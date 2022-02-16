U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.12
    -36.95 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,678.99
    -309.85 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,949.84
    -189.91 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,068.86
    -7.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.41
    +2.34 (+2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.60
    +14.40 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0430
    -0.0020 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4480
    -0.1480 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,589.91
    -413.83 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.57
    -11.81 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Rear Admiral Timothy Gallaudet and Dr. J. Marshall Shepherd Join Tomorrow.io's Advisory Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PTOC
  • PTOCU

- Gallaudet, Former NOAA Acting Administrator and Oceanographer of the Navy, is CEO of Ocean STL Consulting and Host of the American Blue Economy Podcast

- Shepherd, Former President of the American Meteorological Society, is Director of the University of Georgia Atmospheric Sciences Program and Member of the National Academy of Sciences

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tomorrow Companies Inc. ("Tomorrow.io"), developer of a leading platform for global weather and climate security, today announced the addition of Rear Admiral Timothy Gallaudet, Ph.D., U.S. Navy (ret) and Dr. J. Marshall Shepherd to the company's advisory board.

Rear Adm. Gallaudet was the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and Acting Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). He was Oceanographer of the Navy and Commander of the Navy Meteorology and Oceanography Command. Dr. Shepherd was President of the American Meteorological Society. He is Director of the University Georgia's Atmospheric Sciences Program, Host of The Weather Channel's Weather Geeks talk show, and a Contributor to Forbes Magazine.

In December, Tomorrow.io announced plans to list on Nasdaq through a merger with Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. ("Pine Technology") (Nasdaq: PTOC, PTOCW, PTOCU). Upon closing of the transaction, Tomorrow.io's common stock and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbols "TMW" and "TMWW".

Rear Adm. Gallaudet and Dr. Shepherd bring intimate knowledge and deep experience in weather, climate, oceans, government and the military to help shape Tomorrow.io's technology development and market offerings, including its software platform that automates and scales weather-related decision-making, and its first-of-its-kind weather satellite constellation with initial launches planned to start in late 2022.

"Admiral Gallaudet and Dr. Shepherd are two of the most accomplished leaders of the entire global weather community," said Shimon Elkabetz, Co-founder and CEO of Tomorrow.io. "Their unmatched combination of expertise will guide us in revolutionizing weather intelligence and climate resilience for governments, militaries, businesses, communities and vulnerable populations."

As NOAA Acting Administrator from 2017 to 2019, Rear Adm. Gallaudet oversaw a $6 billion annual budget and led the agency's management of U.S. weather satellites, weather services, fisheries, coastal resources and waterways, and environmental research. As NOAA Deputy Administrator from 2017 to 2021, he led NOAA's Blue Economy activities to advance marine transportation, ocean exploration and mapping, and coastal resilience. He also oversaw NOAA's Arctic research and operations and led the development and execution of NOAA's Artificial Intelligence, Uncrewed Systems, 'Omics, Cloud, Data, and Citizen Science strategies.

Gallaudet served for 32 years in the U.S. Navy as a Meteorology and Oceanography Officer. His experience includes providing critical weather and ocean information for aircraft carrier combat operations, counterterrorism activities with Navy SEAL Teams, anti-submarine warfare support, and deep-sea research and development. He completed his Navy career as the Oceanographer of the Navy and Commander for the Navy Meteorology and Oceanography Command.

"Our weather has changed and is making a huge impact on almost every aspect of daily operations from corporations to cities to the military," said Rear Adm. Gallaudet. "Tomorrow.io's highly differentiated weather intelligence technology and upcoming satellite constellation are a game changer for businesses, municipalities, and military operations facing a new era in weather and climate extremes. I wish we had had access to such capabilities when I was with the Navy."

Dr. Shepherd has directed the University of Georgia's Atmospheric Sciences Program since 2006. Previously, he spent 12 years as a Research Meteorologist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and was Deputy Project Scientist for NASA's Global Precipitation Measurement satellite mission. He has published nearly 100 peer-reviewed academic articles.

Dr. Shepherd has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, as well as the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. In 2004, he received the Presidential Early Career Award from President George W. Bush for pioneering research in weather and climate science. He was the first African American to receive a Ph.D. from the Florida State University Department of Meteorology, and the second African American to preside over the American Meteorological Society.

"It's time to acknowledge that record-breaking weather conditions are becoming routine, and we must build up our resilience and ability to mitigate their impacts. This is especially true for vulnerable and marginalized communities who disproportionately experience the impacts of extreme weather and climate," said Dr. Shepherd. "Tomorrow.io is well positioned to accelerate the advances in forecasts, warnings and decision support that will underpin a new era in weather, water and climate services."

About Tomorrow.io

Tomorrow.io is The World's Weather and Climate Security Platform, helping countries, businesses, and individuals manage their weather and climate security challenges. The platform is fully customizable to any industry impacted by the weather. Customers around the world, including Uber, Delta, Ford, National Grid, and more use Tomorrow.io to dramatically improve operational efficiency. Tomorrow.io was built from the ground up to help teams prepare for the business impact of weather by automating decision-making and enabling climate adaptation at scale. To learn more, please go to: www.tomorrow.io

