaction Management.

Real Estate Tracking and Reporting Compliance Oversight Communication and Approval Process Team Approach

A well-organized and solution-oriented real estate department can provide significant value to a health system. The ability to plan, manage, and successfully execute real estate transactions offers many benefits and mitigates risks of costly mistakes. Careful, precise management of transactions can align existing real estate assets and future real estate investments with strategic, operational, and financial goals of the organization.

RTG has a team of experienced healthcare real estate advisors to help you streamline transaction processes and provide independent, objective representation for transactions related to acquisition or disposition of properties, and landlord and tenant representation.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

