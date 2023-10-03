There Is A Reason Austral Gold Limited's (ASX:AGD) Price Is Undemanding

Austral Gold Limited's (ASX:AGD) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Metals and Mining industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 98.5x and even P/S above 544x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

What Does Austral Gold's Recent Performance Look Like?

For instance, Austral Gold's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance isn't good enough to keep up the industry, causing the P/S ratio to suffer. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Austral Gold's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 12% decrease to the company's top line. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 46% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 84% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this information, we are not surprised that Austral Gold is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Bottom Line On Austral Gold's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Austral Gold confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

