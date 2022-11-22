REAN Foundation Selected for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative

REAN Foundation will receive computing credits and technical expertise from Amazon Web Services for REAN HealthGuru Care Management Solution

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / REAN Foundation today announced that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40 million, three-year commitment, supporting organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity.

Through the initiative, AWS offers AWS credits and customized technical expertise to selected organizations around the world that want to use AWS services to improve health outcomes and health equity in any of the following areas: 1) increasing access to health services for underserved communities; 2) addressing social determinants of health; and 3) leveraging data to promote more equitable and inclusive systems of care.

The support from AWS will advance REAN Foundation's efforts to develop innovative healthcare solutions to reduce disparities in health by empowering individuals and providing them access to affordable self-management at home. In addition, REAN Foundation's solutions will help increase the availability and impact of healthcare delivery being led by community health projects and public health initiatives in low resource settings.

"REAN Foundation is committed to create healthcare solutions that support preventive healthcare for individuals by helping them adopt sustainable healthy habits and making them a part of their lifestyle," said Sri Vasireddy, CEO and co-founder of REAN Foundation. "Our HIPAA compliant solutions remove barriers to providing access to healthcare in new and innovative ways to remote populations and low-resource settings. The users can easily monitor health, track vitals, stay motivated and manage illness with our self-management platform."

REAN Foundation is working with various partners around the world in the healthcare sector to help scale their health equity mission and maximize the human impact. Our solutions use the AWS platform to improve the access, affordability, and efficiency of their mission.

"AWS believes individual health outcomes should not depend on socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, or neighborhood, "said Maggie Carter, Global Lead, Social Impact at AWS. "Cloud technology can help address the inequities in global health that have been amplified by the pandemic. Through the AWS Health Equity Initiative, we look forward to helping REAN Foundation and other organizations worldwide use the power of cloud computing to advance health equity and improve health outcomes."

To learn more about the AWS initiative, visit https://aws.amazon.com/health/health-equity.

About REAN Foundation

REAN Foundation is committed to create health solutions with a vision to help the society by expanding access to affordable, quality healthcare. The team uses open source technology, data integration and artificial intelligence with a focus to improve health outcomes while helping to lower the cost of care and transforming the role of caregivers. Users are empowered with the capability to adhere to the advice from their healthcare providers in medication, vitals, symptoms, nutrition, and physical and mental well being. These features of REAN HealthGuru platform allows people to not only manage chronic conditions or illnesses at home but also help in prevention with early detection. Visit our website to learn more about REAN Foundation.