About Pine Technology Acquisition Corp.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by CEO and Director Christopher Longo, the Founder and CEO of tech-focused commercial insurance managing general agent and brokerage, Novum Underwriting Partners, and the former CIO and COO of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AmTrust) and non-Executive Chairman Adam Karkowsky, who currently serves as the President of AmTrust. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. was founded in December 2020 and its Units, Class A common stock and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols PTOCU, PTOC, and PTOCW, respectively. To learn more, please go to: www.pinetechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes, and oral statement made from time to time by representatives of Pine Technology and Tomorrow.io may contain, statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under applicable securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "could," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "goal," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "project," "forecast," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Tomorrow.io's ability to launch a satellite, the benefits of its technology, and the closing of the business combination. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the registration statement on Form S-4, including Pine Technology's prospectus and proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), filed by Pine Technology with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the heading "Risk Factors" and other documents of Pine Technology filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. There may be additional risks that Pine Technology and Tomorrow.io presently do not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Pine Technology's and Tomorrow.io's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Pine Technology and Tomorrow.io anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Pine Technology and Tomorrow.io may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Pine Technology and Tomorrow.io specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Pine Technology's and Tomorrow.io's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell, buy or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to sell, buy or exchange any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, purchase, or exchange of securities or solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

In connection with the proposed transaction between Pine Technology and Tomorrow.io, Pine Technology has filed the preliminary Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Pine Technology plans to mail the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus to its stockholders in connection with the transaction once available. INVESTORS AND SECURITYHOLDERS OF PINE TECHNOLOGY ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PINE TECHNOLOGY, TOMORROW.IO, THE TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Pine Technology through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by contacting Pine Technology or Tomorrow.io using the contact information below.

Participants in the Solicitation
Pine Technology, Tomorrow.io and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be considered to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the stockholders of Pine Technology in connection with the transaction, including a description of their respective direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus described above when it is filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding Pine Technology's directors and executive officers can also be found in the Pine Technology Final Prospectus. These documents are available free of charge as described above.

Media

Tomorrow.io
Media@tomorrow.io

ICR Inc
TomorrowPR@icrinc.com

Investors

ICR Inc
TomorrowIR@icrinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rear-admiral-timothy-gallaudet-and-dr-j-marshall-shepherd-join-tomorrowios-advisory-board-301483913.html

SOURCE Tomorrow.io

Recommended Stories

  • FAA to individually certify Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners

    The Federal Aviation Administration says it will individually certify each Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner once deliveries of the wide-body jet resume. The plan removes that authority from the company — a relationship between manufacturer and regulator that came under scrutiny following the two deadly crashes of Boeing’s 737 MAX in late 2018 and early 2019. Deliveries of the Dreamliner have been almost completely frozen since late 2020 as Boeing (NYSE: BA) and its supply chain wrestle with quality control issues in the production process.

  • U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets. The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards." Boeing said it "will continue to work transparently through (the FAA's) detailed and rigorous processes... We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."

  • Regulators won’t let Boeing certify new 787 jets for flight

    Federal safety regulators say they will retain power to approve Boeing 787 airliners for flight rather than return that authority to the aircraft maker, which hasn't been able to deliver any new Dreamliner planes since last May because of production flaws.

  • AirAsia to lease at least 100 flying taxis to launch air ridesharing service

    AirAsia Aviation Group on Wednesday unveiled plans for a low-cost air ridesharing service in Southeast Asia after signing a non-binding deal with lessor Avolon for at least 100 Vertical Aerospace VX4 electric vehicles. Tony Fernandes, chief executive of AirAsia parent Capital A, said flights could start by 2025, with regulators in Malaysia and Singapore likely to approve operations far more quickly than in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. He said the air ridesharing services would be bookable through AirAsia's mobile app and offered at an accessible price point, just as the budget carrier had done for its regular flights.

  • How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West's Public Pleas to Win Her Back, Including Sharing Their Texts

    Kanye West spent his Valentine's Day trying to woo back his ex Kim Kardashian, sending a truck full of roses to her place and posting their text conversation on his Instagram. Here's how Kim feels about that.

  • Read Why TSMC's US Chip Plant Construction Falls Behind Schedule

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) advanced chip plant debut in the U.S. is three to six months behind schedule, Nikkei Asia reports. TSMC planned to move in chip production equipment by around September 2022 but decided to postpone to around February or March 2023. The deferral was mainly due to labor shortage, the on-and-off surge of COVID-19 infections in the U.S., complicated processes for obtaining the different types of licenses needed for construction. TSMC can often

  • Here's Why Upstart Holdings Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Stellar fourth-quarter results and a new stock buyback plan boosted Upstart's share price today.

  • Meta’s stock plummeted because it lied about the ‘value of the company’: Frances Haugen

    Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the reasons behind Meta's Wall Street troubles.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment in $5.8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, extending its bet on rental housing across Sun Belt states. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Stocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaB

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Shopify Sees a Sales Slowdown in the First Half of 2022. The Stock Is Sinking.

    The e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. While earnings beat expectations, soft revenue guidance sent the stock lower.

  • Why Ternium Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Ternium (NYSE: TX) tumbled more than 12% by 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the steelmaker were its fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2022. Ternium reported solid fourth-quarter results.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 4%

    One day after the stock of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) went to the moon on news that it has reopened ticket sales at a much higher price, shares of the space tourism company are losing a bit of altitude on Wednesday, down 4.3% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. As my fellow Motley Fool contributor Matthew Frankel reported yesterday, Virgin Galactic announced on Tuesday that it will reopen ticket sales to the general public today, at $450,000 per ticket. And, in a bit of new news, it will require would-be space tourists to put down a $150,000 deposit per ticket up front. Virgin Galactic also confirmed that it is aiming to start commercial service later this year, although it did not give a specific date.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.