New RealyInvest App Enables Beginners to Invest for Inflation

Young people love Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Chipotle. Now they can invest in real estate leased to their favorite brands.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 150 million mobile app investors are facing record inflation and a bear market for stocks – most for the first time in their lives. What’s a beginning investor to do?

RealyInvest has an answer: invest in commercial real estate leased long-term to companies like Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and Chase Bank – companies young investors know and use every day.

RealyInvest is a new mobile trading platform that offers shares in these specialized kinds of commercial properties, for only $20 a share. Shares of RealyInvest represent real property ownership. It’s not crowdfunding, and it’s not correlated to the stock market.



“In times of inflation, money loses value, but quality real estate often increases in value. We want young people to invest in commercial properties with steady, increasing cash flows that can appreciate over time – especially in an inflationary environment,” said RealyInvest Co-founder Susan Beebe.

Piper Sandler’s Taking Stock with Teens (Spring 2021) named Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Chipotle and McDonald’s most popular brands with this age cohort.

“Our target market is young, beginning investors, and we want to bring them properties leased to brands they know and trust. We encourage them to profit from the economy they are helping to build,” concluded Beebe.

RealyInvest’s current offering is a recently-built Starbucks café with a ten-year lease to Starbucks corporation. The café is open; the drive through is humming; Starbucks is paying rent.



And investor return? It’s currently 5.06% annually, before fees, with dividends paid monthly. If share owners hold their investments through the sale of the property, they also share in any profits at time of sale. Targeted total annual return for this property is 7.94% (see the app for details). Monthly platform fees start at $1.99 for unlimited investing, with no trade commissions. The company also offers a redemption program to provide liquidity for investors.

For its next acquisition, RealyInvest is evaluating a property long-term leased to Chick-fil-A.

Check out RealyInvest's SEC-qualified prospectus: RealyInvest.com/prospectus.

