This Is The Reason Why We Think Marshall Monteagle PLC's (JSE:MMP) CEO Might Be Underpaid

Shareholders will be pleased by the impressive results for Marshall Monteagle PLC (JSE:MMP) recently and CEO Dave Marshall has played a key role. At the upcoming AGM on 15th of September, they would be interested to hear about the company strategy going forward and get a chance to cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and probably deserves a well-earned pay rise.

Comparing Marshall Monteagle PLC's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Marshall Monteagle PLC has a market capitalization of R918m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$250k over the year to March 2023. Notably, that's a decrease of 17% over the year before. In particular, the salary of US$187.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the South Africa Trade Distributors industry with market capitalizations below R3.8b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$381k. That is to say, Dave Marshall is paid under the industry median. Moreover, Dave Marshall also holds R23m worth of Marshall Monteagle stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$187k US$300k 75% Other US$63k US$1.1k 25% Total Compensation US$250k US$301k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 42% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 58% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Marshall Monteagle pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Marshall Monteagle PLC's Growth Numbers

Marshall Monteagle PLC's earnings per share (EPS) grew 43% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 6.5%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Marshall Monteagle PLC Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 49% over three years, Marshall Monteagle PLC has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

